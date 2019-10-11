Share Market Update: Sensex ends 246 points higher, Nifty at 11,301 level; Bandhan Bank top gainer

15:51 IST Market Wrap: Expert opinion

Commenting on Nifty's intraday movement, Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst- from LKP Securities quoted, "Index closed a week at 11305 with gains of more than 1 percent weekly basis and formed hammer kind of candle pattern on weekly chart which is bullish reversal candle by nature."



He added," Index managed to close within its rising channel pattern on weekly chart hinting overall structure still looks positive, immediate hurdle for nifty is coming near 11350-11400 zone any decisive break above 11400 can result in quick move towards 11500-11600 zone and support for index is coming near 11220-11080 zone".





15:51 IST:

15:48 IST Closing Bell Share Market Update: Equity markets ended majorly bullish on Friday, with Sensex and NIfty ending 0.60% higher by the closing bell. While S&P Sensex closed 246 points higher at 38,127 mark, Nifty50 ended 66 points higher at 11,301 mark.



Overall 20 out of 30 stocks on S&P Sensex and 35 out of 50 stocks on Nifty50 closed on bullish grounds.



On the sectoral front, except media and private bank, all the other indices closed bullish for the day, with highest advance recorded in metal and IT scrips.

15:41 IST BASF down 2% on receipt of demand notices from Commercial Tax Dept



After the initial trading hours gain, shares of BASF India fell over 2% intraday after the company intimated exchanges regarding receipt of notices from Commercial Tax Department, Karnataka, aggregating to Rs 324.49 cr (including interest & penalty) for the period 2006-2010, 2010-11 (2 months), 2014-15, by treating the stock transfers of its Mangalore Plant as interstate sales to dealers.





However, recovery of the demand pertaining to the period 2010-11 (2 months) and 2014-15 aggregating to Rs98.81cr has been stalled by the Hon'ble Karnataka Appellate Tribunal.



The filing added," The company is in the process of filing its detailed reply / submissions in response to these Notices. The Company, based on the legal assessment, does not consider these stock transfers as interstate sales and is taking all the necessary legal steps to defend the matter."









15:41 IST:



15:34 IST Global Market Update Globally, markets rallied in optimism over U.S.-Chinese talks on ending a tariff war. While Nikkei and Hong Kong Index gained 1-2%, US Futures climbed up half percent or 115 points.



European market also opened on a strong note, with Germany Index gaining over 1%, France Index advancing half percent while FTSE Index declined marginally.





14:29 IST Biocon climbs 4% as subsidiary signs deal for biosimilar asset Shares of Biocon rose over 4% intraday, as the company announced yesterday post-market hours that its wholly-owned subsidiary Biocon Biologics and Just - Evotec Biologics have entered into a strategic licensing agreement for an early-stage, pre-clinical biosimilar asset.



Against the last close of Rs 240.20, Biocon stock rose 4.16% to the day's high of Rs 250.20 high of Rs 249.8 on the BSE. The stock has also outperformed 'Pharmaceuticals Sector' by 3.75%, that has fallen 0.31% for the day.



The filing stated that Biocon Biologics will take this biosimilar asset through end-to-end development, IND filing, manufacturing and commercialization post-regulatory approval, under its own label in global markets. Biocon Biologics aims to address the needs of a large patient pool through this differentiated therapy.



13:56 IST Tata Steel crude steel production rises 4.65% at 4.5 MT in Q2 Tata Steel on Thursday after market hours announced that its crude steel production increased 4.65 per cent at 4.5 million tonne in second quarter ended September 30 as against 4.3 million tonne (MT) in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The crude steel production also includes numbers from Tata Steel BSL and Tata Steel Long Products, without eliminating inter-company transactions, the company said in a statement.



(PTI)

13:50 IST Suzuki Motor Corp lowers FY20 estimates citing auto slowdown in India Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) on Thursday said it has revised its consolidated business forecast for the current financial year by lowering net sales estimates by 10.3 per cent due to slowdown in the Indian automobile market and decline in production in Japan. The company said it expects net sales during the current fiscal to come down to 3,500,000 million yen (about Rs 2,31,000 crore), a dip of 10.3 per cent from 3,900,000 million yen (about Rs 2,57,400 crore) forecasted earlier.



(PTI)

13:45 IST Indiabulls Ventures stock climbs 9% Shares of Indiabulls Ventures rose 9% in Friday early market hours after its board approved a buyback of 6.67 crore equity shares at Rs 150 per share in a meeting on October 11. Indiabulls Ventures stock price climbed 8.9% to intraday high of Rs 108.5 apiece on the BSE and outperformed the 'Financial Services' sector by 5.56% today. The regulatory statement read," Indiabulls Ventures Limited (at its meeting held on October 11, has approved a proposal of Rs. 1,000 cr of buyback of up to 6 cr fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 2 each, representing 12.61% of it's total existing fully paid-up equity capital at Rs 150 per equity share." Indiabulls Ventures climbs 9% as company board approves share buyback

13:25 IST Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd board approves buyback at Rs. 100 Indiabulls Real Estate Limited's board announced approval of Rs. 500 Crores of buyback of upto 5 cr fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 2 each, representing 11% of its total existing paid-up equity capital ("Equity Shares") at Rs 100 per equity share, through the "Tender Offer" route.



The stock has risen 4.96% intraday to the day's high of Rs 43.4 on the BSE, post the announcement.

13:16 IST Nifty Auto 1.60% lower Nifty auto that traded over 1% higher in initial trades, fell to bearish territory at 1.60% decline after SIAM data suggested that passenger vehicle sales dropped to 223,317 units in September, while passenger car sales dived 33.4% to 131,281 units.



“We are preparing for best-case and worst-case scenarios ... worst case there will be more production and job cuts,” said SIAM president Rajan Wadhera.



On Friday, SIAM’s Wadhera said it expected some improvement in the situation on the back of the festive season.





