Share Market Update: Sensex ends 334 points lower, Nifty at 11,589; IT index slips 7%

16:22 IST Closing Bell Snapping six-day gaining sessions, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on Tuesday turned bearish to close near day's low, amid heavy sell off in IT stocks. While S&P Sensex closed 334 points lower at 38,963 level and Nifty50 ended 71 points lower at 11,589. Sectorally, IT sector was most bearish with BSE IT index closing 7% lower and Nifty IT ending 4.8% lower, following a nearly 17% drop in Infosys, 2% drop in Tech Mahindra, Hexaware and HCL Tech and1% decline in Mindtree, Just Dial scrips. Besides, metal, media and auto indices too closed marginally lower. Although over 1% gain in Pharma, realty, banking and financial scrips helped cap gains.



14:51 IST Piramal Enterprises' shares rise 10% post Q2 result Piramal Enterprises share price rose over 10% intraday after the pharma giant posted 15% growth increase in its net profit to Rs 554 crore for the September ended the quarter on the back of a robust performance in its pharma and healthcare business.





PIL registered a 15% increase in its revenue to Rs 3,604 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2019. While pharma services grew 19% year on year to Rs 1,316 crore, the revenue of healthcare insights and analytics grew 14% to Rs 333 crore. Company's global pharma revenues grew by 17% to Rs 1,204 crore.



PEL’s financial services business grew 13% to Rs 1,954 crore in the July to September quarter.



14:49 IST Bajaj Finance stock hits all time high Bajaj Finance stock has hit new 52 week and all time high of Rs 4,219.5 today, after the company posted robust September quaterly result, with a 63.11% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,506.29.



Consolidated total income of the Bajaj group firm jumped 48 per cent to Rs 6,322 crore during Q2FY20, as against Rs 4,273 crore in Q2FY19.



Bajaj Finance's net interest income for the second quarter of current fiscal grew 48 per cent to Rs 3,999 crore from Rs 2,708 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The other income, which includes fee, stood at Rs 860 crore, amounting to an increase of 80 per cent over Rs 478 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.



Bajaj Finance Q2 profit jumps 63% to Rs 1,506 crore, share hits 52-week high









13:16 IST Market turns bearish Share Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty traded lower by the Tuesday's afternoon session amid high volatility, despite all the indices trading in green, except for IT sector. While Sensex has lost 80 points to 39,200 level, Nifty50 has fallen 14 points to 11,647 mark.

13:11 IST Infosys plunges 16% lower Infosys plunges 16% with 10 times increase in volumes, due to whistleblower's complaints about instances of unethical practices by the CEO and CFO.



Infosys opened with a loss of 10% today and touched an intraday low of Rs 645.35 (15.94%). The stock is trading lower than 5, 20, 50, 100, and 200-day moving averages.

13:08 IST YES Bank top gainer on BSE, NSE Shares of private lender YES Bank gained nearly 10% intraday to Rs 56.5 on the BSE, after media reports suggested that the bank is set to take over an estimated Rs 6,000 crore residential project from the developer Sumer Radius Realty, over non-payment of dues worth more than Rs 479 crore.



With accessing the possession of totalling 6.4 acres land in Mumbai’s Santacruz locality, the lender will also control 50% Sumer’s share in the joint entity. In 2016, the project was turned into a joint venture between builder Sanjay Chhabria of Radius Developer and Ramesh Shah of Sumer Group.



YES Bank had sent a demand notice in July 2019 to Sumer Group for repayment of dues with interest and other charges within 60 days period. Last Friday, the lender issued a ‘possession notice’ and notified the developer of its move under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest Act, 2002. YES Bank reportedly warned public not to deal with the property.



12:25 IST Market turns bullish by afternoon session Share Market Live: After a bearish start, benchamrk indices Sensex and Nifty tuned bullilsh by Tuesday's afternoon session, on back of buying pressure in PSU bank, other banking and financial stocks. While Sensex has gained 32 points to 39,330 level, Nifty50 has risen 32 points to 11,690 mark. Sectorally, except IT stocks, all the other sectors trade in the green, with over 2% rise in PSU Banks, followed by over 1.5 % hike in financial and other banking indices. Media, pharma, realty scrips are gaining over 1%. Domestic financial markets remained closed on Monday due to assembly elections in Maharashtra.

11:57 IST Axis Bank shares climb 2% ahead of Share price of Axis Bank traded 2% higher on the BSE ahead of the September quarterly results, due to release today. The stock has outperformed banking sector by 0.34% today.

11:44 IST Listed firms due to post results today Companies that are due to release their quarterly earnings today are namely ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, IndiaMART InterMESH, ICICI Securities Ltd, Axis Bank, RBL Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Ceat, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Oriental Bank of Commerce, CCL Products, Granules, Elecon Engineering, Hatsun Agro, Jubilant Foodworks, Jyothy Labs, M&M Financial, OBC, Rallies India, Welspun Corp, Glaxo, Ultracab (India), Syngene International,Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Reliance Home Finance, Rane Brake Lining, PSP Projects Ltd, PPAP Automotive, IIFL Securities Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies, DIC India, Coromandel International, Indiabulls Ventures, Hatsun Agro Product and Muthoot Capital Services.





11:11 IST Bharti Airtel rises nearly 2% post earnings Bharti Airtel stock rose nearly 2% to Rs 390.70 after the telecom reported a 61% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth. Company's consolidated revenue, however, dipped by 1% during Q2FY20,



Bharti Infratel's operating profit, or Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation And Amortisation (EBITDA), surged 25% in July-September quarter, while its operating free cash flow was up 8 per cent y-o-y.





Bharti Airtel's stock trades 2.35% away from 52 week high of Rs 396.55

