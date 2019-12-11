Sensex Today LIVE: Market opens higher, Sensex up 90 points; Nifty above 11,870

09:40 IST Gainers and losers On Wedensday, Bharti Infratel, Zee Entertainment, GAIL, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel are among the top gainers YES Bank, UPL, Eicher Motors, SBI, Hindustan Unilever ar eamogn the top losers in morning trade.





09:21 IST Global Market Update



On Wall Street, indices slipped as investors awaited cautiously amid absence of detailed trade news, coming close to December 15 deadline of additional tariff implementation on China by US. Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, the S&P 500 lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.07%.



Elsewhere in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan barely. Japan's Nikkei ticked lower, while KOSPI, Straits Times and Shanghai Comp traded flat with positive bias. On the contrary, Hang Seng and Taiwan Index traded higher.

09:15 IST FII remain bearish, DII stays bullish Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling logged at Rs 366.79 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 338.40 crore on Tuesday.





09:14 IST Market at pre-open session Wednesday In the pre-market session on Wednesday, Sensex has climbed 45 points higher to 40,285 and Nifty erased early declines and rose 10 points to 11,867