Sensex Today LIVE: Market opens higher, Sensex up 90 points; Nifty above 11,870

11 December 2019

Share Market Today: Domestic indices Sensex and Nifty are trading on a positive note on Wednesday, amid mixed global cues. Sensex has risen 90 points to 40,315 and Nifty has risen 11 points to 11,876. Sectorally, all the indices are currently trading in green.On Wedensday, Bharti Infratel, Zee Entertainment, GAIL, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel are among the top gainers YES Bank, UPL, Eicher Motors, SBI, Hindustan Unilever ar eamogn the top losers in morning trade.

 

 

 

KEY UPDATES

  • 09:40 IST

    Gainers and losers

    On Wedensday, Bharti Infratel, Zee Entertainment, GAIL, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel are among the top gainers YES Bank, UPL, Eicher Motors, SBI, Hindustan Unilever ar eamogn the top losers in morning trade.

     

  • 09:21 IST

    Global Market Update



    On Wall Street, indices slipped as investors awaited cautiously amid absence of detailed trade news, coming close to December 15 deadline of additional tariff implementation on China by US. Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, the S&P 500 lost  0.11%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.07%.

    Elsewhere in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan barely. Japan's Nikkei ticked lower, while KOSPI, Straits Times and Shanghai Comp traded flat with positive bias. On the contrary, Hang Seng and Taiwan Index traded higher.

    • 09:21 IST:

  • 09:15 IST

    FII remain bearish, DII stays bullish

    Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling logged at Rs 366.79 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 338.40 crore on Tuesday.

     

  • 09:14 IST

    Market at pre-open session Wednesday

    In the pre-market session on Wednesday, Sensex has climbed 45 points higher to 40,285 and Nifty erased early declines and rose 10 points to 11,867

