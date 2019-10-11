Share Market Update: Sensex ends 246 points higher, Nifty at 11,301 level; Bandhan Bank top gainer

BASF down 2% on receipt of demand notices from Commercial Tax Dept
Biocon climbs 4% as subsidiary signs deal for biosimilar asset
Tata Steel crude steel production rises 4.65% at 4.5 MT in Q2
Suzuki Motor Corp lowers FY20 estimates citing auto slowdown in India
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd board approves buyback at Rs. 100
Oil prices jumps by 2% over Inranian tanker explosion reports
Thomas Cook falls 1.8% intraday after the company announces amalgation
Commenting on Nifty's intraday movement, Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst- from LKP Securities quoted, "Index closed a week at 11305 with gains of more than 1 percent weekly basis and formed hammer kind of candle pattern on weekly chart which is bullish reversal candle by nature."
He added," Index managed to close within its rising channel pattern on weekly chart hinting overall structure still looks positive, immediate hurdle for nifty is coming near 11350-11400 zone any decisive break above 11400 can result in quick move towards 11500-11600 zone and support for index is coming near 11220-11080 zone".
Share Market Update: Equity markets ended majorly bullish on Friday, with Sensex and NIfty ending 0.60% higher by the closing bell. While S&P Sensex closed 246 points higher at 38,127 mark, Nifty50 ended 66 points higher at 11,301 mark.
Overall 20 out of 30 stocks on S&P Sensex and 35 out of 50 stocks on Nifty50 closed on bullish grounds.
On the sectoral front, except media and private bank, all the other indices closed bullish for the day, with highest advance recorded in metal and IT scrips.
After the initial trading hours gain, shares of BASF India fell over 2% intraday after the company intimated exchanges regarding receipt of notices from Commercial Tax Department, Karnataka, aggregating to Rs 324.49 cr (including interest & penalty) for the period 2006-2010, 2010-11 (2 months), 2014-15, by treating the stock transfers of its Mangalore Plant as interstate sales to dealers.
However, recovery of the demand pertaining to the period 2010-11 (2 months) and 2014-15 aggregating to Rs98.81cr has been stalled by the Hon'ble Karnataka Appellate Tribunal.
The filing added," The company is in the process of filing its detailed reply / submissions in response to these Notices. The Company, based on the legal assessment, does not consider these stock transfers as interstate sales and is taking all the necessary legal steps to defend the matter."
Globally, markets rallied in optimism over U.S.-Chinese talks on ending a tariff war. While Nikkei and Hong Kong Index gained 1-2%, US Futures climbed up half percent or 115 points.
European market also opened on a strong note, with Germany Index gaining over 1%, France Index advancing half percent while FTSE Index declined marginally.
Shares of Biocon rose over 4% intraday, as the company announced yesterday post-market hours that its wholly-owned subsidiary Biocon Biologics and Just - Evotec Biologics have entered into a strategic licensing agreement for an early-stage, pre-clinical biosimilar asset.
Against the last close of Rs 240.20, Biocon stock rose 4.16% to the day's high of Rs 250.20 high of Rs 249.8 on the BSE. The stock has also outperformed 'Pharmaceuticals Sector' by 3.75%, that has fallen 0.31% for the day.
The filing stated that Biocon Biologics will take this biosimilar asset through end-to-end development, IND filing, manufacturing and commercialization post-regulatory approval, under its own label in global markets. Biocon Biologics aims to address the needs of a large patient pool through this differentiated therapy.
Tata Steel on Thursday after market hours announced that its crude steel production increased 4.65 per cent at 4.5 million tonne in second quarter ended September 30 as against 4.3 million tonne (MT) in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
The crude steel production also includes numbers from Tata Steel BSL and Tata Steel Long Products, without eliminating inter-company transactions, the company said in a statement.
(PTI)
Tata Steel on Thursday after market hours announced that its crude steel production increased 4.65 per cent at 4.5 million tonne in second quarter ended September 30 as against 4.3 million tonne (MT) in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
The crude steel production also includes numbers from Tata Steel BSL and Tata Steel Long Products, without eliminating inter-company transactions, the company said in a statement.
(PTI)
Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) on Thursday said it has revised its consolidated business forecast for the current financial year by lowering net sales estimates by 10.3 per cent due to slowdown in the Indian automobile market and decline in production in Japan.
The company said it expects net sales during the current fiscal to come down to 3,500,000 million yen (about Rs 2,31,000 crore), a dip of 10.3 per cent from 3,900,000 million yen (about Rs 2,57,400 crore) forecasted earlier.
(PTI)
Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) on Thursday said it has revised its consolidated business forecast for the current financial year by lowering net sales estimates by 10.3 per cent due to slowdown in the Indian automobile market and decline in production in Japan.
The company said it expects net sales during the current fiscal to come down to 3,500,000 million yen (about Rs 2,31,000 crore), a dip of 10.3 per cent from 3,900,000 million yen (about Rs 2,57,400 crore) forecasted earlier.
(PTI)
Shares of Indiabulls Ventures rose 9% in Friday early market hours after its board approved a buyback of 6.67 crore equity shares at Rs 150 per share in a meeting on October 11.
Indiabulls Ventures stock price climbed 8.9% to intraday high of Rs 108.5 apiece on the BSE and outperformed the 'Financial Services' sector by 5.56% today.
The regulatory statement read," Indiabulls Ventures Limited (at its meeting held on October 11, has approved a proposal of Rs. 1,000 cr of buyback of up to 6 cr fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 2 each, representing 12.61% of it's total existing fully paid-up equity capital at Rs 150 per equity share."Indiabulls Ventures climbs 9% as company board approves share buyback
Shares of Indiabulls Ventures rose 9% in Friday early market hours after its board approved a buyback of 6.67 crore equity shares at Rs 150 per share in a meeting on October 11.
Indiabulls Ventures stock price climbed 8.9% to intraday high of Rs 108.5 apiece on the BSE and outperformed the 'Financial Services' sector by 5.56% today.
The regulatory statement read," Indiabulls Ventures Limited (at its meeting held on October 11, has approved a proposal of Rs. 1,000 cr of buyback of up to 6 cr fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 2 each, representing 12.61% of it's total existing fully paid-up equity capital at Rs 150 per equity share."Indiabulls Ventures climbs 9% as company board approves share buyback
Indiabulls Real Estate Limited's board announced approval of Rs. 500 Crores of buyback of upto 5 cr fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 2 each, representing 11% of its total existing paid-up equity capital ("Equity Shares") at Rs 100 per equity share, through the "Tender Offer" route.
The stock has risen 4.96% intraday to the day's high of Rs 43.4 on the BSE, post the announcement.
Nifty auto that traded over 1% higher in initial trades, fell to bearish territory at 1.60% decline after SIAM data suggested that passenger vehicle sales dropped to 223,317 units in September, while passenger car sales dived 33.4% to 131,281 units.
“We are preparing for best-case and worst-case scenarios ... worst case there will be more production and job cuts,” said SIAM president Rajan Wadhera.
On Friday, SIAM’s Wadhera said it expected some improvement in the situation on the back of the festive season.
Share Market LIVE: Equity markets have given up initial gains on Friday, with benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty rising 0.45 % each, after media reports suggested that Iranian state-owned oil tanker was struck by two missiles off the Saudi port, causing 2% rise in oil prices. Domestic equity indices continue to trade in the green amid US-China trade talks optimism. While BSE Sensex trades 153 points higher at 38,033 level, Nifty has risen 45 points to 11,277 mark. On the sectoral front, except auto and PSU bank stocks, all the other indices currently trade bullish, with over 1 % gain in metal stocks and over 0.50 % advance in realty, financial, FMCG and IT scrips.
Oil prices jumped by 2% on Friday after an Iranian state-owned oil tanker was struck by two missiles off the Saudi port of Jeddah on Friday, Iranian state television reported, raising the prospect of supply disruptions from a crucial producing region.
Oil prices jumped 2% after reports of the tanker explosion, with benchmark Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rising more than $1 a barrel each.
International benchmark Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose as much as 2.3% to $60.46 a barrel and were at $60.13 per barrel, up $1.02, by 0648 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose as much as 2.1% to $54.69 a barrel and were at $54.47 per barrel, up 92 cents.
Shares of Thomas Cook fell 1.8% intraday to the day's low of Rs 136.40 on the BSE, after the company announced amalgation among TC Forex Services Limited and Travel Corporation (India) Limited and TC Travel Services Limited and SOTC Travel Management Private Limited and Thomas Cook (India) Limited and Quess Corp Limited.
Thomas Cook's filing read," We are pleased to inform you that the NCLT, Mumbai Bench, has allowed the Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation amongst TC Forex Services Limited and Travel Corporation (India) Limited and TC Travel Services Limited and SOTC Travel Management Private Limited and Thomas Cook (India) Limited and Quess Corp Limited and their respective shareholders."
Further, the fiing added," the final hearing for Quess Corp Limited is scheduled on 18th October, 2019 in the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Bengaluru Bench. Once the order is received from both the NCLT Benches and filed with the respective Registrars of Companies, the scheme shall be made effective."
The share price of dairy firm Kwality rose 5% intraday after the company announced that Delhi-based Haldiram group has emerged as the sole bidder for its acquisition with an offer of around Rs 130 crore in the ongoing insolvency process. Kwality total debt stands around Rs 1900 cr.
Kwality insolvency: Haldiram makes Rs 130 crore bid for dairy firm
“After a little bit of negativity, fresh build up is helping stocks,” said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services in Kochi.
“The market believes that at least some of the sectors will see some positivity, especially after the corporate tax rate-cut.”(Reuters)
“After a little bit of negativity, fresh build up is helping stocks,” said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services in Kochi.
“The market believes that at least some of the sectors will see some positivity, especially after the corporate tax rate-cut.”(Reuters)
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5% after Trump said he would meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, as the White House said trade talks between the two countries on Thursday went “probably better than expected.”
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5% after Trump said he would meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, as the White House said trade talks between the two countries on Thursday went “probably better than expected.”
Cipla share price falls over 7% in early trade today after USFDA issued form 483 for the Goa manufacturing facility of the firm. Cipla share price fell up to 7.74% to Rs 389.55 compared to the previous close of Rs 422.25 on BSE.
The observations assume significance since the firm's Goa unit generates 25 to 30% of US business.
The observations say facility will require very extensive change in standard operating procedures, and processes which could require a bit longer for the company to resolve issues.Cipla share price loses over 7% on fears of USFDA action against Goa unit
Cipla share price falls over 7% in early trade today after USFDA issued form 483 for the Goa manufacturing facility of the firm. Cipla share price fell up to 7.74% to Rs 389.55 compared to the previous close of Rs 422.25 on BSE.
The observations assume significance since the firm's Goa unit generates 25 to 30% of US business.
The observations say facility will require very extensive change in standard operating procedures, and processes which could require a bit longer for the company to resolve issues.Cipla share price loses over 7% on fears of USFDA action against Goa unit
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price fell in early trade today after the IT firm's Q2 net profit and revenue growth missed estimates. This is the second successive quarter when the IT major has missed estimates in terms of both revenue and margin. TCS share price fell up to 3.56% to Rs 1,933 compared to the previous close of Rs 2,004.40 on BSE.TCS share price falls over 3% after Q2 earnings miss estimates
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price fell in early trade today after the IT firm's Q2 net profit and revenue growth missed estimates. This is the second successive quarter when the IT major has missed estimates in terms of both revenue and margin. TCS share price fell up to 3.56% to Rs 1,933 compared to the previous close of Rs 2,004.40 on BSE.TCS share price falls over 3% after Q2 earnings miss estimates
Shares of Pricol fell over 2% in the trade on Thursday after the auto-components maker announced non-working days in its facilities across the country, in October. The Tamil Nadu based company had announced non-working days for eight out of its 10 plants in the country last month.
The rupee, the domestic currency appreciated 15 paise against its previous close to trade at 70.92 per American currency in early session. On Thursday, the local unit closed at 71.07 against the dollar.
The domestic unit however could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 70.92 against the dollar at 1012 hrs.
Forex traders said higher opening in domestic equities supported the rupee.
Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee appreciates to 70.80 per USD amid US-China trade talks optimism
Shares of Ahmedabad-based housing finance company, GRUH Finance climbed 5.55% with the opening bell , over media reports that the commercial bank Bandhan Bank will be added to MSCI Global Standard Index w.e.f October 16.
It later rose 20% to the intraday high of Rs 327.3 on the BSE, following the news. The stock has traded in a wide range of Rs 39.4 today. Gruh Finance shares have risen 15% in one month and 10 % in one week.
Bandhan Bank shares climb 20% on MSCI entry; Gruh Finance stock rises 20%
Infosys has risen nearly 4 % ahead of the IT gaint posting its quarterly earnings on Friday and tops the gainers front in IT sector stocks. The stock has gained after 3 days of consecutive fall and following the trend reversal, it has risen 3.84 % intraday to Rs 813 on the BSE.
Additionally, it has outperformed the IT sector by 3.79 %. Infosys stock trades 4.67 % away from 52 week high of Rs 847.4. After initial hours of fall, IT index has turned bullish, with Nifty IT rising 0.52 %, trading in line with Nifty50 rising at 0.90.%.
Market rallied in early session on Friday tracking gains in global markets after US President Donald Trump offered an positive assessment of US-China trade talks, traders said.
"We just completed a negotiation with China. We're doing very well. We're having another one tomorrow. I'm meeting with the Vice Premier over at the White House," Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday.
Following the news, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading significantly higher in early trade. Stocks on Wall Street too ended on a positive note on Thursday.
Domestic investors are also awaiting factory output data and Infosys earnings, scheduled to be released later in the day.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, pulling out Rs 263.11 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 502.67 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.
IT stocks slip in trade today, led by TCS share, post its Q2 results. TCS was the top laggard on the exchnages with the opening bell, shedding up to 3%, after the largest software exporter on Thursday reported a tepid growth in net income for the September quarter at Rs 8,042 cr and guided towards more challenges putting a big question mark over its ability to deliver the double-digit growth.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack in the early trade included Vedanta, Tata Steel, ONGC, SBI, Kotak Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, HDFC twins and Infosys, rising up to 4 per cent, while Reliance Infra, Reliance Capital, DHFL, Reliance Power and IRB Infrastructure wer among the top losers, down over 4% each.
Brent Crude, the global oil benchmark, trades at 59.31/bbl up 0.36%.
Bandhan Bank shares have risen almost 20% intraday over media reports that the lender will be added to MSCI Global Standard Index w.e.f October 16. There was massive buying recorded in Bandhan Bank shortly after opening.
As per media sources, Bandhan Bank is getting added to MSCI index effective 16th October as Gruh Finance is getting merged with Bandhan Bank .
Today, global markets have been bullish following positive cues from global markets on hopes of a trade deal between the US and China.
Asian stocks traded higher amid US-China trade optimism.On the Sigaporean Exchange, SGX Nifty was up 41.50 points at 11,302.50.On the Wall Street, US Futures (Dow Jones) trades at 26,548, up 64 points or 0.24%. US stocks closed higher ahead of US-China trade talks.
Yesterday, equity markets closed majorly bearish , with benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty declining 0.70% each by the closing bell. While BSE S&P Sensex ended 297 points at 37,880 mark, NSE Nifty50 fell 78 points to close at 11,234 level. In total, 35 out of 50 stocks in Nifty50 and 22 out of 30 scrips on S&P Sensex closed in the red.
Sensex drops 297 points lower, Nifty ends at 11,234; Banking and financials drag
Share Market LIVE: Equity markets opened majorly bullish on Friday, with benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty rising over 1 % each, backed by strong global cues, amid massive buying pressure in banking and financial stocks.
While BSE Sensex trades 436 points or 1.15 % higher at 38,320 level, NSE Nifty has risen 121 points or 1.08 % to 11,356 mark.
On the sectoral front, except media and pharma stocks, all the other indices currently trade bullish, with over 2 % gain in metal stocks and over 1.5 % advance in banking and financial stocks, followed by gains in auto, infra and FMCG scrips.