Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 400 points, Nifty at 13,720; Airtel, Maruti, ONGC, L&T, M&M top gainers

Dec 24, 2020 10:58 (IST) Glenmark Pharma outlook





Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said," Glenmark Pharma stock by more than 2% on back of positive development of entering into a Exclusive Licensing Agreement for commercializing Ryaltris. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Menarini enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement for commercializing Ryaltris Nasal Spray across numerous markets throughout Europe. The licensing agreement will be effective in 33 countries throughout the European region including France, Italy, and Spain. Under the terms of the agreement, Glenmark will be responsible for the development and regulatory approval of Ryaltris by relevant European Regulatory Authorities, while Menarini Group will be responsible for the commercialization of Ryaltris across these markets. Glenmark will receive an upfront payment as well as launch & sales based milestone payments from sales of Ryaltris. Ryaltris [olopatadine hydrochloride (665 mcg) and mometasone furoate (25 mcg)], developed by Glenmark, is a novel fixed-dose combination nasal spray of an anti-histamine and a steroid, indicated for treatment of symptoms associated with seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR) in patients over 12 years of age. This could be a very important agreement for glenmark but lot of risk relating to development and regulatory approval is with glenmark itself."





Dec 24, 2020 10:53 (IST) Bharat Forge share price falls 5% today



Bharat Forge share price touched an intraday low of Rs 510 (-5.35%) after company announced that it's German subsidiary companies reached settlement with Germany's national competition regulator Federal Cartel Office in connection with two separate proceedings. Bharat Forge share price trades higher than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 20 day moving averages





Dec 24, 2020 10:42 (IST) Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO



Keshav Lahoti-Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking said,"Antony Waste Handling Cell issue was subscribed 15 times by the end of the issue, unlike last time in March'20 when the issue was not even subscribed a single time. Non institutional portion was subscribed most by 18.7 times. Retail portion and qualified institutional buyer portion was subscribed by 16.5 times and 9.7 times respectively. Although Antony got a way better response compared to last time in March'20 when it was raising funds from the market. If I compare Antony IPO response with last few IPO such as Burger King, Mrs Bector; the response from investors for Antony has not been as good as these IPO. Business is dependent on a limited number of customers for a significant portion of the revenue. So considering the valuation of P/E of 11.5x on FY20 basis (at the upper price band), we recommended “NEUTRAL” rating on the issue.

10:35 IST: Sensex rose by 320 points to 46,770 and Nifty gained by 83 points to 13,684

Dec 24, 2020 10:34 (IST) Market outlook On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"The Nifty has nudged the 13700 level upon opening. Since it is a truncated week, we would need to evaluate the Nifty on Monday. If we are able to keep above the 13700 level, we could go up to 13850 and then 14000. A strong support for the market has now been created at 13100. As long as that holds, we are in bullish terrain."





Dec 24, 2020 10:29 (IST) Caplin Point share price gains 3.8% today







Caplin Point stock opened with a gain of 2.06% today and touched an intraday high of Rs 515 (3.87%) after the company received US FDA nod for generic of sedative drug Amidate. Stock has been gaining for the last 2 days and has risen 6.8% returns in the period. It trades higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 100 day moving averages.

Dec 24, 2020 10:22 (IST) Global markets mostly bullish today Asian markets are trading higher with Alibaba shares in focus as it plunged following reports that Chinese regulators will probe the firm. US markets closed higher even after data showed that bounce back in economic activity remained volatile amid recent spike in coronavirus cases. European markets closed higher as investors expected that a post Brexit deal could be reached soon amid concerns over US coronavirus relief package.

Dec 24, 2020 09:50 (IST) Nifty outlook: 13650 price objective







Geojit Financial Services said," The 13650 price objective, that has been on discussion in the last two days should be fully achieved today. However, this need not force a turn lower, and intraday upsides may still continue, as long as above 13590, but a breach of 13777 looks less likely today. Meanwhile, inability to float above 13590 may bring in volatility, but downside plays aiming 13450-380 need to be initiated only on breach of 13520, and until then upside hopes may prevail."

Dec 24, 2020 09:43 (IST) Market outlook: Increased retail investor participation Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"Retail investor participation at 7% now is growing. This is a desirable trend since it accelerates the financialization of savings and promotes inclusive growth. However, retail investors are committing mistakes: Many are buying low-grade stocks and there are many instances of stopping SIPs. These are unhealthy trends. For the majority of retail investors, the ideal route to market participation is through mutual fund SIPs"

Dec 24, 2020 09:34 (IST) Mrs Bectors Food: share price debuts 84% higher today





Mrs Bectors Food share price gained by 84% intraday or 243 points to Rs 531, its debut price as against its issue price of Rs 288, on its listing day.





Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, recently concluded its Rs 541-crore initial public offering.





Dec 24, 2020 09:24 (IST) Opening session: Markets trades higher for 3rd day Market indices opened on a bullish note for third consecutive session on Thursday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 90 points, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex rose by 320 points to 46,770 and Nifty gained by 83 points to 13,684