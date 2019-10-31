Share Market Update: Sensex ends 77 points higher after major rally, Nifty at 11,881; YES Bank, SBI, Infosys top gainers

After a power rally seen today in the domestic indices on October F&O expiry day, Sensex and Nifty pared earlier gains to trade marginally higher by the closing bell. While Sensex closed 77 points higher at 40,129, Nifty ended 37 points higher to close at 11,881 on Thursday. Sectorally, financial services, metal and private banking stocks closed in the bearish zone, while media and PSU banking scrips closed at a hike of over 3%, followed by over 1% in realty and IT stocks. Naveen Kulkarni, Head of Research at Reliance Securities said, "Market is clearly in a positive setup with festive season seeing improvement in demand and corporate tax rate cut providing the much needed earnings boost. Considering there is likely sequential improvement and earnings visibility, we believe market will continue to trend upwards. We have a April 2020 Nifty target of 12,800."
SBI share price rose the most on Sensex, Nifty in early trade today. Analysts gave a thumbs up to the lender's strong Q2 earnings as it set off losses from one-time gain of Rs 3,500 crore from the sale of 4.5% stake in its life insurance arm. The lender also raised provisions coverage to more than 80 per cent, the highest in more than a decade.
SBI share price rose 4.24% or 12 points to Rs 302.25 compared to the previous close of Rs 289.95 on BSE. On NSE, the stock rose up to 4.31% to Rs 302.45 against previous close of Rs 289.90.
In an analyst call yesterday post its Q2 earnings, the lender threw light on its financial performance which led the stock higher in trade today.Why SBI share price has gained over 15% in four trading sessions
YES Bank share price rose over 35% in afternoon trade today after the lender said it has received a binding offer from a global investor for an investment of $1.2 billion through fresh issue of equity shares. The stock was the top gainer on both Sensex and Nifty.
Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank rose more than 12%on October 31 after lender posted better than expected numbers for the quarter ended September 2019. The bank's Q2 net profit jumped 81.6% at Rs 22.1 crore compared to Rs 12.1 crore in the same quarter last year. Company's net interest income rose 15% from 87.4 cr a year ago to 100.6 cr in Q2FY20.
Shares of Adani Transmission Ltd rose nearly 5% after the company announced that it has received the Letter of Intent (LOI) from REC Transmission Projects to build, own, operate and maintain a transmission project in the state of Gujarat for a period of 35 years.
The company has recently announced that it hold board meet on Thursday, 7th November, 2019 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 3Qth September. 2019.
Except FMCG, all the indices traded in the bullish zone, with media and PSU banking gaining the most at 3%, followed by 1.5% rise in realty and IT stocks.
Amid October expiry day, domestic equities followed global markets that were upbeat after the third rate cut by the Federal Reserve. This was coupled with massive buying by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) of Rs 7,192.42 crore from Indian equities. Better-than-expected earnings from some market heavyweights, buzz of more tax reforms and strategic stake sale in many PSUs have further lifted investors sentiment.
With October turning to be the best trading month throughout the year, benchmark indices extended their dream run on expiry day of Thursday, 31 October.
Sensex has crossed the earlier all time high level of 40,312.07 hit on June 4, while Nifty trades mere 187 points away from the all time high of 12,103.05. Sensex has reclaimed trading above the 40,000 level for first time in the last 4 months, while Nifty has crossed above 11,900 mark for the first time in 2 months period.
Sensex has climbed to the a new high recorded at 40,337 on Thursday, tracking massive foreign fund inflows amid positive domestic and global cues. After opening at 40,211 against the previous close of 40,051, Sensex rose 286 points to the intraday high of 40,337. Earlier On June 4, Sensex at had hit the last all-time high of 40,312. Domestic equities followed global markets that were upbeat after the third rate cut by the Federal Reserve. This was coupled with massive buying by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) of Rs 7,192.42 crore from Indian equities.
Telecom shares were trading lower in Thursday's early trade, with Vodafone hitting an alltime low and Airtel and RIL trading marginally lower amid the AGR ruling by Supreme court.
The Supreme Court last week had passed an order asking telcos such as Airtel and Vodafone-Idea, and others to pay Rs 92,641 crore to the Department of Telecom (DoT). Airtel will have to shell out Rs 21,682 crore and Vodafone Idea will have to cough up Rs 28,308 crore. This accounts about 54% of the total pending amount.
Followign the news, Fitch Ratings has placed Bharti Airtel Ltd on 'rating watch negative' over unpaid regulatory dues arising from a recent Supreme Court ruling. Similarly, Vodafone sahres fell with CARE downgraded its rating on 'long-term bank facilities' and non-convertible debentures citing the recent court ruling on the AGR issue and extension of timelines with regard to sale of Indus Tower stake to Bharti lnfratel.
Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned positive with net buying logged at Rs 7,192.42 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned bearish with selling logged at Rs 185.87 crore on Thursday.
The Noida Authority on Wednesday said it has cancelled the allotment of a group housing property to crisis-hit realtor Unitech over non-payment of dues worth Rs 1,203 crore.
"The non-payment of dues includes those accruing from EMIs, interest, lease rent, construction delay by Unitech worth Rs 1,203 crore," it added.
Shares of Unitech, under the ASM LT : Stage 2 currently stands at Rs 0.49 value.
All of the sectoral indices traded with a positive bias with media and PSU bank rising 2% each, followed IT and realty gaining in the range of 1.2-1.7%.
"Market trend in the near term will be driven by corporate earnings and thus stock specific volatility may remain high. Further, any favourable announcement from the government could help sustain the momentum," quoted Ajit Mishra Vice President, Research, Religare Broking Ltd after yesterday's rally.
The rupee appreciated by 9 paise to 70.81 against the American currency in early trade on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate.
A positive opening in the equity market, weak dollar against other major currencies overseas and persistent foreign fund inflows supported the rupee, forex dealers said.
However, rising crude oil prices capped the gains for the domestic unit, they added.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened on a firm footing at 70.77 but soon pared some gains to trade at 70.81, up 9 paise over its previous close.
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 70.90 against the US dollar.
Brent Crude traded earlier at $60.88/bbl, up 0.45%. Later the global oil benchmark, rose 0.35% to USD 60.45 per barrel.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack included SBI, Infosys, ITC, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, rising up to 2.64 per cent. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, M&M, PowerGrid and Yes Bank fell up to 0.92 per cent.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut interest rates for the third time this year. “We believe that monetary policy is in a good place,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said. Post the news, The S&P 500 index closed at another record high on Wednesday.
On the other hand, Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy steady on Thursday but introduced new forward guidance to more clearly signal the future chance of a rate cut.
Bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading on a positive note, while those in Shanghai were in the red, amid the cancellation of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Chile, where Beijing and Washington's so-called Phase One trade deal was to be formally signed next month.
Indian Oil, Syndicate Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Bluedart Express, Ramco Industries, Savita Oil Technologies, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Srikalahasthi Pipes, Teesta Agro, Thangamayil Jewellery, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Vaibhav Global, Next Mediaworks, Milkfood, Maithan Alloys, LG Balakrishnan & Bros, Laurus Labs, Jindal Saw, JBM Auto, Hindustan Bio Sciences, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers , Foesco India, Expleo Solutions are among the top listed companies due to post their September quarterly figures today.
While Sensex rose 220 points to end at 40,051, Nifty gained 57 points to 11,844. Sensex closed above 40,000 for first time in nearly five months. On June 4, Sensex closed at 40,083 ending above 40,000 for the second time in 2019. On June 3, Sensex closed at 40,267.
Sensex and Nifty have been gaining for the last three sessions after media reports suggested that PMO with consultation with the Finance Ministry's Revenue Department and NITI Aayog, is reviewing the existing structure of Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax, the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) and Dividend Distribution Tax (DTT).
On June 4, Sensex hit its all-time high of 40,312 and Nifty reached record high of 12,103 on June 3.
Top Sensex losers were Bharti Airtel (0.72%), PowerGrid (0.45%) and Axis Bank (0.32%).
SBI (2.40%), Infosys (2.05%) and ITC (1.23%) were the top Sensex gainers.
While Sensex rallied over 200 points to 40,264, Nifty climbed 61 points to cross 11,900.
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their dream run in early trade today and were trading marginally short of their all-time highs hit in June this year.