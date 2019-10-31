Share Market Update: Sensex ends 77 points higher after major rally, Nifty at 11,881; YES Bank, SBI, Infosys top gainers

15:48 IST Closing Bell After a power rally seen today in the domestic indices on October F&O expiry day, Sensex and Nifty pared earlier gains to trade marginally higher by the closing bell. While Sensex closed 77 points higher at 40,129, Nifty ended 37 points higher to close at 11,881 on Thursday. Sectorally, financial services, metal and private banking stocks closed in the bearish zone, while media and PSU banking scrips closed at a hike of over 3%, followed by over 1% in realty and IT stocks. Naveen Kulkarni, Head of Research at Reliance Securities said, "Market is clearly in a positive setup with festive season seeing improvement in demand and corporate tax rate cut providing the much needed earnings boost. Considering there is likely sequential improvement and earnings visibility, we believe market will continue to trend upwards. We have a April 2020 Nifty target of 12,800."

15:48 IST: After a power rally seen today in the domestic indices on October F&O expiry day, Sensex and Nifty pared earlier gains to trade marginally higher by the closing bell. While Sensex closed 77 points higher at 40,129, Nifty ended 37 points higher to close at 11,881 on Thursday. Sectorally, financial services, metal and private banking stocks closed in the bearish zone, while media and PSU banking scrips closed at a hike of over 3%, followed by over 1% in realty and IT stocks. Naveen Kulkarni, Head of Research at Reliance Securities said, "Market is clearly in a positive setup with festive season seeing improvement in demand and corporate tax rate cut providing the much needed earnings boost. Considering there is likely sequential improvement and earnings visibility, we believe market will continue to trend upwards. We have a April 2020 Nifty target of 12,800."

14:16 IST: SBI share price rose the most on Sensex, Nifty in early trade today. Analysts gave a thumbs up to the lender's strong Q2 earnings as it set off losses from one-time gain of Rs 3,500 crore from the sale of 4.5% stake in its life insurance arm. The lender also raised provisions coverage to more than 80 per cent, the highest in more than a decade. SBI share price rose 4.24% or 12 points to Rs 302.25 compared to the previous close of Rs 289.95 on BSE. On NSE, the stock rose up to 4.31% to Rs 302.45 against previous close of Rs 289.90. In an analyst call yesterday post its Q2 earnings, the lender threw light on its financial performance which led the stock higher in trade today. Why SBI share price has gained over 15% in four trading sessions

14:14 IST: YES Bank share price rose over 35% in afternoon trade today after the lender said it has received a binding offer from a global investor for an investment of $1.2 billion through fresh issue of equity shares. The stock was the top gainer on both Sensex and Nifty.

Shares of Dhanlaxmi Bank rose more than 12%on October 31 after lender posted better than expected numbers for the quarter ended September 2019. The bank's Q2 net profit jumped 81.6% at Rs 22.1 crore compared to Rs 12.1 crore in the same quarter last year. Company's net interest income rose 15% from 87.4 cr a year ago to 100.6 cr in Q2FY20.

12:18 IST: Shares of Adani Transmission Ltd rose nearly 5% after the company announced that it has received the Letter of Intent (LOI) from REC Transmission Projects to build, own, operate and maintain a transmission project in the state of Gujarat for a period of 35 years.



The company has recently announced that it hold board meet on Thursday, 7th November, 2019 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 3Qth September. 2019.





11:52 IST: Except FMCG, all the indices traded in the bullish zone, with media and PSU banking gaining the most at 3%, followed by 1.5% rise in realty and IT stocks.





11:50 IST: Amid October expiry day, domestic equities followed global markets that were upbeat after the third rate cut by the Federal Reserve. This was coupled with massive buying by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) of Rs 7,192.42 crore from Indian equities. Better-than-expected earnings from some market heavyweights, buzz of more tax reforms and strategic stake sale in many PSUs have further lifted investors sentiment.

11:43 IST: With October turning to be the best trading month throughout the year, benchmark indices extended their dream run on expiry day of Thursday, 31 October.



Sensex has crossed the earlier all time high level of 40,312.07 hit on June 4, while Nifty trades mere 187 points away from the all time high of 12,103.05. Sensex has reclaimed trading above the 40,000 level for first time in the last 4 months, while Nifty has crossed above 11,900 mark for the first time in 2 months period.







11:15 IST: Sensex has climbed to the a new high recorded at 40,337 on Thursday, tracking massive foreign fund inflows amid positive domestic and global cues. After opening at 40,211 against the previous close of 40,051, Sensex rose 286 points to the intraday high of 40,337. Earlier On June 4, Sensex at had hit the last all-time high of 40,312. Domestic equities followed global markets that were upbeat after the third rate cut by the Federal Reserve. This was coupled with massive buying by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) of Rs 7,192.42 crore from Indian equities.

10:53 IST:

Telecom shares were trading lower in Thursday's early trade, with Vodafone hitting an alltime low and Airtel and RIL trading marginally lower amid the AGR ruling by Supreme court.



The Supreme Court last week had passed an order asking telcos such as Airtel and Vodafone-Idea, and others to pay Rs 92,641 crore to the Department of Telecom (DoT). Airtel will have to shell out Rs 21,682 crore and Vodafone Idea will have to cough up Rs 28,308 crore. This accounts about 54% of the total pending amount.



Followign the news, Fitch Ratings has placed Bharti Airtel Ltd on 'rating watch negative' over unpaid regulatory dues arising from a recent Supreme Court ruling. Similarly, Vodafone sahres fell with CARE downgraded its rating on 'long-term bank facilities' and non-convertible debentures citing the recent court ruling on the AGR issue and extension of timelines with regard to sale of Indus Tower stake to Bharti lnfratel.



Infographic: Can telcos survive Rs 93,000 crore AGR blow?