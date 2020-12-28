Share Market News Live: Sensex above 47,350 for first time, Nifty at 13,865; NTPC, GAIL, Airtel top gainers

Dec 28, 2020 11:01 (IST) Global markets at record high Global equities were trading at record highs on Monday after President Donald Trump signed a 900 billion Covid-19 induced economic aid package and as traders returned to work following a three-day Christmas weekend. Investors were also encouraged by the development of coronavirus vaccines. Although news of discovery of the new, more contagious variant kept sentiments cautious.

Dec 28, 2020 10:41 (IST) Nifty technical outlook Reliance Research said in its note,"The year 2020 was unprecedented, as the outbreak of COVID-19 has shaken the world. The series of lockdowns and economic restrictions across the globe have badly impacted the business activities impeding the economic growth of all nations. Whilst the global economy was severely impacted during 1HCY20, huge fiscal stimulus announced by the respective countries and prudent monetary measures undertaken by the central bankers enabled the world economies to rebound in 3QCY20, which extended support to equity markets across the world. Therefore, it can be rightly said that both bull and bear phase were witnessed in 2020, that too in a short span of time.



Despite tumbling in Mar'20 to a low of 7,511 following COVID-19 led lockdowns, the benchmark Nifty recovered sharply and ending the year with a gain of ~11%. While huge fiscal stimulus announced by the USA and European countries resulted in liquidity sloshing to domestic equities, a record fiscal and monetary support announced by the Government of India and the RBI (~14.6% of GDP) supported the rally. Notably, the FPIs invested ~US$24bn in Indian equities in 2020, which is the highest ever at least in last 20 calendar years.



Domestic equities continue to remain buoyant with most key economic indicators showing decent rebound mainly supported by huge stimulus support by the government and sharp recovery in corporate earnings in 2QFY21 (BSE500 earnings improved by ~36%) along with positive outlook shared by most managements. Further, possibility of additional global liquidity to chase the emerging economies including India is also keeping sentiment positive. Further, given depressed real interest scenario, equities will continue to remain as attractive investment options for all categories of investors, in our view. However, the market seems to be ignoring burden on government's book and resultant impact on corporate earnings in the longer run. As per our analysis, fiscal deficit for FY21 is likely to be ~6.1% – the highest in a decade – that could impede the sustainability of strong earnings recovery, which may start ebbing from 2HFY22E onwards.



We expect Nifty earnings to grow by 4%, 39% and 20% in FY21E, FY22E and FY23E, respectively. At CMP, Nifty is trading at 20x FY22E earnings, which is ~13% premium to its historical valuation. Thus, assigning 10% premium over its historical P/E valuation, our target for Nifty arrives at 14,900 in 2021."

Dec 28, 2020 10:34 (IST) Top gainers and losers On the Sensex chart, barring HDFC and HCL Tech and HUL, all constituents were trading in the green. NTPC, GAIL, Airtel, IndusInd Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank werea mong the top gainers today

10:25 IST: Six of the top 10 most valued Indian firms together added Rs 60,198.67 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest winners.



Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel were the six winners on the top-10 chart.



On the other hand, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance witnessed a decline in their market valuation.



10:17 IST: The unprecedented rally in Bitcoin price continues, with the digital currency hitting the $27,647.23 mark on Sunday. This is another milestone after it touched $25,000 on December 25 and $26,000 on December 26. With this meteoric rise, Bitcoin's market value has now exceeded $500 billion, as per Coindesk, a cryptocurrency platform.



This is more than $460.06 billion m-cap of Visa, the world's biggest financial service company, as per the Companiesmarketcap data. Not only Visa, but Bitcoin is valued more than biggest publicly traded companies like Samsung ($463.63 billion) and Walmart ($406.00 billion), the data shows.



10:13 IST: From the depths of despair to an adrenaline-pumping ascent, equity investors traversed the whole gamut of emotions in 2020 as a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic followed by equally unprecedented stimulus measures whiplashed global stock markets, upended conventional wisdom and blurred the lines between investing and speculation.



Dalal Street witnessed gut-churning fluctuations, with the BSE Sensex swinging between historic losses and eye-popping gains, sometimes in the same session, and confounded veterans and rookies alike.



Dec 28, 2020 10:09 (IST) Aurobindo stock outlook Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said,"Aurobindo Pharma and COVAXX Sign an Exclusive Agreement to Develop and Commercialize COVID-19 Vaccine for India and UNICEF. COVAXX’s UB-612 is the first multitope, synthetic peptide-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate in clinical trials and it utilizes normal refrigeration (no freezing required) for distribution Agreement leverages Aurobindo’s existing development, commercial and manufacturing infrastructure Phase 2/3 clinical trials by COVAXX to begin early 1Q 2021 in Asia, Latin America and USA Important step in ensuring equitable access and global supply during worldwide pandemic Aurobindo Pharma Limited and COVAXX, a US-based company, have entered into an Exclusive License Agreement to develop, commercialize and manufacture UB-612, the first Multitope Peptide-based Vaccine to fight COVID-19, for India and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) agency. COVAXX is currently conducting a Phase 1 clinical trial for the vaccine candidate. This is a very positive development for the company but covaxx is going to take time as the vaccine is in the first phase of clinical trials, vaccine may take 6-9 months for getting final approvals."



10:05 IST: During today's session, Sensex has hit an all-time high of 47,354 and Nifty logged a lifetime high of 13,865.





Dec 28, 2020 09:49 (IST) Vedanta stock technical outlook Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said,"Vedanta Ltd stock up by 8% on promoter launch offer to buy upto 4.9%. Vedanta promoter group to raise stake by 5% via block deal with indicative price of 160. After Vedanta ltd promoter had failed to delist Vedanta ltd in October 2020 as not able to receive requisite quantity of share at cutoff price. At the time of delisting the promoter group fixed cutoff price at 87.5 and now via block deal as per the indicative price of 160 which is more than 82% of cut off price. We expect stock to consolidate at these levels, upside will be very limited from current market price as all positive news has been factored in."





Dec 28, 2020 09:29 (IST) Opening session: Markets opens at record high Market indices opened at new record highs on Monday tracking gains in index majors, amid positive cues from global equities. Sensex was rising 274 points higher to 47,247 and Nifty gained by 92 points to 13,841.