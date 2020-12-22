Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty trade muted; M&M, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, ITC, Maruti top losers

Dec 22, 2020 10:53 (IST) Market outlook



On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"The index opened in the green but is unable to sustain; the breaking of 13500 yesterday has happened on the back of very high volumes. That being said, traders should not take unnecessary risk by investing into long or short trades. We are at a precarious juncture and the markets would take a few sessions to stabilise before a direction emerges."

10:53 IST:



Dec 22, 2020 10:46 (IST) GTPL Hathway outlook



GTPL Hathway (GTPL) stock price gained after 3 days of consecutive fall and opened at the intraday high of Rs 135 today.





Amarjeet Maurya - AVP - Mid Caps, Angel Broking said,"GTPL Hathway (GTPL) is engaged in providing digital television cable, satellite, wired internet, movies on demand and broadband services. GTPL has increased stake in GTPL Abhilash, Subsidiary of the Company. The company has increased from 51% to 70.9% pursuant to conversion of 17,06,245 Cumulative Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) into equivalent number of equity shares of Rs.10 / - each. This development is positive for GTPL. However, there is no significant impact on revenue contribution (GTPL Abhilash’s size is very small)."

Dec 22, 2020 10:42 (IST) Nifty Outlook





Geojit Financial said,"While the ongoing momentum favours a plunge into the 12800-650 region, favoured view expects a pull back to 13450, early in the day, followed by volatility or downswings. If mid day moves refrain from unsettling the reaction low of 13131, then the day is likely to see a close above 13650."

Dec 22, 2020 10:31 (IST) Market turns flat After a 3% fall on Monday, market indices were trading on a volatile note on Tuesday for the second straight session, amid weak global equities as new COVID-19 strain in the UK triggered a global selloff.



Sensex gained by 33 points to 45,575 and Nifty was trading 2 points to 13,330





Dec 22, 2020 10:21 (IST) Global markets





Asian markets are trading lower taking cues from overnight weakness seen in US markets over new coronavirus strain in the U.K. Australia's retail sales jumped 7% in November.



US markets closed slightly lower as optimism over stimulus package deal reached yesterday was overshadowed by concerns over new coronavirus strain in the U.K.



European markets closed sharply lower as investors kept a close watch over the new coronavirus which has moved much of the U.K. to shut down.

Dec 22, 2020 10:03 (IST) Currency market update





Kshitij Purohit, Lead Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor said,"The Indian Rupee closed weak against the US Dollar as risk increased throughout the region due to the new strain of Covid-19. Data says this Variant is up 70% more transmissible than the original one and many countries to take stick measure and Bans flights and trains from Europe. Dollar Index was up almost 1% and it was the biggest gain since Sep 21. Technically USDINR closed above psychological level 74.00 and also crossed 50 and 100 days SMA. It engulfs past 4 weeks high and close above this level. Today 74.10 is the crucial level and above this 74.30 Levels is expected. USDINR Dec future is also crossed resistance 74.10 levels and closed above this level. For today 73.90 – 74.30 range is expected."





Dec 22, 2020 09:55 (IST) Market outlook







Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said,"Technically, Nifty has tested the lower band of the prevailing rising broadening formation around 13,150 and its breakdown could trigger a further decline towards the 12,700-12,800 zone. In case of a rebound, the 13,400-13,600 zone would act as a hurdle. We suggest avoiding naked leveraged trade in the futures segment and preferring option strategies until the markets stabilise. Investors, on the other hand, should utilise this fall and accumulate quality stocks on dips."

Dec 22, 2020 09:46 (IST) Market update After a 3% fall on Monday, market indices opened on a weak note on Tuesday, amid weak global equities as new COVID-19 strain in the UK triggered a global selloff. Sensex fell by 305 points to 45,250 and Nifty fell by 95 points to 13,230

Dec 22, 2020 09:43 (IST) Market outlook



Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "In fear of a new wave of coronavirus and reports of the rapid spreading of new virus strain in the UK, a deep correction was triggered in the equity market. Travel restrictions imposed by several countries to and from UK have added concerns of yet another lockdown. European market witnessed further selling pressure, as the UK and EU failed to reach a trade deal before the decided deadline. As we all know, the vulnerability of the market was high due to quick gains made in the ongoing rally leading to low margin of safety. Despite which, we do not expect a big correction rather a consolidation, in the short-term, of not more than 7 % to 10% in the main indices. Buying at dips can be considered as a strategy in the falling market."







Dec 22, 2020 09:33 (IST) Global market outlook





Kanika Agarrwal, Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer, Upside A said," On the global front, we got good news and bad news overnight - Good being that the democrats and republicans managed to finalize the latest stimulus package which will add $900bn to the US economy. The bad news is a new strain of the virus in the UK which appears to be more contagious than the existing one. Even so, the strain appears similar to the current one for which vaccine rollout is on at full speed. Therefore, the bad news seems to come with its own glimmer of hope. Nothing else has majorly changed. We continued to buy today, and will do so for the rest of the week. Today's markets are therefore a could serve as an entry point for those waiting for a correction. As Warren Buffett says, "be greedy when others are fearful."

