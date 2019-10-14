Share Market Update: Sensex ends 87 points higher, Nifty at 11,329; PSU bank erases gains

After a bullish trading session, equity indices SEnsex and Nifty erased day's gains to end 0.22% higher each, by the closing bell. While S&P Sensex closed 87 points higher at 38,214 level, Nifty50 gained 24 points to end at 11,39 mark. On the sectoral front, PSU bank erased gains to end 0.52% in the negative and IT index too dropped 0.23% by the closing bell. Whereas highest gains were registered in CPSE, auto, pharma and realty indices.

The Finance Ministry on Monday said loans worth Rs 81,781 crore were disbursed during the nine-day outreach programme or loan mela organised by banks that began on October 1. Further, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the banks have sufficient liquidity, and efforts are being made to ensure that due payments are released to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector by large corporates. According to returns filed by the large corporates to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, as much as Rs 40,000 crore is due to the MSME sector, she said adding that all efforts would be made to ensure that MSMEs get their dues ahead of Diwali. (PTI)

Gold prices rose by Rs 145 to Rs 38,885 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday on a weaker rupee, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 38,740 per 10 gram. Similarly, silver also jumped Rs 240 to Rs 46,510 per kilogram from Rs 46,270 per kilogram on Saturday, it added. "Spot gold price for 24 Karat in Delhi was up by Rs 145 to Rs 38,885 on weaker rupee against the dollar. Spot gold prices quoted higher with increased footfall in jewellery shops, signalling pick up in festival demand," Tapan Patel, senior analyst - commodities, HDFC Securities said.

Share Market LIVE: Equity benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices erased the day's gains to trade marginally higher by the last hour of trade on Monday. While the 30-share index Sensex trades 50 points higher to 38,200 level, the broader NSE Nifty has davanced 27points to 11,330.

Share Market LIVE: Equity benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices currently trade 0.75% higher each amid positive global equities backed by reduced trade tensions after a partial US-China trade deal. While the 30-share index Sensex has risen 300 points higher to 38,455 level, the broader NSE Nifty has davanced 95 points to 11,400. Sectorally, except IT stocks, all the other indices trade in the green, with highest buying pressure seen in Banking, realty, auto, metal and commodities scrips.

The United States is willing to forge a comprehensive partnership with India in the energy sector, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said on Monday. India's oil imports from the United States jumped sharply in 2018. Juster said Washington is willing to provide technical assistance to help India set up strategic petroleum reserves. (Reuters)

European indices, FTSE 100 and Euro Stoxx start the day's trade in red. The European Union agreed on Friday to hold another round of intense negotiations with Britain in a bid to break the Brexit deadlock and secure a deal before the October 31 deadline.

Against the last close of Rs 2,004 on the BSE, the Hindustan Unilever Ltd rose 1.35% intraday to the day's high of Rs 2,031.65 on the BSE, ahead of the release for its second quarterly figures, scheduled for today. The HUL stock has risen 3.8% in th elast 4 sessions and currently trades higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. HUL shares also trades 4.29% away from 52 week high of Rs 2,101.5 on the BSE.

Granules announced today that the Granules Board approved divestment of its stake in Granules—Biocause Pharmaceutical Co. Limited, a Joint Venture Company located in China. Granules Biocause Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. is an equal joint venture between Granules India Limited and Hubei Biocause Heiien Pharmaceuticai Co Ltd. The manufacturing facility of the joint venture is in Jingmen, China. The filing added that, Granules has a supply agreement with the JV and ibuprofen APi supply will not be impacted since the existing agreement will continue. Share price of Granules India remains unchanged as ocmpared to its last close of Rs 101.

13:10 IST: Nifty continues to consolidate between 11050, and 11,480 levels, says Prabhudas Lilladher





13:09 IST Rupee weakens to 71.01 per USD Rupee weakens to 71.01 per US Dollar , as compared to today's opening price of 70.74 per USD, as WPI inflation numbers dampen forex investors sentiment further. India’s annual wholesale price Inflation in September was 0.33%, government data showed on Monday.

13:09 IST: Rupee weakens to 71.01 per US Dollar , as compared to today's opening price of 70.74 per USD, as WPI inflation numbers dampen forex investors sentiment further. India’s annual wholesale price Inflation in September was 0.33%, government data showed on Monday.

12:59 IST Indraprastha Gas rises 1.6% Indraprastha Gas rose 1.6% with the opening bell today to Rs 378 on the BSE, after it received a letter dated October 11, 2019 from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) regarding the acceptance of Central Government authorization to IGL for Ghaziabad CGD network (Ghaziabad and Hapur Districts).



The company said in the regulatory filing that PNGRB has granted lnfrastructure exclusivity for laying building or expansion of the CGD Network during the economic life of the project (25 years) i.e upto year 2032 considering the year 2007 as the start of the CGD activity for the said project.



"Grant of Exclusivity from the purview of the contract carrier or common carrier shal I be for a period of 5 years from the date of issue of acceptance of Central Government authorization," the filing added.







12:59 IST: Indraprastha Gas rose 1.6% with the opening bell today to Rs 378 on the BSE, after it received a letter dated October 11, 2019 from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) regarding the acceptance of Central Government authorization to IGL for Ghaziabad CGD network (Ghaziabad and Hapur Districts).



The company said in the regulatory filing that PNGRB has granted lnfrastructure exclusivity for laying building or expansion of the CGD Network during the economic life of the project (25 years) i.e upto year 2032 considering the year 2007 as the start of the CGD activity for the said project.



"Grant of Exclusivity from the purview of the contract carrier or common carrier shal I be for a period of 5 years from the date of issue of acceptance of Central Government authorization," the filing added.







12:53 IST September WPI inflation at 0.33%





The official Wholesale Price Index for 'All Commodities' or the month of September, 2019 declined by 0.1% to 121.3 from 121.4 for the previous month.



The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 0.33% for the month of September, 2019 (over September, 2018) as compared to 1.08% for the previous month and 5.22% during the corresponding month of the previous year.





12:53 IST:





The official Wholesale Price Index for 'All Commodities' or the month of September, 2019 declined by 0.1% to 121.3 from 121.4 for the previous month.



The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 0.33% for the month of September, 2019 (over September, 2018) as compared to 1.08% for the previous month and 5.22% during the corresponding month of the previous year.





12:50 IST DLF climbs 7% on home bookings worth Rs 700 cr in Gurugram housing project





DLF shares rose 7% on Monday's trade after the realty major announced it has sold 376 ready-to-move-in luxury flats worth Rs 700 cr on the first day of the launch of its new housing project in Gurugram.



Reacting to the latest sales revenue earned, the shares of DLF climbed 4.23% with the opening bell against the last closing price of Rs 145.55 on the BSE. It later rose 6.9% intraday to Rs 155.6, growth in line with 'Real Estate sector' that has gained 2.74% intraday on BSE.



Gurgaon Ahirwal-based commercial real estate developer on October 13 said that the company has sold 376 ready-to-move-in luxury flats worth Rs.700 cr on the 1st day of the launch in Gurugram, even as the overall property market is facing a demand slowdown.



"DLF took bookings worth more than Rs 700 cr on the first day itself. 376 units were allotted which accounts to more than 75% of the total 504 units," the company said in a statement.



DLF share price climbs 7% on sale of flats worth Rs 700 crore in Gurugram

12:50 IST:





DLF shares rose 7% on Monday's trade after the realty major announced it has sold 376 ready-to-move-in luxury flats worth Rs 700 cr on the first day of the launch of its new housing project in Gurugram.



Reacting to the latest sales revenue earned, the shares of DLF climbed 4.23% with the opening bell against the last closing price of Rs 145.55 on the BSE. It later rose 6.9% intraday to Rs 155.6, growth in line with 'Real Estate sector' that has gained 2.74% intraday on BSE.



Gurgaon Ahirwal-based commercial real estate developer on October 13 said that the company has sold 376 ready-to-move-in luxury flats worth Rs.700 cr on the 1st day of the launch in Gurugram, even as the overall property market is facing a demand slowdown.



"DLF took bookings worth more than Rs 700 cr on the first day itself. 376 units were allotted which accounts to more than 75% of the total 504 units," the company said in a statement.



DLF share price climbs 7% on sale of flats worth Rs 700 crore in Gurugram

12:22 IST IRCTC's debut: Expert opinion Commenting on IRCTC's debut in the secondary market, S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities said," IRCTC listing today proved yet again that a high quality business with a clear runway for growth which leaves a lot on the table for investors is a sure shot success. IRCTC has today managed to replicate the success of Avenue Supermart in the primary market where we saw bidders showing appetite for the stock even after the stock doubling on Day-1 of listing".







12:22 IST: Commenting on IRCTC's debut in the secondary market, S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities said," IRCTC listing today proved yet again that a high quality business with a clear runway for growth which leaves a lot on the table for investors is a sure shot success. IRCTC has today managed to replicate the success of Avenue Supermart in the primary market where we saw bidders showing appetite for the stock even after the stock doubling on Day-1 of listing".







12:07 IST China's exports to US down 10.7% between January-September China's exports to the United States fell 10.7% from a year earlier in dollar terms in January-September, while U.S. imports dropped 26.4% during that period, a Chinese customs spokesman said on Monday. Trade frictions with the United States have led to some pressure on Chinese trade, although the latest Sino-U.S. trade talks have yielded favourable outcomes in some areas, customs spokesman Li Kuiwen told reporters. (Reuters)

12:07 IST: China's exports to the United States fell 10.7% from a year earlier in dollar terms in January-September, while U.S. imports dropped 26.4% during that period, a Chinese customs spokesman said on Monday. Trade frictions with the United States have led to some pressure on Chinese trade, although the latest Sino-U.S. trade talks have yielded favourable outcomes in some areas, customs spokesman Li Kuiwen told reporters. (Reuters) (Reuters)

12:06 IST Cadila Healthcare rises over 2% Cadila Healthcare rose 2.26% intraday to Rs 235.3, after the company announced that the US health regulator issued no observations after the inspection of its Dabhasa facility in Gujarat.



The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing facility at Dabhasa from October 7 to October 11, 2019.



"This was a current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) audit and a pre-approval inspection (PAI). At the end of the inspection, no observation (483) is issued, Cadila Healthcare said.

12:06 IST: Cadila Healthcare rose 2.26% intraday to Rs 235.3, after the company announced that the US health regulator issued no observations after the inspection of its Dabhasa facility in Gujarat.



The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing facility at Dabhasa from October 7 to October 11, 2019.



"This was a current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) audit and a pre-approval inspection (PAI). At the end of the inspection, no observation (483) is issued, Cadila Healthcare said.

12:04 IST IIP growth in August Industrial growth shrank 1.1% in August, after a gap of 26 months, reinforcing fears of a slowing economy and deteriorating consumersentiment. Industrial production, as measured by the index of industrial production (IIP) had grown 4.8% August last year.



April-August factory output growth at 2.4% well below 5.3% for the same period in the last fiscal. IIP growth has been lowest in last 81 months(After November 2012) and first contraction after June 2017.

(HDFC Securities)



12:04 IST: Industrial growth shrank 1.1% in August, after a gap of 26 months, reinforcing fears of a slowing economy and deteriorating consumersentiment. Industrial production, as measured by the index of industrial production (IIP) had grown 4.8% August last year.



April-August factory output growth at 2.4% well below 5.3% for the same period in the last fiscal. IIP growth has been lowest in last 81 months(After November 2012) and first contraction after June 2017.

(HDFC Securities)



12:02 IST FM to meet public sector bank heads today Continuing efforts to increase credit disbursement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet the heads of public sector banks (PSBs) today to take stock of recent steps taken by the government, including the first phase of the ‘outreach programme’ across over 200 districts during the festive season, a senior government official told Mint.



It is learnt that the minister is expected to review the progress of the partial guarantee scheme to the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFCs), and other decisions pertaining to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) announced less than a month ago.



(HDFC Securities)

12:02 IST: Continuing efforts to increase credit disbursement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet the heads of public sector banks (PSBs) today to take stock of recent steps taken by the government, including the first phase of the ‘outreach programme’ across over 200 districts during the festive season, a senior government official told Mint.



It is learnt that the minister is expected to review the progress of the partial guarantee scheme to the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFCs), and other decisions pertaining to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) announced less than a month ago.



(HDFC Securities)

11:40 IST Avenue Supermarts 2% lower post earnings Avenue Supermarts that owns and operates D-Mart stores, fell 2.15% intraday to Rs Rs 1803.55 on the BSE, despite the supermarket chain reporting increase in net profit by 48% for the second quarter on October 12, 2019.



Commenting on the financial performance of the company Neville Noronha, CEO & managing director, Avenue Supermarts quoted," Revenue growth for the quarter was slightly lower than our estimates while gross margin saw improvement over the corresponding period last year due to better revenue mix. PAT margin improvement is in line with revenue growth and also aided by revision in corporate tax rates".



Company's net profit rose 47.7% to Rs 333 crore and increase in total revenue was recorded at 22.1% hike to Rs 5,949 crore in Q2 September 2019 over Q2 September 2019. The stock trades higher than 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5-day moving averages.

11:40 IST: Avenue Supermarts that owns and operates D-Mart stores, fell 2.15% intraday to Rs Rs 1803.55 on the BSE, despite the supermarket chain reporting increase in net profit by 48% for the second quarter on October 12, 2019.



Commenting on the financial performance of the company Neville Noronha, CEO & managing director, Avenue Supermarts quoted," Revenue growth for the quarter was slightly lower than our estimates while gross margin saw improvement over the corresponding period last year due to better revenue mix. PAT margin improvement is in line with revenue growth and also aided by revision in corporate tax rates".



Company's net profit rose 47.7% to Rs 333 crore and increase in total revenue was recorded at 22.1% hike to Rs 5,949 crore in Q2 September 2019 over Q2 September 2019. The stock trades higher than 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5-day moving averages.

11:20 IST IRCTC gains over 100% Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) share listed with a gain of over 100% compared to its issue price of Rs 320 per share on the bourses today. IRCTC share which saw subscription of nearly 112 times on the last day of initial public offer (IPO) listed at Rs 644 on BSE and Rs 651 on NSE today. IRCTC share listing is the among the most successful entry for a PSU firm in the stock market. Post listing, market capitalisation of the IRCTC stood at Rs 10,736 crore on BSE. At 10:17 am, IRCTC share gained up to 6.94% to Rs 688.75 compared to listing price of Rs 644 on BSE. IRCTC IPO was open for subscription between September 30 and October 4. The issue involved sale of 2.01 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each in a price band of Rs 315 to Rs 320. IRCTC share delivers more than 100% returns on market debut, lists at Rs 651 on NSE

11:20 IST: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) share listed with a gain of over 100% compared to its issue price of Rs 320 per share on the bourses today. IRCTC share which saw subscription of nearly 112 times on the last day of initial public offer (IPO) listed at Rs 644 on BSE and Rs 651 on NSE today. IRCTC share listing is the among the most successful entry for a PSU firm in the stock market. Post listing, market capitalisation of the IRCTC stood at Rs 10,736 crore on BSE. At 10:17 am, IRCTC share gained up to 6.94% to Rs 688.75 compared to listing price of Rs 644 on BSE. IRCTC IPO was open for subscription between September 30 and October 4. The issue involved sale of 2.01 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each in a price band of Rs 315 to Rs 320. IRCTC share delivers more than 100% returns on market debut, lists at Rs 651 on NSE

11:08 IST Metal stocks lead gains Metal stocks led gains on Monday, as the Nifty metals rose about 1.1% due to rise in commodity prices post the progress in the Sino-U.S. trade talks.

11:08 IST: Metal stocks led gains on Monday, as the Nifty metals rose about 1.1% due to rise in commodity prices post the progress in the Sino-U.S. trade talks.

10:59 IST: The Indian rupee appreciated by 28 paise to 70.74 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday as gains in domestic equity market and positive developments on the US-China trade talks front strengthened investor sentiments.





At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.83, then gained further ground and touched a high of 70.74, registering a rise of 28 paise over its previous close.



On Friday, rupee had settled for the day at 71.02 against the US dollar.



The domestic unit, however, could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 70.81 against the dollar.



Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee rises to 70.74 per USD amid US-China trade talks optimism, foreign fund inflows

10:57 IST Market Update Market sentiment remained volatile on Monday amid concerns over an economic slowdown after the World Bank on Sunday said India's growth rate is projected to fall to 6 per cent after a broad-based deceleration in the initial quarters of this fiscal year, traders said.



Markets are also reacting to to industrial output data released Friday evening, they added.



Industrial output declined by 1.1 per cent in August due to poor performance by manufacturing, power generation and mining sectors, official data showed.



Further, wholesale inflation data is scheduled to come on Monday, which may also influence trading, according to analysts.



(PTI)

10:57 IST: Market sentiment remained volatile on Monday amid concerns over an economic slowdown after the World Bank on Sunday said India's growth rate is projected to fall to 6 per cent after a broad-based deceleration in the initial quarters of this fiscal year, traders said.



Markets are also reacting to to industrial output data released Friday evening, they added.



Industrial output declined by 1.1 per cent in August due to poor performance by manufacturing, power generation and mining sectors, official data showed.



Further, wholesale inflation data is scheduled to come on Monday, which may also influence trading, according to analysts.



(PTI)

10:56 IST Sensex pack gainers/losers

Top gainers in the in early session included Tata Motors, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, HUL and SBI, rising up to 4 per cent.



On the other hand, Infosys, PowerGrid, TechM, Kotak Bank and TCS fell up to 3 per cent.

10:56 IST:

Top gainers in the in early session included Tata Motors, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, HUL and SBI, rising up to 4 per cent.



On the other hand, Infosys, PowerGrid, TechM, Kotak Bank and TCS fell up to 3 per cent.

10:55 IST Market Update Share Market LIVE: Equity benchmark indices currently trade higher amid positive global cues and foreign fund inflow. After opening on a volatile note, the 30-share index swung over 200 points in early trade higher at 38,332 level and the broader NSE Nifty rose 34 points to 11,340.





10:55 IST: Share Market LIVE: Equity benchmark indices currently trade higher amid positive global cues and foreign fund inflow. After opening on a volatile note, the 30-share index swung over 200 points in early trade higher at 38,332 level and the broader NSE Nifty rose 34 points to 11,340.





10:53 IST Sun Pharma launches CEQUA in US Sun Pharma rose 2.42% intraday to the day's high of Rs 395.65 as the pharma enterprise press released launch of CEQUA, for the treatment of dry eye disease in the US.



Sun Pharma announced that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has commercialized CEQUA (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution) 0.09% in the U.S. CEQUA, which offers the highest concentration of cyclosporine for ophthalmic use approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).. Sun Pharma shares trade higher than 5 day moving averages but lower than 20, 50, 100 day and 200-day moving averages



“The U.S. launch of CEQUA, the third product in our growing ophthalmic portfolio, marks the

availability of a truly innovative treatment option for patients with dry eye disease – an area with a high unmet medical need,” said Abhay Gandhi, CEO North America, Sun Pharma.

10:53 IST: Sun Pharma rose 2.42% intraday to the day's high of Rs 395.65 as the pharma enterprise press released launch of CEQUA, for the treatment of dry eye disease in the US.



Sun Pharma announced that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has commercialized CEQUA (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution) 0.09% in the U.S. CEQUA, which offers the highest concentration of cyclosporine for ophthalmic use approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).. Sun Pharma shares trade higher than 5 day moving averages but lower than 20, 50, 100 day and 200-day moving averages



“The U.S. launch of CEQUA, the third product in our growing ophthalmic portfolio, marks the

availability of a truly innovative treatment option for patients with dry eye disease – an area with a high unmet medical need,” said Abhay Gandhi, CEO North America, Sun Pharma.

10:48 IST Infosys falls 4% despite inline quaterly figures Infosys shares have opened with a gap down at 3.27 % and fallen 4.25% intraday to Rs 781 on the BSE, despite the company reported inline with estimates second quarterly figures on Friday.

10:48 IST: Infosys shares have opened with a gap down at 3.27 % and fallen 4.25% intraday to Rs 781 on the BSE, despite the company reported inline with estimates second quarterly figures on Friday.

10:19 IST US-China trade deal Signs of progress in the Sino-U.S. trade standoff whetted risk appetite and strengthened investor sentiments when U.S. President Donald Trump outlined the first phase of a deal to end a trade war with China and suspended a threatened tariff hike.



On Friday, Trump administration agreed for freezing new tariffs against Chinese goods worth $250 billion. Beijing in return would purchase $40-$50 billion worth of American farm products.

10:19 IST: Signs of progress in the Sino-U.S. trade standoff whetted risk appetite and strengthened investor sentiments when U.S. President Donald Trump outlined the first phase of a deal to end a trade war with China and suspended a threatened tariff hike.



On Friday, Trump administration agreed for freezing new tariffs against Chinese goods worth $250 billion. Beijing in return would purchase $40-$50 billion worth of American farm products.

10:14 IST World Bank cuts India's growth projection to 6%







India's growth rate is projected to fall to 6 per cent, the World Bank said on Sunday. In 2018-19, the growth rate of the country stood at 6.9 per cent. In 2018-19, it stood at 6.8 per cent, down from 7.2 per cent in the 2017-18 financial year.



The bank in its latest edition of the South Asia Economic Focus said the country was expected to gradually recover to 6.9 per cent in 2021 and 7.2 per cent in 2022 as it assumed that the monetary stance would remain accommodative, given benign price dynamics.



While industrial output growth increased to 6.9 per cent due to a pick-up in manufacturing and construction activities, the growth in agriculture and the services sector moderated to 2.9 and 7.5 per cent, respectively.



(PTI)

10:14 IST:







India's growth rate is projected to fall to 6 per cent, the World Bank said on Sunday. In 2018-19, the growth rate of the country stood at 6.9 per cent. In 2018-19, it stood at 6.8 per cent, down from 7.2 per cent in the 2017-18 financial year.



The bank in its latest edition of the South Asia Economic Focus said the country was expected to gradually recover to 6.9 per cent in 2021 and 7.2 per cent in 2022 as it assumed that the monetary stance would remain accommodative, given benign price dynamics.



While industrial output growth increased to 6.9 per cent due to a pick-up in manufacturing and construction activities, the growth in agriculture and the services sector moderated to 2.9 and 7.5 per cent, respectively.



(PTI)

10:06 IST FII turns positive, DII negative for Friday Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned positive last Friday, with net buying logged at Rs 749.74 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net sellers taking out Rs 703.02 crore





10:06 IST: Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned positive last Friday, with net buying logged at Rs 749.74 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net sellers taking out Rs 703.02 crore





10:04 IST Adani Gas rises 18% intraday, top gainer in bourses Adani Gas shares, top gainer on NSE and BSE today, rose 18% intraday to Rs 162.4 as the company announced a JV with French energy giant Total SA.



Total SA would buy a 37.4% stake in the Indian gas distribution company. Total will buy up to 25.2% in Adani Gas from public shareholders at 149.63 rupees per share, valuing the stake at 41.47 billion rupees and the remaining 12.2% from Adani Family.



Adani and TOTAL have signed definitive agreements for a City Gas Distribution for an investment in infrastructure and assets of Adani Gas worth over US$1 billion, which span Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) infrastructure and marketing and fuel retail business.



Total's acquisition of joint control in Adani Gas will help accelerate Adani Gas's target to serve 7.5% of India's population across 38 geographical areas across India.



Total will purchase 37.4% shares in Adani Gas Limited through a tender offer to public shareholders to acquire up to 25.2% shares subject to applicable regulations and purchase the residual shares from Adani Family. Adani Family and TOTAL SA shareholders shall ultimately hold 37.4% each and public shareholders shall hold remaining 25.2%.



Speaking on the occasion, Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani said, "Total's investment in Adani Gas reinforces India's natural gas and demand potential. The partnership will derive significant synergies between Adani's capabilities of developing world-class assets and Total's global best practices as well as leveraging business synergies across LNG, Fuel Retail and City Gas distribution."



Adani Gas shares soar 18% as French energy firm Total agrees to buy 37.4% stake

10:04 IST: Adani Gas shares, top gainer on NSE and BSE today, rose 18% intraday to Rs 162.4 as the company announced a JV with French energy giant Total SA.



Total SA would buy a 37.4% stake in the Indian gas distribution company. Total will buy up to 25.2% in Adani Gas from public shareholders at 149.63 rupees per share, valuing the stake at 41.47 billion rupees and the remaining 12.2% from Adani Family.



Adani and TOTAL have signed definitive agreements for a City Gas Distribution for an investment in infrastructure and assets of Adani Gas worth over US$1 billion, which span Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) infrastructure and marketing and fuel retail business.



Total's acquisition of joint control in Adani Gas will help accelerate Adani Gas's target to serve 7.5% of India's population across 38 geographical areas across India.



Total will purchase 37.4% shares in Adani Gas Limited through a tender offer to public shareholders to acquire up to 25.2% shares subject to applicable regulations and purchase the residual shares from Adani Family. Adani Family and TOTAL SA shareholders shall ultimately hold 37.4% each and public shareholders shall hold remaining 25.2%.



Speaking on the occasion, Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani said, "Total's investment in Adani Gas reinforces India's natural gas and demand potential. The partnership will derive significant synergies between Adani's capabilities of developing world-class assets and Total's global best practices as well as leveraging business synergies across LNG, Fuel Retail and City Gas distribution."



Adani Gas shares soar 18% as French energy firm Total agrees to buy 37.4% stake

09:54 IST Market update Share Market LIVE: Equity benchmark indices trade higher on Monday, on back on positive global and domestic cues. Amid improved investor sentiments, markets opened on a positive note on Monday, backed by reduced trade tensions after a partial US-China trade deal. While BSE Sensex currently trades 85 points higher 38,210 level, Nifty50 is advancing 25 points up to 11,330 mark.

09:54 IST: Share Market LIVE: Equity benchmark indices trade higher on Monday, on back on positive global and domestic cues. Amid improved investor sentiments, markets opened on a positive note on Monday, backed by reduced trade tensions after a partial US-China trade deal. While BSE Sensex currently trades 85 points higher 38,210 level, Nifty50 is advancing 25 points up to 11,330 mark.

09:45 IST Global Market Update Share Market LIVE: Equity benchmark indices started marginally higher on Monday, on back on mixed global and domestic cues. Globally, equity stocks traded positive on account of reduced trade tensions between US-China.



US stocks closed higher after Trump said US has trade deal with China that will come in phases. US Futures (Dow Jones) trades at 26841 up 66 points or 0.25%. Asian markets trade higher, with SGX Nifty flat with positive bias at 11,319.50, up 10.5 points. Brent crude at $60.25/bbl and later traded 0.24% lower at 60.27 on expectation of trade deal between US-China while gold prices hiked 1.30 to $1,480.

09:45 IST: Share Market LIVE: Equity benchmark indices started marginally higher on Monday, on back on mixed global and domestic cues. Globally, equity stocks traded positive on account of reduced trade tensions between US-China.



US stocks closed higher after Trump said US has trade deal with China that will come in phases. US Futures (Dow Jones) trades at 26841 up 66 points or 0.25%. Asian markets trade higher, with SGX Nifty flat with positive bias at 11,319.50, up 10.5 points. Brent crude at $60.25/bbl and later traded 0.24% lower at 60.27 on expectation of trade deal between US-China while gold prices hiked 1.30 to $1,480.

09:44 IST Events Today







Events today



IRTC IPO listing into the secondary market,



FM Sitharaman to meet PSU Banks heads,



India CPI data



Hindustan Unilever and Delta Corporation are among the companies to post their quarterly earnings today.

09:44 IST:







Events today



IRTC IPO listing into the secondary market,



FM Sitharaman to meet PSU Banks heads,



India CPI data



Hindustan Unilever and Delta Corporation are among the companies to post their quarterly earnings today.

09:39 IST IRCTC lists 78% higher at pre-open market IRCTC has hiked almost 80% on its listing day, with a whopping share value of Rs 570, from the earlier issue listing price of Rs 250 for its entry in the secondary market as a lister PSU enterprise.

Shri Mahendra Pratap Mall, CMD, @IRCTCofficial speaking at listing ceremony of @IRCTCofficial on 14th October, 2019 at @BSEIndia#IRCTCpic.twitter.com/TMnTJu6xnB — BSE India (@BSEIndia) October 14, 2019

09:39 IST: IRCTC has hiked almost 80% on its listing day, with a whopping share value of Rs 570, from the earlier issue listing price of Rs 250 for its entry in the secondary market as a lister PSU enterprise.

Shri Mahendra Pratap Mall, CMD, @IRCTCofficial speaking at listing ceremony of @IRCTCofficial on 14th October, 2019 at @BSEIndia#IRCTCpic.twitter.com/TMnTJu6xnB — BSE India (@BSEIndia) October 14, 2019