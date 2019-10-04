Share Market Update: Sensex ends 433 points lower, Nifty at 11,174; BPCL declines over 3%

16:25 IST Closing Session Share Market Update: Benchmark Sensex and Nifty fell to bearish territory and closed 1.15% lower each on Friday as the RBI in its monetary policy outcome passed a 25 bps repo rate cut. Sensex closed 433 points lower at 37,673 level and Nifty ended 139 points lower at 11,174. Sectorally except IT, all the major industry indices ended the day's trade in red, with highest losses registered in the banking and media scrips.

14:44 IST Indiaâs Sept gold imports plunges 68% from a year earlier India’s gold imports in September plunged 68% from a year earlier to the lowest level in more than three years as record domestic gold prices curbed retail buying, a government source said on Friday. India imported 26 tonnes of gold in September, down from 81.71 tonnes a year ago, said the source said, who is not authorised to speak to the media. In value terms, the September imports fell 51% to $1.28 billion, he added.



(Reuters)

14:40 IST Impact of RBI cuts on indices, bond, rupee Both indexes, Sensex and Nifty had risen roughly 0.4% each earlier in the day before the rate cuts were announced. The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 5 basis points to 6.64% after the central bank’s announcement. The rupee was stronger against the dollar for most parts of the session and remained largely unchanged immediately after the news, but was last weaker by 0.06% at 70.9600.



(Reuters)

14:37 IST National Fertilizers shares rise over 5% National Fertilizers Ltd stock price bounced back 5% intraday on Thursday after the state-owned company announced that it recorded record sales figures of fertilizers during Kharif season (April-September) of 2019.



"The company had registered 27 lakh MT sale of all fertilizers during Kharif 2019 (April-September) for the first time in its history," company's regulatory filing said.



The reported sales figures for April-September period are 25% higher than 21.62 lakh MT sales it recorded in the corresponding period last year.



The filing added that this has been achieved despite lower production of own urea at Vijaipur Unit by 1.22 lakh MT during June-July, 2019 as compared to that of the corresponding period of last year due to technical problems.



13:51 IST India' s September Nikkei Services Purchasing Managers Index India' s September Nikkei Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) stood at 48.4 against 52.4 in August, lowest level since February 2018, while the Composite PMI was recorded at 49.8 Vs 52.6 MoM.

12:53 IST Sectors update Share Market Live: Sectorally, auto, IT, metal and pharma stocks helped in recovering gain while losses in bank, financial services, FMCG, media and realty dragged the broader indices. PSU Bank was the only sector that was trading flat.

12:33 IST Equity indices fall flat with RBi's 25 bps rate cut Share Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty turned negative after a positive start of the day as RBI in its monetary policy outcome passed a 25 bps repo rate cut.



Both Sensex and Nifty fell flat to zero post the cut.



As per expectations, the Reserve Bank of India has cut its benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.15 percent, in the fifth straight interest rate cut. A rate cut of 25 basis points was expected.



Real GDP growth for 2019-20 has been revised downwards from 6.9 percent in the August policy to 6.1 percent. The reverse repo rate has been reduced to 4.9 percent, and the bank rate stands at 5.40 percent.



"The MPC also decided to continue with an accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target," said the MPC report.







11:53 IST Indices and stocks that rallied ahead of RBI's MPC outcome In CPSE, that traded 80% up, Power Finance Corporation Limited gained the most, at 2.9% rise, followed by NTPC rising at 2%, ONGC at 2% gain, OIL at 1.35% gain, 1.3% gain in NBCC and 1.20% gain in BEL.



Nifty IT was gaining 0.70%, with Wipro registering 1.55 % advance, followed by 1.24% gain in TCS and 1.13% in Infosys.



With 1.20% gain in PSU Banks, Syndicate Bank was trading at a 4% rise, followed by 2.11% gain in SBI Bank, 1.57% gain in J&K Bank, 1.52% gain in Canara Bank and 1% gain in Canara Bank.



Nifty Auto, similarly, gained 0.70%, with 3.84% gain in Ashok Leyland, 2.16% gain in Apollo Tyres, 1.30% hike in Hero Moto Corp, 1% rise in Maruti and 0.90% rise in Bajaj Auto.

11:48 IST RBI cuts repo rate by 25 basis points RBI cuts repo rate by 25 basis points, from 5.40% to 5.15%. Reverse repo rate adjusted to 4.90% and bank rate at 5.40 %, accordingly.

11:35 IST PMO holds meeting of secretaries on draft national logistics policy The Prime Minister's Office on yesterday held a meeting of secretaries to discuss the draft national logistics policy, which aims at promoting seamless movement of goods across the country and reducing high transaction cost of traders, an official said.



Secretaries from different departments, including commerce, steel, revenue, chemicals, and corporate affairs attended the meeting, the official added.

