Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 400 points, Nifty at 13,720; Airtel, Maruti, ONGC, L&T, M&M top gainers
December 24,2020 10:58 IST
Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on December 24: Market indices traded on a bullish note for third straight session on Thursday, amid positive global equities. Sensex rose by 403 points to 46,847 and Nifty gained by 114 points to 13,715
Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said," Glenmark Pharma stock by more than 2% on back of positive development of entering into a Exclusive Licensing Agreement for commercializing Ryaltris. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Menarini enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement for commercializing Ryaltris Nasal Spray across numerous markets throughout Europe. The licensing agreement will be effective in 33 countries throughout the European region including France, Italy, and Spain. Under the terms of the agreement, Glenmark will be responsible for the development and regulatory approval of Ryaltris by relevant European Regulatory Authorities, while Menarini Group will be responsible for the commercialization of Ryaltris across these markets. Glenmark will receive an upfront payment as well as launch & sales based milestone payments from sales of Ryaltris. Ryaltris [olopatadine hydrochloride (665 mcg) and mometasone furoate (25 mcg)], developed by Glenmark, is a novel fixed-dose combination nasal spray of an anti-histamine and a steroid, indicated for treatment of symptoms associated with seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR) in patients over 12 years of age. This could be a very important agreement for glenmark but lot of risk relating to development and regulatory approval is with glenmark itself."
10:58 IST:
Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said," Glenmark Pharma stock by more than 2% on back of positive development of entering into a Exclusive Licensing Agreement for commercializing Ryaltris. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Menarini enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement for commercializing Ryaltris Nasal Spray across numerous markets throughout Europe. The licensing agreement will be effective in 33 countries throughout the European region including France, Italy, and Spain. Under the terms of the agreement, Glenmark will be responsible for the development and regulatory approval of Ryaltris by relevant European Regulatory Authorities, while Menarini Group will be responsible for the commercialization of Ryaltris across these markets. Glenmark will receive an upfront payment as well as launch & sales based milestone payments from sales of Ryaltris. Ryaltris [olopatadine hydrochloride (665 mcg) and mometasone furoate (25 mcg)], developed by Glenmark, is a novel fixed-dose combination nasal spray of an anti-histamine and a steroid, indicated for treatment of symptoms associated with seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR) in patients over 12 years of age. This could be a very important agreement for glenmark but lot of risk relating to development and regulatory approval is with glenmark itself."
Bharat Forge share price touched an intraday low of Rs 510 (-5.35%) after company announced that it's German subsidiary companies reached settlement with Germany's national competition regulator Federal Cartel Office in connection with two separate proceedings. Bharat Forge share price trades higher than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 20 day moving averages
10:53 IST:
Bharat Forge share price touched an intraday low of Rs 510 (-5.35%) after company announced that it's German subsidiary companies reached settlement with Germany's national competition regulator Federal Cartel Office in connection with two separate proceedings. Bharat Forge share price trades higher than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 20 day moving averages
Keshav Lahoti-Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking said,"Antony Waste Handling Cell issue was subscribed 15 times by the end of the issue, unlike last time in March'20 when the issue was not even subscribed a single time. Non institutional portion was subscribed most by 18.7 times. Retail portion and qualified institutional buyer portion was subscribed by 16.5 times and 9.7 times respectively. Although Antony got a way better response compared to last time in March'20 when it was raising funds from the market. If I compare Antony IPO response with last few IPO such as Burger King, Mrs Bector; the response from investors for Antony has not been as good as these IPO. Business is dependent on a limited number of customers for a significant portion of the revenue. So considering the valuation of P/E of 11.5x on FY20 basis (at the upper price band), we recommended “NEUTRAL” rating on the issue.
10:42 IST:
Keshav Lahoti-Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking said,"Antony Waste Handling Cell issue was subscribed 15 times by the end of the issue, unlike last time in March'20 when the issue was not even subscribed a single time. Non institutional portion was subscribed most by 18.7 times. Retail portion and qualified institutional buyer portion was subscribed by 16.5 times and 9.7 times respectively. Although Antony got a way better response compared to last time in March'20 when it was raising funds from the market. If I compare Antony IPO response with last few IPO such as Burger King, Mrs Bector; the response from investors for Antony has not been as good as these IPO. Business is dependent on a limited number of customers for a significant portion of the revenue. So considering the valuation of P/E of 11.5x on FY20 basis (at the upper price band), we recommended “NEUTRAL” rating on the issue.
On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"The Nifty has nudged the 13700 level upon opening. Since it is a truncated week, we would need to evaluate the Nifty on Monday. If we are able to keep above the 13700 level, we could go up to 13850 and then 14000. A strong support for the market has now been created at 13100. As long as that holds, we are in bullish terrain."
10:34 IST: On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"The Nifty has nudged the 13700 level upon opening. Since it is a truncated week, we would need to evaluate the Nifty on Monday. If we are able to keep above the 13700 level, we could go up to 13850 and then 14000. A strong support for the market has now been created at 13100. As long as that holds, we are in bullish terrain."
Caplin Point stock opened with a gain of 2.06% today and touched an intraday high of Rs 515 (3.87%) after the company received US FDA nod for generic of sedative drug Amidate. Stock has been gaining for the last 2 days and has risen 6.8% returns in the period. It trades higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 100 day moving averages.
10:29 IST:
Caplin Point stock opened with a gain of 2.06% today and touched an intraday high of Rs 515 (3.87%) after the company received US FDA nod for generic of sedative drug Amidate. Stock has been gaining for the last 2 days and has risen 6.8% returns in the period. It trades higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 100 day moving averages.
Asian markets are trading higher with Alibaba shares in focus as it plunged following reports that Chinese regulators will probe the firm. US markets closed higher even after data showed that bounce back in economic activity remained volatile amid recent spike in coronavirus cases. European markets closed higher as investors expected that a post Brexit deal could be reached soon amid concerns over US coronavirus relief package.
10:22 IST: Asian markets are trading higher with Alibaba shares in focus as it plunged following reports that Chinese regulators will probe the firm. US markets closed higher even after data showed that bounce back in economic activity remained volatile amid recent spike in coronavirus cases. European markets closed higher as investors expected that a post Brexit deal could be reached soon amid concerns over US coronavirus relief package.
Geojit Financial Services said," The 13650 price objective, that has been on discussion in the last two days should be fully achieved today. However, this need not force a turn lower, and intraday upsides may still continue, as long as above 13590, but a breach of 13777 looks less likely today. Meanwhile, inability to float above 13590 may bring in volatility, but downside plays aiming 13450-380 need to be initiated only on breach of 13520, and until then upside hopes may prevail."
09:50 IST:
Geojit Financial Services said," The 13650 price objective, that has been on discussion in the last two days should be fully achieved today. However, this need not force a turn lower, and intraday upsides may still continue, as long as above 13590, but a breach of 13777 looks less likely today. Meanwhile, inability to float above 13590 may bring in volatility, but downside plays aiming 13450-380 need to be initiated only on breach of 13520, and until then upside hopes may prevail."
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"Retail investor participation at 7% now is growing. This is a desirable trend since it accelerates the financialization of savings and promotes inclusive growth. However, retail investors are committing mistakes: Many are buying low-grade stocks and there are many instances of stopping SIPs. These are unhealthy trends. For the majority of retail investors, the ideal route to market participation is through mutual fund SIPs"
09:43 IST: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"Retail investor participation at 7% now is growing. This is a desirable trend since it accelerates the financialization of savings and promotes inclusive growth. However, retail investors are committing mistakes: Many are buying low-grade stocks and there are many instances of stopping SIPs. These are unhealthy trends. For the majority of retail investors, the ideal route to market participation is through mutual fund SIPs"
Opening session: Markets trades higher for 3rd day
Market indices opened on a bullish note for third consecutive session on Thursday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 90 points, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex rose by 320 points to 46,770 and Nifty gained by 83 points to 13,684
09:24 IST: Market indices opened on a bullish note for third consecutive session on Thursday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 90 points, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex rose by 320 points to 46,770 and Nifty gained by 83 points to 13,684
Global equities were buoyed today over an expected stimulus deal in US and focussed on a long-elusive post-Brexit trade agreement between Britain and the European Union, which is expected to be finalised soon.
09:21 IST: Global equities were buoyed today over an expected stimulus deal in US and focussed on a long-elusive post-Brexit trade agreement between Britain and the European Union, which is expected to be finalised soon.
Reliance Smartmoney Reserch said in its report," NSE-NIFTY extended gain post Bullish Harami Pattern and regained 13,600 mark. Yesterday, IT, media and realty space remained in focus with positive momentum. As mentioned earlier, we continue to believe that the index will either consolidate in the narrow range or it will witness gradual decline. In case of consolidation, the index will oscillate between 13,150 and 13,650 levels, while gradual decline could drag the index towards 12,750 mark. A stable move above 13,650 mark will strengthen the index for its next leg of up-move, which could take the index towards 14,000 level.
As for the day, support is placed at around 13,482 and then at 13,364 levels, while resistance is observed at 13,670 and then at 13,738 levels."
09:16 IST: Reliance Smartmoney Reserch said in its report," NSE-NIFTY extended gain post Bullish Harami Pattern and regained 13,600 mark. Yesterday, IT, media and realty space remained in focus with positive momentum. As mentioned earlier, we continue to believe that the index will either consolidate in the narrow range or it will witness gradual decline. In case of consolidation, the index will oscillate between 13,150 and 13,650 levels, while gradual decline could drag the index towards 12,750 mark. A stable move above 13,650 mark will strengthen the index for its next leg of up-move, which could take the index towards 14,000 level.
As for the day, support is placed at around 13,482 and then at 13,364 levels, while resistance is observed at 13,670 and then at 13,738 levels."
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 536.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,326.92 crore in the Indian equity market on 23 December, provisional data showed.
09:11 IST: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 536.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,326.92 crore in the Indian equity market on 23 December, provisional data showed.
Market indices closed on a bullish note for the second straight session on Wednesday, taking cues from positive global equities. Sensex ended 437 points higher at 46,444 and Nifty gained by 134 points to 13,601.
On the currency front, the rupee pared most of its initial losses and settled for the day 8 paise higher at 73.76 per US dollar, tracking a rebound in domestic equities.
09:02 IST: Market indices closed on a bullish note for the second straight session on Wednesday, taking cues from positive global equities. Sensex ended 437 points higher at 46,444 and Nifty gained by 134 points to 13,601.
On the currency front, the rupee pared most of its initial losses and settled for the day 8 paise higher at 73.76 per US dollar, tracking a rebound in domestic equities.