Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty trade tad lower; L&T, Airtel, SBI, Sun Pharma, HDFC, ITC top losers

11:20 IST: Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the prospect of additional U.S. stimulus bolstered the metal's appeal and weighed on the dollar, with Washington's lawmakers set to vote on larger coronavirus relief checks. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,877.41 per ounce by 10:06 a.m. EST (1506 GMT).



The metal climbed as much 1.3% on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump's approval of a $2.3 trillion stimulus package. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,882.30.



Gold rises on additional US COVID stimulus hopes

Stocks in news: Vedanta, RIL, SBI, UPL, Jindal Steel & Power, APL Apollo Tubes

Dec 30, 2020 11:01 (IST) Gold outlook





Kshitij Purohit Lead - International & Commodity from CapitalVia Global Research Ltd- Investment Advisor said,"LBMA Gold Spot taking the support at $1870 levels but fail to give breakout above $1890 levels above this gold market see some more bullishness. Downside strong support is $1870 - $1852 levels, Resistance is at $1904 - $1920 levels.



MCX Gold February taking the support of 65 days SMA which placed at 50050 levels indicating sideway to positive momentum will continue in the metals. However, on the upside is capped until it gives close above 50756. Downside support for the metal is 49600. Resistance for the metal is 50900.



Silver-MCX Silver March is traded on positive note where its sustaining above 68000 levels further upside could see 69200-70050 levels. Support is at 68200-67500 levels."







Dec 30, 2020 10:50 (IST) Bharat Electronics outlook



Geojit Financial Services said in its note,"New defence acquisition policy 2020, is expected to benefit domestic manufactures given higher indigenous content requirement in various categories, restrictions of imports & stricter timelines for execution. The current order back log is Rs52,700cr (4.3x FY20 sales), which provides strong earning visibility for the next 3 years. Order inflow for H1FY21 was Rs.5,000cr, while order pipeline is expected to improve. Given higher indigenous content in BEL's products EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range ~20%. We continue to remain constructive on BEL in long term given its niche technological & execution capabilities and government focus on indigenisation. Given strong order book visibility and stable order inflow, we maintain "Buy" rating on the stock. We value BEL at 15x as we roll forward to FY23E with target price of Rs138."

Dec 30, 2020 10:45 (IST) Mrs Bectors Food outlook Keshav Lahoti-Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking said",Mrs Bectors Food made a stellar listing at the exchange by listing at 73.6% above its issue price at Rs.500. Within a few minutes of listing, stock touched Rs.600. Post that, stock got in correction mode. In the last 2 days, the stock has corrected by ~15%. Such correction was in line with our expectation, as after the sharp rally in the stock its was commanding a premium in valuation over well established peers such as Britannia Industries. We are bullish on Mrs Bector long term prospects. But at the current valuation, we believe there are better investment options available in the FMCG space.

Dec 30, 2020 10:32 (IST) Rossari Biotech outlook Keshav Lahoti-Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking said,"Rossari Biotech is one of the leading specialty chemicals manufacturing companies in India. Company caters to the FMCG, apparel, and poultry and animal feed industries, which contributed 46.8%, 43.7% and 9.5% respectively to F.Y.20 revenue. Company stock price closed up by 7.7% for the day due to an improving demand scenario. Company is in the process of significantly increasing its capacity to meet the growing demand, which provides strong growth visibility for the next 3-4 years. From the IPO issue price, the company has given 133% return. Although, We believe the company will command a premium over most of its chemical peers as it is net debt free and it has better asset turnover, working capital days, ROE and ROCE than most of its peers. Although, after the sharp rally in the stock, due to a bit stretched valuation, we are cautiously positive on the company."





Dec 30, 2020 10:24 (IST) Global markets mixed today Asian markets are trading mixed tracking overnight US markets which snapped its recent winning steaks. Japan and South Korean markets will be closed tomorrow.



US markets closed in red pulling back from recent record highs as hopes for bigger government aid faded while dollar weakened.



European markets closed higher taking cues from overnight US markets and positivity surrounding US covid-19 relief signed recently by Trump and Brexit trade deal.







Dec 30, 2020 10:24 (IST) Indian Banks outlook LKP Securities said in its note,"CY 2020 witnessed the Underperformance of the Bank Nifty (-3%) against the Nifty50 (+14%). Our 2020 Top Picks -SBI, KMB, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank & IndusInd Bank outperformed Nifty 50 by 18% by returning close to 40% post our recommendation in September. In CY2021E, we expect significant recovery in Indian Banks on all major fronts, i:e; lower than expected credit cost, sound balance sheet growth, improving C/I ratio and increased profitability. Surge in Digital Banking will help reduce operating cost. The overall performance in 2QFY21 and management commentary indicates lower than anticipated stress. The collection efficacy (90% to 95%) has seen considerable improvement, while the management commentary and industry data suggests the quantum of restructuring (~1% to 4% of book) would be lower than anticipated earlier. The bulky contingency buffer seems to be adequate to safeguard the profitability of the banks under our Coverage Universe. The disbursements are at pre-covid levels led by ECLGS and secured home loans. We estimate further improvement going forward. CY 2020 witnessed the Underperformance of the Bank Nifty (-3%) against the Nifty50 (+14%). This strengthens our hypothesis that the Bank Nifty led by large banks would outperform the market in CY2021. As the large banks with digital adaptation are likely to garner more market share, We recommend ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, SBI and BOB





Dec 30, 2020 09:50 (IST) Market outlook On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"The markets seem a little nervous to hit the 14000 mark. We have gone around that level yesterday and today. It is really a mere formality to achieve that as the Nifty seems poised to conquer 14100 as a potential target. A good support lies at 13600 so traders can consider buying into this trend during any intra day correction."





Dec 30, 2020 09:42 (IST) Global markets Geojit Financial Services said," Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Wednesday after major indexes on Wall Street snapped their multi-day winning streaks overnight.



In US, stocks slipped on Tuesday after reaching fresh all-time highs as traders weighed the possibility of even more fiscal stimulus being approved by Congress. All three of the major averages hit record highs at the open."





Dec 30, 2020 09:41 (IST) Market outlook Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"The bull run continued for the 5th consecutive day on the back of FII flows which show no signs of abating. In fact, FII inflows may accelerate, going forward, since the weakness in the dollar continues with the dollar index dipping below 90. How long this inflows will continue? How high the indices can go? These are questions which cannot be answered with certainty now. Investors need to be cautious since there is no comfort in valuations. The latest RBI report warns of the sharp deterioration in the asset quality of banks post-moratorium. This is likely to impact banking stocks, particularly the PSU bank stocks which have been rallying recently"