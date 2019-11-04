Share Market Update: Sensex ends 136 points higher, Nifty at 11,945; Infosys, Infratel, Tata Steel top gainers

Rupee rises to 5-week high on stock market rallies, trade optimism
Share Market Update: Benchmark indices trimmed gains by the afternoon session Monday from record high levels and closed 0.40% higher each, with Sensex ending above 40,000 for the fourth consecutive period. While Sensex ended 136 points higher at 40,301 level, Nifty closed 54 points higher at 11,945 level. Amid positive global cues and unabated foreign fund inflows, Sensex hit fresh record high at 40,483.21 in early trade today, while Nifty traded marginally short of 12,000 level and rose 11,989.15 intraday.
Hikal Ltd share price rose over 9% today after the firm said it received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its API Unit located at Jigani, Bangalore. Hikal share price gained up to 9.51% to Rs 131.90 compared to the previous close of Rs 120.45 on BSE. The small cap stock has gained 5% in last 2 days. It has lost 20% during last one year and fallen 20.81% since the beginning of this year.The inspection which was conducted in July 2019 led to one minor FDA Form 483 which was closed out immediately, the chemical firm said. The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.37 crore for the second quarter ended September 2019.
Hikal Ltd share price rose over 9% today after the firm said it received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its API Unit located at Jigani, Bangalore. Hikal share price gained up to 9.51% to Rs 131.90 compared to the previous close of Rs 120.45 on BSE. The small cap stock has gained 5% in last 2 days. It has lost 20% during last one year and fallen 20.81% since the beginning of this year.The inspection which was conducted in July 2019 led to one minor FDA Form 483 which was closed out immediately, the chemical firm said. The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.37 crore for the second quarter ended September 2019.
European stocks opened higher Monday, with pan-European Stoxx 600 climbing 0.4% at the opening bell as renewed hopes for a US-China trade deal strengthened investors sentiments.
HDFC share price was trading marginally higher ahead of the housing company's Q2 earnings scheduled to be announced later in the day. At 12: 52 pm, HDFC share price rose 0.25% or 5.25 points to Rs 2,133.80 compared to the previous close of Rs 2,128.55 on BSE. Earlier in the day, HDFC share price rose up to 0.96% to Rs 2149 on BSE. HDFC stock has gained 8.23% since the beginning of this year and risen 17% during last one year.
Its market capitalization rose to Rs 3.68 lakh crore on BSE. The country's largest mortgage lender HDFC reported a 46% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 3,203.10 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 this year compared to the net profit of Rs 2,190 crore during the corresponding April-June period of 2018-19.HDFC share price trading marginally higher ahead of Q2 earnings today
HDFC share price was trading marginally higher ahead of the housing company's Q2 earnings scheduled to be announced later in the day. At 12: 52 pm, HDFC share price rose 0.25% or 5.25 points to Rs 2,133.80 compared to the previous close of Rs 2,128.55 on BSE. Earlier in the day, HDFC share price rose up to 0.96% to Rs 2149 on BSE. HDFC stock has gained 8.23% since the beginning of this year and risen 17% during last one year.
Its market capitalization rose to Rs 3.68 lakh crore on BSE. The country's largest mortgage lender HDFC reported a 46% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 3,203.10 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 this year compared to the net profit of Rs 2,190 crore during the corresponding April-June period of 2018-19.HDFC share price trading marginally higher ahead of Q2 earnings today
Infosys said on Monday told the exchanges that there's no prima facie evidence so far to corroborate any of the allegations made by whistleblower.
In its first official response after the start of a probe into the allegations of 'unethical practices' against Chief Executive Salil Parekh and Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy, Infosys told National Stock Exchange (NSE) dated November 2,"There is no supporting evidence that has been received by the company along with these anonymous complaints to substantiate the allegations".
The company said the anonymous complaints did not fall within the purview of "deemed material events" under the LODR Regulations. "...given the circumstances at this stage, where there is a complete absence of prima facie evidence and the anonymous complaints are still under investigation, the company is not in a position to determine the concreteness, credibility and materiality of the anonymous complaints," said the company.
The shares of Infosys that traded bearish early morning turned bullish later and rose 6.5% intraday to Rs 732.50 on the BSE, against the previous closing value of Rs 688.
Infosys says no prima facie evidence to support whistleblower allegations
Varun Beverages reported healthy earnings for July-September.
Varun Beverages share price opened with a gain of 2.65% today to Rs 637, also its intraday high, after the key player in the beverage industry reported healthy earnings for July-September.
Company's profit jumped 83.7% on the back of robust volume growth, while its EBITDA increased by 54.2% year-on-year. Revenue from operations (net of excise / GST) grew 49.2% YoY in Q3 2019. Company's regulatory filing added that depreciation has increased by 27.5% during the quarter on account of capitalization of Pathankot plant and consolidation of South and West India sub-territories w.e.f. 1 st May 2019.
Total sales volumes were up 60.4% YoY and the organic volume growth this quarter is 20%, supported by robust performance in India (Organic Growth 17.5%) as well as International territories (Organic Growth 27%).
Varun Beverages share price gains over 2% on 83.73% rise in Q2 net profit
Benchmark indices trimmed gains by the afternoon session Monday from record high levels to trade 0.20% higher. While Sensex trades 82 points higher at 40,247 level, Nifty has risen 32 points to trade at 11,922 level.
Fast-food major Burger King India is looking to go public next year. And with this move, private equity player Everstone Capital, which owns a majority stake in the quick service restaurant (QSR) chain, will be looking to make at least a partial exit. Sources in the know told The Business Standard that the company will file a document for an initial public offer (IPO) this week with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
Burger King India to file for Rs 1,000 crore IPO soon
India’s forex reserves touched new lifetime high of $442.583 billion in the week ended October 25, helped by a jump in core currency assets and value of gold. Since March RBI has added whopping $29 billion and more than $10 billion in last one month.
Forex reserves scale record high of $442.5 billion
Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Vedanta, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, SBI, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma and Bharti Airtel, rising up to 3.20%. On the other hand, Yes Bank, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and HUL fell up to 4.80%.
Tata Motors shares declined 2% to the intraday low of Rs 171.50 on the BSE as the automaker reported 33% fall in to 41,354 units last month.
While total passenger vehicle sales fell 28% to 13,169 units, total commercial vehicle sales were down 36% to 28,002 units. Commercial vehicle exports fell 54% to 2,019 units. Automakers' domestic medium and heavy commercial truck sales fell 63% to 4,893 units.
While S&P BSE Sensex trades near high points of the day at 40,393 level, NSE Nifty50 trades 11,980.55, mere points away from 52-week recorded at 12,103.05 level.
Equity markets have opened on a positive note on account of strong global cues. Asian stocks rise on trade optimism and strong US jobs. On the Singaporean Exchange, the SGX Nifty is trading up 26 points at 11,963.50. US Futures (Dow Jones) today trades at 27335 up 76 points or 0.28%. Brent Crude, the oil benchmark traded at $61.37/bbl. US stocks last closed higher on strong jobs data.
Sensex touched an intraday peak of 40,483.21 and low of 40,267.30 today. Nifty too reached 11,987.35, marginally short of 12,000 level, while made an intraday low a t 11,927.60 level.
Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained positive with net buying logged at Rs 533.37 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned bearish with net selling logged at Rs 136.50 crore on Friday.
HDFC is scheduled to announce its Q2FY20 results on Monday, November 4. As per analysts, Profit on sale of investments nearly doubled YoY to Rs 1630 cr, largely due to stake sale in GRHF (shareholding now stands at 38.2%), providing sufficient liquidity to the HFC. Dividend received amounted to Rs 1074 cr. The company is expected to report loss of around Rs 300 cr on fair value change of investments in the quarter. NII may grow 13% yoy to Rs 3432 cr. Provisions may remain almost flat yoy basis. It, however, may see a decline in credit growth due to slowdown in the real estate sector, according to analysts.
Results today:
HDFC, Indian Overseas Bank, Can Fin Homes, CARE Ratings, Godraj Agrovet, MRPL, HSIL, Varun Beverages, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts, NACL Industries, Bharat Electronics, HT Media, Mahindra Logistics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Intellect Design Arena, KRBL, NOCIL, Persistent Systems, SRF, Vardhamn Special Steel, Sutlej Textiles and Industries, VST Industries, Wabco India, Sundaram Fasteners, Sundaram Chemical Industries, TCI Developers, Kirloskar Brothers, Kalyani Investment are among the listed companies to post their second quarterly results today.
Sensex trading 184 points higher at 40,349, Nifty rises 66 points to 11,956
Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Monday after unexpectedly strong US jobs data helped to soothe worries American factory activity was weaker than forecast. The Labor Department said American employers added 128,000 jobs in October, better than the 89,000 forecast. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6% to 2,976.46 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 1.3% to 27,470.10. Seoul's Kospi added 1.3% to 2,128.12. Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.3% to 6,691.10. Taiwan, New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also advanced.
On Wall Street, the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 rose 1% to 3,066.91 on Friday, hitting an all-time high for the third time in a week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.1% to 27,347.36. It is within 12 points of the record it set in July. The Nasdaq composite gained 1.1% to 8,386.40.
The rupee appreciated by 16 paise to 70.65 against the US dollar in early trade as easing crude prices and sustained foreign fund inflows strengthened investor sentiments. Market participants said higher opening in domestic equity market, and hopes for a US-China trade deal also supported the local currency. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened strong at 70.55, registering a rise of 26 paise over its previous close of 70.81. It, however, pared some gains and was trading at 70.65 against the dollar in morning trade.
Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee gains 16 paise to 70.65 per dollar amid easing crude prices, sustained foreign fund inflows
YES Bank share price opened with a loss of 10% at Rs 59.95 today after the lender posted reported a net loss of Rs 600 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to the net profit of Rs 964.70 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.Q2 earnings were
impacted by one-time deferred tax adjustment of Rs 709 crore due to change in corporate tax rate regime. Excluding the one-time tax impact, adjusted profit after tax stood at Rs 109 crore, the bank said. Later, the stock gained ground and was trading 2% higher at Rs 68.05 compared to the previous close of Rs 66.60.
YES Bank share opens 10% lower on Q2 loss, attempts recovery amid $3 bn infusion reports
Relaxo Footwears share price rose 15.06% to an all-time high of Rs 625 compared to the previous close of Rs 543.20. The firm reported 78.76% rise in Q2 net profit to Rs 70.54 compared to Rs 39.46 cr in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 533 crore on Friday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 136 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.
Banking and metal stocks led the gains with their BSE indices rising 273 points and 334 points, respectively.
Market breadth was positive with 1229 stocks trading higher compared to 598 falling on the BSE.
Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 89 points and 92 points higher in early trade.
On Friday, Sensex closed above 40,000 for third consecutive session, and Nify ended within kissing distance of 11,900. Sensex advanced 35.98 points to 40,165 and Nifty rose 13.15 points to 11,890.
Later, Sensex and Nifty trimmed some of their gains. While Sensex was trading 160 points higher to 40,325 in early trade, Nifty climbed 61 points to 11.952.
Of 30 Sensex stocks, 21 were trading in green. Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, Bajaj Auto were the top losers.
Sensex touched a peak of 40,434 powred by gains in Asian markets which followed Wall Street rise on strong US jobs data. Nifty too reached 11,174 , marginally short of 12,000 level.
Sensex hit fresh record high in early trade today led by gains in YES Bank, Vedanta and Tata Steel.