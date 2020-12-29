Share Market News Live: Sensex hits record high at 47,714, Nifty at 13,967; HDFC twins, ITC, SBI top gainers

On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Auto were among the top gainers, while Nestle, Asian Paints and PowerGrid were trading with losses.

Globally, markets were buoyed today as hopes that a long-awaited U.S. pandemic relief package would be expanded and a Brexit trade deal supported investor risk appetites. Wall Street's main indexes closed at record levels as President Donald Trump's signed a long-awaited $2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill increased optimism for an economic recovery.

Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking said," Additional stimulus by US and a weaker U.S. Currency might levy some support for Gold. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher in today's session. As for today traders can go for BUY in gold at Rs 50000 levels with the stop loss of Rs 49700 levels for the target of 50600 levels. They can also go for BUY in Silver at Rs 68000 levels, with the stop loss of 67000 levels and for the target of 69300 levels. We expect gold may test $1920 levels and silver may test $28 levels soon. Reportedly U.S. policymakers put immense pressure on President Donald Trump which forced him to back down from his threat to block the long awaited bill approved by Congress. President Donald Trump signed the awaited virus relief bill worth $2.3 trillion to support the falling economy. Moreover, worsening of the global economic scenario and mounting worries over the new virus strain which was detected in UK also boosted demand for the safe haven, Gold. On Monday, Spot Gold prices dipped by 0.2 percent to close at $1873.5 per ounce as confirmation on the additional stimulus by U.S. boosted markets risk appetite in turn denting appeal for the yellow metal. However, inflations risk and a low interest rate environment has kept Gold prices elevated as it is considered as a hedge."

YES Bank shares were trading tad higher on Tuesday morning. The stock price of the private lender opened higher at Rs 17.88 today and gained 1.1% to hit the day's high of Rs 17.98 during the session. The stock also hit an intraday low of Rs 17.65, against the last close of Rs 17.78. YES Bank stock is trading higher than 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages but lower than 5, 200-day moving averages.

Sensex was trading 322 points higher at 47,675 and Nifty gained by 85 points to 13,958. Globally, markets were bouyed today as hopes that a long-awaited U.S. pandemic relief package would be expanded and a Brexit trade deal supported investor risk appetites. During today's session, Sensex hit an all-time high of 47,714 and Nifty logged a lifetime high of 13,967

Amarjeet Maurya - AVP - Mid Caps, Angel Broking said," Ahluwalia Contracts (India) is primarily engaged in the business of civil construction activities. The company has secured a new order aggregating to ~Rs309cr for Construction of High-rise Multi Storied residential Complex, located at Bhubaneswar (Orissa). During the years, the company has received order inflows of ~Rs2,086cr. Company has a total gross order book around ~Rs12,350cr (FY20) which provides strong revenue visibility going ahead."

Oil rose on Tuesday, for the third time in four sessions, on expectations for rising fuel demand as the United States may expand their pandemic aid payments and a final Brexit deal is set to stabilize trade between Europe and the UK. Brent crude futures climbed 36 cents, or 0.7%, to $51.22 a barrel, as of 0151 GMT and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures added 34 cents, or 0.7%, to $47.96 a barrel. Crude rose along with a gains in Asian shares, with Japanese stocks hitting a 29-year high, on rising investor risk appetite as the US House of Representatives voted to raise pandemic relief payments to $2,000 from $600. The Senate still needs to vote on the measure. Oil prices rise for third time over US COVID-19 stimulus payment

Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said," Biocon stock was up by 0.4% on announcement of launch of Tacrolimus capsules in the US market. Biocon Ltd an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company, announced the launch of Tacrolimus capsules in the US. Tacrolimus, a calcineurin inhibitor, is an immunosuppressant used in the treatment of organ transplant patients, which reduces the body's ability to reject a transplanted organ. It has been particularly effective in treating patients of renal transplant for more than two decades. The launch of Tacrolimus capsules, following an approval from the US FDA in November 2020. This product launch will help Biocon to expand its complex product portfolio in the US market. We have a neutral outlook on Biocon Ltd."

Fineotex Chemical share rose over 14% in early trade today after Nippon India Small Cap Fund bought shares of the company. Stock of Fineotex Chemical gained 14.87% to Rs 62.15 against previous close of Rs 54.10 on BSE. At 11:02 am, the share was trading 8.87% higher at Rs 58.60. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 655 crore on BSE. The stock has gained 23.08% in the last 2 days. The micro cap share opened with a gain of 10.17% at Rs 59.60 today. Fineotex Chemical share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. Fineotex Chemical stock climbs 14% after Nippon India Fund buys 66.08 lakh shares

The allotment status of Rs 300-crore initial public offer (IPO) of Antony Waste Handling Cell that closed last week, will be announced today, on December 29. Shares of the company are expected to list on January 1. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. Price band for the IPO of India's second-largest municipal solid waste management (MSW) firm was fixed at Rs 313-315 per share. Meanwhile, the initial public offering (IPO) of Antony Waste Handling Cell share sale which ended on December 23, received a decent response as the issue was subscribed 14.87 times. Antony Waste Handling IPO: Allotment of shares today; here's how to check status

The rupee appreciated by another 11 paise to trade at 73.38 against the US dollar on Tuesday's opening session, in line with stronger Asian peers and positive domestic equities. The sustained foreign fund inflows also supported the rupee. The domestic unit opened at 73.42 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market, and rise 11 paise higher at 73.38 against the greenback over its previous close. Rupee rises 11 paise to 73.38 amid weak US dollar, positive equities

12:04 IST: The rupee appreciated by another 11 paise to trade at 73.38 against the US dollar on Tuesday's opening session, in line with stronger Asian peers and positive domestic equities. The sustained foreign fund inflows also supported the rupee.



The domestic unit opened at 73.42 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market, and rise 11 paise higher at 73.38 against the greenback over its previous close.



Rupee rises 11 paise to 73.38 amid weak US dollar, positive equities

Dec 29, 2020 11:25 (IST) Lupin receives tentative approval



Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said,"Lupin ltd up by 0.8% on receipt of tentative approval from USFDA for Efinaconazole Topical Solution. Lupin Limited announced that the company has received tentative approval for its Efinaconazole Topical Solution, 10%, from the United States Food and Drug Administration, to market a generic equivalent of Jublia Topical Solution, 10%, of Bausch Health Americas, Inc. Efinaconazole Topical Solution, 10%, is indicated for the topical treatment of onychomycosis of the toenail(s) due to Trichophyton rubrum and Trichophyton mentagrophytes. Efinaconazole Topical Solution, 10%, (RLD: Jublia) had estimated annual sales of USD 222.9 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT September 2020). This is another very positive development for lupin limited this will help the company to increase market share in the International market."

11:25 IST:



Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said,"Lupin ltd up by 0.8% on receipt of tentative approval from USFDA for Efinaconazole Topical Solution. Lupin Limited announced that the company has received tentative approval for its Efinaconazole Topical Solution, 10%, from the United States Food and Drug Administration, to market a generic equivalent of Jublia Topical Solution, 10%, of Bausch Health Americas, Inc. Efinaconazole Topical Solution, 10%, is indicated for the topical treatment of onychomycosis of the toenail(s) due to Trichophyton rubrum and Trichophyton mentagrophytes. Efinaconazole Topical Solution, 10%, (RLD: Jublia) had estimated annual sales of USD 222.9 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT September 2020). This is another very positive development for lupin limited this will help the company to increase market share in the International market."

Dec 29, 2020 11:00 (IST) Nifty Outlook





Geojit Financial Services said," We had started off yesterday with expectation of ongoing upmove continuing till atleast 14200, but with possibility of 13922-14000 region asking questions. We will see this in play today, but is not expected to spark a fall, as 13800 and 13720 are seen as buying dips."

11:00 IST:





Geojit Financial Services said," We had started off yesterday with expectation of ongoing upmove continuing till atleast 14200, but with possibility of 13922-14000 region asking questions. We will see this in play today, but is not expected to spark a fall, as 13800 and 13720 are seen as buying dips."

Dec 29, 2020 10:50 (IST) Global equities bouyed today



Asian markets are trading higher following overnight gains in US markets after President Trump signed coronavirus aid package.



US markets closed higher after President Trump signed $900 bln economic relief bill into law extending unemployment benefits to millions of Americans.



European markets closed higher on the first day of the last week in 2020 as traders reacted to Brexit developments and signing of covid-19 relief bill by Trump in US.

10:50 IST:



Asian markets are trading higher following overnight gains in US markets after President Trump signed coronavirus aid package.



US markets closed higher after President Trump signed $900 bln economic relief bill into law extending unemployment benefits to millions of Americans.



European markets closed higher on the first day of the last week in 2020 as traders reacted to Brexit developments and signing of covid-19 relief bill by Trump in US.

Dec 29, 2020 10:43 (IST) Global market outlook Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said," The global market cheered the news of the $2.3 trillion pandemic stimulus announced in the US and the historic post-Brexit trade deal struck between the UK and EU. The advancement of a rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in India too uplifted domestic sentiments, leading to positive momentum across all the sectors. We can expect the momentum to be maintained as investors are focusing more on the positive side of these events and are not worried about the peak valuations and lockdowns triggered by the new strain of virus."

10:43 IST: Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said," The global market cheered the news of the $2.3 trillion pandemic stimulus announced in the US and the historic post-Brexit trade deal struck between the UK and EU. The advancement of a rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in India too uplifted domestic sentiments, leading to positive momentum across all the sectors. We can expect the momentum to be maintained as investors are focusing more on the positive side of these events and are not worried about the peak valuations and lockdowns triggered by the new strain of virus."

Dec 29, 2020 10:33 (IST) Nifty techical outlook

Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking) said,"Market needed some correction or a profit booking for the gigantic rally, started in November. Last Monday's sharp decline seemed to have that much needed retracement. The overall undertone has been so strong, the correction did not even extend beyond one and half days. Today, the Nifty has once again entered an uncharted territory and the next milestone of 14000 is very much in sight now. For the coming trading session, 13800 followed by 13750 should be treated as immediate supports; whereas on the higher side, 13950 - 14000 are the levels to watch out for."



"Going ahead, it would be interesting to see how BANK NIFTY tackles it's a stiff hurdle of 31000. If it manages to conquer this wall, it will certainly lead the benchmark to 14000 and beyond levels. It would be very difficult for index specific traders to find trades for the next few days. Hence, it's better to focus on individual stocks which may provide opportunities on both sides."





10:33 IST:

Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking) said,"Market needed some correction or a profit booking for the gigantic rally, started in November. Last Monday's sharp decline seemed to have that much needed retracement. The overall undertone has been so strong, the correction did not even extend beyond one and half days. Today, the Nifty has once again entered an uncharted territory and the next milestone of 14000 is very much in sight now. For the coming trading session, 13800 followed by 13750 should be treated as immediate supports; whereas on the higher side, 13950 - 14000 are the levels to watch out for."



"Going ahead, it would be interesting to see how BANK NIFTY tackles it's a stiff hurdle of 31000. If it manages to conquer this wall, it will certainly lead the benchmark to 14000 and beyond levels. It would be very difficult for index specific traders to find trades for the next few days. Hence, it's better to focus on individual stocks which may provide opportunities on both sides."





Dec 29, 2020 10:20 (IST) Zydus Cadila update Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said,"Zydus Cadila, announced that its plasmid DNA vaccine to prevent COVID-19, ZyCoV-D was found to be safe, well tolerated and immunogenic in the Phase I/II clinical trials. The company is now planning to initiate Phase III clinical trials in around 30,000 volunteers upon receiving necessary approvals. The Phase II study of the vaccine ZyCoV-D had been conducted in over 1000 healthy adult volunteers. The vaccine was found to be safe and immunogenic. The trial has been reviewed by an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) and reports have been submitted to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) regularly for the update on safety outcomes. This is very positive for cadila to enter in 3rd stage of human trials, company expects the vaccine to be launched in march next year if 3rd trial were successful. Along with this cadila has huge capacity to manufacture vaccines on contract basis.





10:20 IST: Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said,"Zydus Cadila, announced that its plasmid DNA vaccine to prevent COVID-19, ZyCoV-D was found to be safe, well tolerated and immunogenic in the Phase I/II clinical trials. The company is now planning to initiate Phase III clinical trials in around 30,000 volunteers upon receiving necessary approvals. The Phase II study of the vaccine ZyCoV-D had been conducted in over 1000 healthy adult volunteers. The vaccine was found to be safe and immunogenic. The trial has been reviewed by an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) and reports have been submitted to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) regularly for the update on safety outcomes. This is very positive for cadila to enter in 3rd stage of human trials, company expects the vaccine to be launched in march next year if 3rd trial were successful. Along with this cadila has huge capacity to manufacture vaccines on contract basis.





Dec 29, 2020 10:15 (IST) Market at new high Sensex was trading 322 points higher at 47,675 and Nifty gained by 85 points to 13,958. During today's session, Sensex hit an all-time high of 47,714 and Nifty logged a lifetime high of 13,967

10:15 IST: Sensex was trading 322 points higher at 47,675 and Nifty gained by 85 points to 13,958. During today's session, Sensex hit an all-time high of 47,714 and Nifty logged a lifetime high of 13,967

Dec 29, 2020 10:11 (IST) 14K very much in sight now Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said," We’re mirroring the global markets and indications are in favour of prevailing up move to continue and Nifty can test another milestone of 14,000 mark soon. On the domestic front, Auto sales numbers and PMI data would be actively tracked by participants ahead. Meanwhile, we suggest maintaining a positive yet cautious stance and avoiding contrarian trades.





10:11 IST: Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said," We’re mirroring the global markets and indications are in favour of prevailing up move to continue and Nifty can test another milestone of 14,000 mark soon. On the domestic front, Auto sales numbers and PMI data would be actively tracked by participants ahead. Meanwhile, we suggest maintaining a positive yet cautious stance and avoiding contrarian trades.





Dec 29, 2020 09:53 (IST) Lupin announces launch of Meloxicam Capsules in USA market







Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said,"Lupin Limited, global pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of Meloxicam Capsules, 5 mg, and 10 mg, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration. Meloxicam Capsules, 5 mg and 10 mg, is the generic equivalent of Vivlodex Capsules, 5 mg and 10 mg, of Zyla Life Sciences US, Inc., and indicated for management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain. Meloxicam Capsules (RLD: Vivlodex) had an annual sales of approximately USD 11 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT October 2020).





09:53 IST:







Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said,"Lupin Limited, global pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of Meloxicam Capsules, 5 mg, and 10 mg, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration. Meloxicam Capsules, 5 mg and 10 mg, is the generic equivalent of Vivlodex Capsules, 5 mg and 10 mg, of Zyla Life Sciences US, Inc., and indicated for management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain. Meloxicam Capsules (RLD: Vivlodex) had an annual sales of approximately USD 11 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT October 2020).





Dec 29, 2020 09:43 (IST) Market opening outlook

On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said," We have hit 13900 this morning and the 14000 mark should now be a mere formality to achieve. There is always a possibility for the markets to shy away from that level since its a psychological whole number! If we sustain 14000, we should look out for 14200. During the recent correction, the Nifty has made a good base at the 13100-13200 level. Until that does not break, we are in bullish territory.





09:43 IST:

On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said," We have hit 13900 this morning and the 14000 mark should now be a mere formality to achieve. There is always a possibility for the markets to shy away from that level since its a psychological whole number! If we sustain 14000, we should look out for 14200. During the recent correction, the Nifty has made a good base at the 13100-13200 level. Until that does not break, we are in bullish territory.





Dec 29, 2020 09:37 (IST) Morning market view Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"Liquidity continues to drive markets. With two more days to go in this month, FII inflows are likely to cross Rs 60000 cr in December on top of the Rs60300 cr that came in November. India's performance is in line with the performance of other emerging market peers but valuations are much higher. Mid-small-caps which have outperformed during the last 6 months have some more steam to go up. Also the Bank Index is still 5% below its peak. So, some more catching up is possible there as the Q3 results from private sector banking majors will be good. That said, aggressive buying at peak valuations is not advisable"

09:37 IST: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"Liquidity continues to drive markets. With two more days to go in this month, FII inflows are likely to cross Rs 60000 cr in December on top of the Rs60300 cr that came in November. India's performance is in line with the performance of other emerging market peers but valuations are much higher. Mid-small-caps which have outperformed during the last 6 months have some more steam to go up. Also the Bank Index is still 5% below its peak. So, some more catching up is possible there as the Q3 results from private sector banking majors will be good. That said, aggressive buying at peak valuations is not advisable"

09:28 IST:



Stocks to watch today on December 29: Coal India, NTPC, Lupin, Biocon, HDFC Bank, SBI Life among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session



Stocks in news: Coal India, NTPC, Lupin, Biocon, HDFC Bank, SBI Life

Dec 29, 2020 09:24 (IST) Global equities bouyed today Global equities were trading at record highs on Monday after President Donald Trump signed a Covid-19 induced economic aid package and as traders returned to work following a three-day Christmas weekend. US President Donald Trump signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package he had until now refused to sign. Meanwhile, United Kingdom PM Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen finally struck a trade deal post Brexit on December 24 after hard negotiations for last nine months. As the final trading week of 2020 kicked off, investors were also encouraged by the developments on coronavirus vaccines. Further, positive data from China showing profits at industrial firms in November that rose 15.5% as compared with a year earlier, also strengthened equity market sentiments in Asia. Although news of the discovery of the new, more contagious variant kept sentiments a tad cautious.

09:24 IST: Global equities were trading at record highs on Monday after President Donald Trump signed a Covid-19 induced economic aid package and as traders returned to work following a three-day Christmas weekend. US President Donald Trump signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package he had until now refused to sign. Meanwhile, United Kingdom PM Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen finally struck a trade deal post Brexit on December 24 after hard negotiations for last nine months. As the final trading week of 2020 kicked off, investors were also encouraged by the developments on coronavirus vaccines. Further, positive data from China showing profits at industrial firms in November that rose 15.5% as compared with a year earlier, also strengthened equity market sentiments in Asia. Although news of the discovery of the new, more contagious variant kept sentiments a tad cautious.

Dec 29, 2020 09:20 (IST) Opening session: Market opens at new highs Market indices opened on a bullish note on Tuesday, amid positive global equities. Sensex was trading 242 points higher at 47,593 and Nifty gained by 68 points to 13,941. During today's session, Sensex hit an all-time high of 47,604 and Nifty logged a lifetime high of 13,946.

09:20 IST: Market indices opened on a bullish note on Tuesday, amid positive global equities. Sensex was trading 242 points higher at 47,593 and Nifty gained by 68 points to 13,941. During today's session, Sensex hit an all-time high of 47,604 and Nifty logged a lifetime high of 13,946.

Dec 29, 2020 09:13 (IST) FII action on Monday Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,588.93 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,386.55 crore in the Indian equity market on 28 December, provisional data showed.



09:13 IST: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,588.93 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,386.55 crore in the Indian equity market on 28 December, provisional data showed.

