Share Market Update: Sensex ends 94 points higher, Nifty at 11,604 level; Bajaj Auto hits fresh 52-week high post result

16:17 IST Closing Session Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed bullish on Wednesday, backed by buying pressure in PSU bank, auto and IT stocks. While Sensex closed 94 points higher at 39,058 and Nifty50 ended 15 points higher at 11,604.



Sectorally, PSU Bank gained 2%, while auto and IT indices closed 1% higher. On the other hand, media, metal, realty and private banking indices closed in the red for the day.

14:17 IST Bajaj Auto hits 52-week high post Q2 results

13:56 IST ICICI Securities hits fresh 52-week high post Q2 results Shares of ICICI Securities rose over 11% to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 314 on BSE after the capital market company released higher-than-estimated results for the quarter ended September. Its previous high of Rs 310 was recorded on September 24, 2019.



Net profit of the investment services company rose 0.75% year-on-year to Rs 135 crore in September quarter Q2FY20, aided by a lower tax rate. company's profit increased by 18.42% in quarter-to-quarter basis.



Post the better-than-expected results, brokerage firm CLSA has maintained a 'buy' call and raised its target price to Rs 340 from Rs 320 on the stock. "we raise our earnings a bit to factor-in a better top-line and see a 15% CAGR over FY19-22", said CLSA in its report.



The company has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per share of the face value of Rs.5 for the fiscal year 2019-20.



13:00 IST Oriental Bank of Commerce shares climb 5% post Q2 earnings



Oriental Bank of Commerce(OBC) rose 5% intraday on Wednesday after the PSU lender reported a 23.5% rise in net profit at Rs 126 crore in the second quarter ended September, on back of rise in net interest margin and lower fresh slippages on bad loans.



The scrip gained 4.97% to Rs 52.75 on the BSE, and by 5.26% to Rs 52.95 on NSE.



The state-owned lender's total income rose 15% to Rs 5,702 crore year on year, while it recorded a 13.9% year-on-year rise in interest income to Rs 4,878 crore in the three months ended September.



OBC's gross non-performing loan or bad loans came down to 12.53% of the gross advances as on September 30, 2019, from 17.24% in the corresponding period a year ago. Its net NPA fell 413 bps to 5.94%, the bank said in a filing with the exchanges.



OBC’s provisioning coverage ratio (PCR), the amount set aside to cover NPAs, has increased 77.13% as of September-end, compared to an 11.8% rise registered in the corresponding period a year ago.



Oriental Bank of Commerce share price rises 5% post Q2 earnings

11:28 IST: The Indian rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 9 paise to 71.03 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday amid rising demand for the US dollar vis-a-vis other currencies overseas and unabated foreign fund outflows. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.01 then fell to 71.03 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 9 paise over its previous closing. The Indian rupee on Tuesday had closed at 70.94 against the US dollar.



11:25 IST RBL share price hits 10% lower circuit RBL Bank share price was stuck in the lower circuit of 10% in trade today after the private sector lender reported a 73.4 percent fall in net profit year-on-year due to a sharp spike in provisions with asset quality deteriorating sequentially. RBL Bank share price opened 10% or 28.65 points lower at Rs 258.25 compared to the previous close of Rs 286.90 on BSE. RBL Bank share has lost 55.18% since the beginning of this year and fallen 44.45% during the last one year. The bank said net profit fell to Rs 54.31 crore in Q2 compared to the previous close of Rs 204.54 crore reported in the year-ago period after provisions for stressed accounts quadrupled to Rs 533 crore from Rs 140 crore a year earlier. RBL Bank share price falls 10% after net profit tanks 73.4% in Q2

11:09 IST Coromandel International stock rises 3% post results Coromandel International stock rose 3% in the early trade in Wednesday after the company reported 37.8% hike in Q2 FY20 consolidated net profit to Rs504 crore. Although company's revenues were down 3% at Rs 4,858 crore vs.Rs 5,008.3 crore, YoY.

10:48 IST Earnings scheduled today Q2 earnings due to release today are namely L&T, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Life Insurance , Biocon, Inox Leisure, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Indian Bank, Shoppers Stop, Zee Media, Texmaco Infra, HCL Technologies, JM Financial, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Havells, Hexaware, JSW Steel, Aarti Drugs, Praj Industries, Texmaco Rail, KPIT Technologies, NIIT Technologies, JK Paper, IIFL Finance, Gujarat Poly Electronics, Arvind Fashions, Bajaj Holdings and Investment, Navin Fluorine International, NELCO, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Everest Industries, GHCL, Tata Steel Long Products and Polycab India.

10:38 IST Boris Johnson 'pauses' Brexit Bill British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost the crucial Brexit Bill timetable vote.



"I must express my disappointment that the House has voted for delay rather than a timetable that would have guaranteed the UK could leave on 31 October with a deal. We now face further uncertainty," Johnson told the House of Commons after the final of two important votes on Tuesday.

10:34 IST Bajaj Finance rises 1.5% post Q2 results Bajaj Finance rose 1.5% intraday to the day's high of Rs 4031.95 on the BSE after reported a 63.11% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,506.29 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019, which propelled its shares to new high.



"The non-banking financial company (NBFC) had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 923.47crore in the same quarter last year," Bajaj Finance said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.



"Bajaj Finance reported whopping 63% growth, a number even higher than the elevated expectations. Management is little cautious in near term though expecting high growth in durable segments and lower costs from Q4," HDFC Securities said in its market oulook note.



Bajaj Finance Q2 profit jumps 63% to Rs 1,506 crore, share hits 52-week high

