Share Market Update: Sensex ends 136 points higher, Nifty at 11,945; Infosys, Infratel, Tata Steel top gainers

21:50 IST Rupee rallies Rupee rises to 5-week high on stock market rallies, trade optimism

15:45 IST Closing Bell Share Market Update: Benchmark indices trimmed gains by the afternoon session Monday from record high levels and closed 0.40% higher each, with Sensex ending above 40,000 for the fourth consecutive period. While Sensex ended 136 points higher at 40,301 level, Nifty closed 54 points higher at 11,945 level. Amid positive global cues and unabated foreign fund inflows, Sensex hit fresh record high at 40,483.21 in early trade today, while Nifty traded marginally short of 12,000 level and rose 11,989.15 intraday.

15:27 IST Hikal rises 9% Hikal Ltd share price rose over 9% today after the firm said it received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its API Unit located at Jigani, Bangalore. Hikal share price gained up to 9.51% to Rs 131.90 compared to the previous close of Rs 120.45 on BSE. The small cap stock has gained 5% in last 2 days. It has lost 20% during last one year and fallen 20.81% since the beginning of this year. The inspection which was conducted in July 2019 led to one minor FDA Form 483 which was closed out immediately, the chemical firm said. The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.37 crore for the second quarter ended September 2019.



15:27 IST: Hikal Ltd share price rose over 9% today after the firm said it received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its API Unit located at Jigani, Bangalore. Hikal share price gained up to 9.51% to Rs 131.90 compared to the previous close of Rs 120.45 on BSE. The small cap stock has gained 5% in last 2 days. It has lost 20% during last one year and fallen 20.81% since the beginning of this year. The inspection which was conducted in July 2019 led to one minor FDA Form 483 which was closed out immediately, the chemical firm said. The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.37 crore for the second quarter ended September 2019.



14:16 IST European stocks open on bullish grounds European stocks opened higher Monday, with pan-European Stoxx 600 climbing 0.4% at the opening bell as renewed hopes for a US-China trade deal strengthened investors sentiments.





13:50 IST HDFC trades higher ahead of results HDFC share price was trading marginally higher ahead of the housing company's Q2 earnings scheduled to be announced later in the day. At 12: 52 pm, HDFC share price rose 0.25% or 5.25 points to Rs 2,133.80 compared to the previous close of Rs 2,128.55 on BSE. Earlier in the day, HDFC share price rose up to 0.96% to Rs 2149 on BSE. HDFC stock has gained 8.23% since the beginning of this year and risen 17% during last one year. Its market capitalization rose to Rs 3.68 lakh crore on BSE. The country's largest mortgage lender HDFC reported a 46% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 3,203.10 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 this year compared to the net profit of Rs 2,190 crore during the corresponding April-June period of 2018-19. HDFC share price trading marginally higher ahead of Q2 earnings today

13:07 IST Infosys share price rises over 6% Infosys said on Monday told the exchanges that there's no prima facie evidence so far to corroborate any of the allegations made by whistleblower.



In its first official response after the start of a probe into the allegations of 'unethical practices' against Chief Executive Salil Parekh and Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy, Infosys told National Stock Exchange (NSE) dated November 2,"There is no supporting evidence that has been received by the company along with these anonymous complaints to substantiate the allegations".



The company said the anonymous complaints did not fall within the purview of "deemed material events" under the LODR Regulations. "...given the circumstances at this stage, where there is a complete absence of prima facie evidence and the anonymous complaints are still under investigation, the company is not in a position to determine the concreteness, credibility and materiality of the anonymous complaints," said the company.





The shares of Infosys that traded bearish early morning turned bullish later and rose 6.5% intraday to Rs 732.50 on the BSE, against the previous closing value of Rs 688.



13:06 IST Varun Beverages rises 2.65% amid Q2 results Varun Beverages reported healthy earnings for July-September.



Varun Beverages share price opened with a gain of 2.65% today to Rs 637, also its intraday high, after the key player in the beverage industry reported healthy earnings for July-September.



Company's profit jumped 83.7% on the back of robust volume growth, while its EBITDA increased by 54.2% year-on-year. Revenue from operations (net of excise / GST) grew 49.2% YoY in Q3 2019. Company's regulatory filing added that depreciation has increased by 27.5% during the quarter on account of capitalization of Pathankot plant and consolidation of South and West India sub-territories w.e.f. 1 st May 2019.



Total sales volumes were up 60.4% YoY and the organic volume growth this quarter is 20%, supported by robust performance in India (Organic Growth 17.5%) as well as International territories (Organic Growth 27%).



12:47 IST Equity indices trim gains Benchmark indices trimmed gains by the afternoon session Monday from record high levels to trade 0.20% higher. While Sensex trades 82 points higher at 40,247 level, Nifty has risen 32 points to trade at 11,922 level.

12:29 IST Burger King India to file for Rs 1,000 crore IPO soon Fast-food major Burger King India is looking to go public next year. And with this move, private equity player Everstone Capital, which owns a majority stake in the quick service restaurant (QSR) chain, will be looking to make at least a partial exit. Sources in the know told The Business Standard that the company will file a document for an initial public offer (IPO) this week with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).



12:28 IST: India’s forex reserves touched new lifetime high of $442.583 billion in the week ended October 25, helped by a jump in core currency assets and value of gold. Since March RBI has added whopping $29 billion and more than $10 billion in last one month.



