Share Market Highlights: Sensex ends at record high, Nifty below 14K; HDFC, Maruti, Dr Reddy top gainers

After a volatile trading session, market indices ended tad higher on Thursday, the expiry day for F&O segment, amid mixed global equities. Extending gains for seventh trading session, Sensex ended 5 points higher at 47,780 and Nifty closed 0.20 points higher at 13,981, after hitting 14,000 for the first time. The December 2020 F&O contracts expire today, 31 December 2020. Today, Sensex hit a lifetime high of 47,896 and Nifty also hit a new high of 14,010.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Markets reached an all-time high on the final day of a tumultuous 2020 which was filled with deep market corrections and unexpected rebounds. However, the European markets lost steam on the final trading day owing to the pandemic and reports regarding an increased tariff on EU products by the United States. Despite the havoc created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy is expected to recover in 2021 giving a boost to the equity markets in addition to upgrades in corporate earnings"

On markets closing --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"We were successful in claiming the 14000 mark but closed below it. There might be a psychological resistance at this level. However, the trend remains bullish and we should be headed higher to 14100-14150 sooner than later. The current support is at 13500-13600 and since the risk reward is skewed at this juncture, a buy on dips strategy is advised with strict trailing stops.

Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said,"We have a "BUY" rating on "Mahanagar Gas Ltd". Gas utilities company has given good returns to CY2020 and even recovered very fast after the fall in the market due to Covid 19. We expect gas utilities companies to do even much better in 2021, Our top pick in the sector is "Mahanagar Gas Ltd". In Q2FY21 Volume stood at 1.90 MMSCMD, which is better than expected volumes and in Q3FY21 we expected volumes to reach at pre Covid levels. Customer addition in FY20 was too strong, company added 20 gas stations and reached to 256 gas stations, Company added 1.23 Lk PNG home connection. This will lead to volume growth in near future. MGL has reported the highest ever gross margins at Rs. 15.3 per SCM in Q2FY21. Margins have increased due to low imported LNG prices and decrease in other expenses. We expect margins to come off from Q2FY21 levels though they are expected to remain well above FY20 levels. MGL has incurred 420 Cr of capex in FY20 and is expected to incur similar capex in FY21 for laying of pipeline network in its region. MGL will also add new geographical areas which will help in volume growth."

Centum Electronics shares were trading 5% higher on Thursday morning after HDFC Mutual Fund bought 4 lakh shares in the company. According to data available on NSE, HDFC Mutual Fund A/C HDFC Dividend Yield Fund bought 4,00,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 421.19 in a bulk deal. The stock price of Centum Electronics opened higher at Rs 445.90 today and touched an intraday high of Rs 467, rising 5.62% on BSE. The stock also hit an intraday low of Rs 17.64 during the early session, against the last closing of Rs 442.15. Centum Electronics stock is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has gained 21% in the last 4 days of straight gains.

Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said," Astrazeneca pharma was up by 2.44% on positive news of Astrazeneca's covid 2019 vaccine got approval from UK regulatory authority. UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) regulators approved emergency use of vaccine against Covid 2019 developed by University of Oxford and AstraZeneca. Vaccination to be done early in next year as first doses have already been realized. The name of the vaccine developed by University of Oxford and AstraZeneca is AZD1222, this vaccine will help in immunisation of individuals 18 years or older. The UK government has already signed an agreement with AstraZeneca for supply of 10 crore doses in total. We expect that in the near future Astrazeneca India subsidiary will also get some order to manufacture vaccines or they can sign some agreement, both of these things will be a positive for Astrazeneca pharma India."

Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said," Cadila announces the approval of Saroglitazar Mg for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease in India. Saroglitazar Mg, approved by DCGI, becomes the first medicine for the treatment of NonAlcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). Zydus Cadila announced that the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved its New Drug Application (NDA) for Saroglitazar Mg for the treatment of Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) in India. The prevalence of NAFLD in India is estimated to be nearly 25-30% of the general population. This approval for NAFLD along with either of the comorbidities provides the physicians with a viable treatment option. With a once daily, 4mg dose regimen, Saroglitazar Mg will enable better compliance, reduce the pill burden and offer the patient more convenience. This can be a very big approval for cadila as there is no approved drug for the treatment of NAFLD and NASH anywhere in the world. We expect cadila to launch this product in India first and then in international markets. This will help cadila to increase domestic market share."

Geojit Financial said in its note,"The 14200 view is still in play, but with lower chances of testing it today, as volatility is favoured to dominate, being expiry day. 14090 looks to be the interim objective, while downside marker is placed at 13800."

Amit Modi, Director, ABA Corp & President (Elect), CREDAI-Western UP said, "The real estate sector went through challenging times like every other industry during the lockdown, but it managed to come out of it due to the pent-up demand and increased awareness among buyers about the importance of the real estate assets. In post-lockdown months, affordable housing recorded maximum sales in the residential market, and the demand for new projects was visible amongst the buyers. The end-users with a fixed source of income now were more than willing to create a future asset for themselves. People living in rental accommodations were seen utilizing this time for making a property purchase when home loan interest rates are at a 15-year low. The size of a housing unit has become the deal-breaker now. The shift in configurations of a home is also an after-effect of home confinement. The hopes of economic revival are high as there were steps to revitalize the economy such as infusion of $50 billion cash support for banks; no penalty on late payments of GST for 3 months and Rs 30,000-crore special liquidity scheme announced for NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs, etc."

Keshav Lahoti, Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking said,"Cement stocks are making fresh highs due to improving demand scenario and on hopes of increase in realisation. During the day, India Cement closed in the upper circuit by rallying by 20%. Other cement companies such as Star Cement, Mangalam Cement and UltraTech Cement closed up 12.2%, 7.0% and 4.0% respectively. There is pick up in non-trade segment cement demand due to increase in real estate and infrastructure activity. Even in the few metro cities, real estate demand is better than pre covid situation. Infrastructure ordering as well execution activity has picked up. Government continues to emphasise on the development of the infrastructure in the country. Labourers issue is also resolved as labourers have come back to work as the festive season is over and fear of coronavirus have also reduced. Companies are now planning for fresh capex due to better demand visibility. We continue to maintain our positive outlook on the sector.

13:47 IST: V-Mart Retail share gained over 4% in early trade today after the firm opened four new stores in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. The stock has gained after 2 days of consecutive fall. It touched an intraday high of Rs 2574.35, rising 4.21% against previous close of Rs 2,464 on BSE.



V-Mart Retail share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The share has gained 53.68% in one year and since the beginning of this year.



In a month, the share has gained 15.2%. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4,611 crore.



V-Mart Retail share rises over 4% after firm opens four stores in UP, Jharkhand

13:46 IST: Share of Tejas Networks hit upper circuit in early trade today after the firm said it has received a purchase order of $13 million from a leading telecommunications service provider in South East Asia. Tejas Networks share opened with a gain of 2.33% at Rs 134 on BSE.



The stock has gained 10.18% in the last 2 days. The share touched an intraday high of Rs 137.45 rising 4.96% against previous close of Rs 130.95 on BSE.



There were only buyers and no sellers for the share in trade today.



Tejas Networks stock hits upper circuit after firm receives purchase order of $13 mn

13:02 IST: Adani Green Energy share rose nearly 4% in early trade after the firm commissioned a 100 megawatt (MW) solar power project at Khirsara in Gujarat. Adani Green Energy stock has gained 3.78% in the last 4 days. Adani Green share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1090.7 rising 3.74% against previous close of Rs 1,051.35.



Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.68 lakh crore.



The large cap share has gained 547.21% in one year and since the beginning of this year.



However, in one month, the share has fallen 5%.



Adani Green Energy share rises 4% after firm commissions 100 MW solar plant in Gujarat

YES Bank shares were trading marginally higher on Tuesday morning for the second consecutive session. The stock price of the private lender opened higher at its previous closing price of Rs 17.77 today and gained 2% to hit the day's high of Rs 17.98 on BSE. The stock also hit an intraday low of Rs 17.64 during the early session.





YES Bank shares were trading marginally higher on Tuesday morning for the second consecutive session. The stock price of the private lender opened higher at its previous closing price of Rs 17.77 today and gained 2% to hit the day's high of Rs 17.98 on BSE. The stock also hit an intraday low of Rs 17.64 during the early session.





Dec 31, 2020 12:12 (IST) Market update Market indices gained for seventh straight session on Thursday, the expiry day for F&O segment, amid mixed global equities. In a volatile trade, Sensex was trading higher by 100 points to 47,848 and Nifty traded 26 points higher at 14,008. The December 2020 F&O contracts expire today, 31 December 2020. Today, Sensex hit a lifetime high of 47,865 and Nifty touched 14,010 for the first time.

12:02 IST: Indian rupee, the domestic currency appreciated by 19 paise to 73.12 per US dollar on Thursday's opening trade, supported by sustained foreign fund inflows, positive domestic equities and weakness of the American currency in the overseas market.



The domestic unit opened at 73.15 against the US dollar at the interbank forex market, and inched higher to 73.12 against the greenback.



Supported by positive domestic equities and unabated foreign fund inflows, the rupee appreciated by 11 paise to close at more than two-month high of 73.31 against the US dollar.



Rupee surges 19 paise to 73.12 amid weak US dollar, positive equities

Reliance Research gave a BUY rating to IRCTC with weightage at 7.5% to the stock and said, "With the likely resumption of railway operations in the coming months, IRCTC is expected to get healthy traction in FY22E. Increase in convenience revenue to ~25% of pre-COVID levels in 2QFY21 offers comfort. Further, capacity expansion of Rail Neer and the impact of price hike announced in catering will play out meaningfully in FY22E. Asset light and monopolistic business model, robust return ratios and healthy balance sheet augur well. A substantial reduction in government’s shareholding post OFS will create meaningful free float for company, which bodes well for the stock."

Reliance Research gave a BUY rating to IRCTC with weightage at 7.5% to the stock and said, "With the likely resumption of railway operations in the coming months, IRCTC is expected to get healthy traction in FY22E. Increase in convenience revenue to ~25% of pre-COVID levels in 2QFY21 offers comfort. Further, capacity expansion of Rail Neer and the impact of price hike announced in catering will play out meaningfully in FY22E. Asset light and monopolistic business model, robust return ratios and healthy balance sheet augur well. A substantial reduction in government’s shareholding post OFS will create meaningful free float for company, which bodes well for the stock."

Stocks to watch today on December 31: YES Bank, Vedanta, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank, Adani Green, RITES, Fortis Healthcare among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Thursday's trading session



Stocks in news: YES Bank, Vedanta, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank, Adani Green, RITES, Fortis Healthcare

Angel Broking in ite recent report said,"We believe that opening up of the economy along various stimulus measures announced by the Government and the RBI should lead to continued improvement in the economy. Global sentiments are expected to remain buoyant given that development on the vaccine front has been better than market expectations. Moreover continued fiscal and monetary support from Governments and central banks will also provide support to the markets despite a surge in Covid-19 cases globally. The rally in the past few months has become broader with more sectors participating in the rally."



"We expect that the rally in cyclical and beaten down sectors will continue for now given the risk on environment globally. We believe that auto, BFSI, consumer durables and cement should continue to do well. We also expect the rural, essential and digital theme to continue playing out over the next few quarters given revenue visibility and strong growth prospects. We therefore continue to maintain our positive outlook on sectors like chemical, IT, and Pharma," it added.

Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said,"BHEL bags prestigious order for Reactor Header Assemblies from NPCIL against stiff competition. Amidst stiff competitive bidding, BHEL has won a prestigious order for the supply of 32 Reactor Header Assemblies from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL). The order has been won under NPCIL’s Fleet mode procurement for India’s highest rated indigenously-developed 700 MWe Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR) to be set up at four different locations in the country. Significantly, this is the first equipment order placed by NPCIL under the Fleet Mode Procurement program and will give an impetus to domestic manufacturing. Government of India had accorded approval for fleet mode implementation of 10 Nuclear Reactors of 700 MWe PHWRs in 2017. Presently, nearly 75% of PHWR based Nuclear Power Plants in India are equipped with BHEL-supplied Turbine and Generator sets. This is a very big order for BHEL India amidst the level of competition, we need to wait for some more detailed information regarding this order for BHEL India."





Dec 31, 2020 11:01 (IST) Top gainers ONGC, Airtel, RIl, Titan, Maruti, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Bajaj Finserve were among the top gainers. On the other hand, TCS , Infosys, M&M, Ultratech Cement, HUL, NTPC and SBI were among the top losers today.





11:01 IST: ONGC, Airtel, RIl, Titan, Maruti, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Bajaj Finserve were among the top gainers. On the other hand, TCS , Infosys, M&M, Ultratech Cement, HUL, NTPC and SBI were among the top losers today.





Dec 31, 2020 10:48 (IST) Nifty crosses 14K for the first time Market indices gained for seventh straight session on Thursday, the expiry day for F&O segment, amid mixed global equities. In a volatile trade, Sensex was trading higher by 100 points to 47,848 and Nifty traded 26 points higher at 14,008. The December 2020 F&O contracts expire today, 31 December 2020. Today, Sensex hit a lifetime high of 47,865 and Nifty touched 14,010 for the first time.

Dec 31, 2020 10:46 (IST) Global markets today Asian markets are trading mixed as regional markets are set to close early for New Year's eve. Chinese stocks gained as factory activity expanded in December. US markets closed higher on positive vaccine news after UK authorized Astra's covid-19 vaccine. Markets will be closed tomorrow for New Year's holiday.



European markets closed with minor negativity even after UK lawmakers approved Brexit trade deal and investors reacted to fresh covid vaccine news.

Dec 31, 2020 10:33 (IST) Britannia Industries outlook





Geojit Financial Services said in its note," We remain positive on the stock on account of healthy volume growth, rising distribution network and new products launches. Separately, we believe there’ll be a smooth road ahead as lockdown has ended. Britannia’s revenue rose 11% YoY in Q2FY21, led by higher sales of goods (~9% YoY), supported by higher demand from rural area. EBITDA grew 37.2% YoY, with EBITDA margin improving 380bps to 20.1%, owing to decline in raw material prices and lower advertisement and promotion expenses. Further, net profit surged 23.2% YoY to Rs. 499cr. Hence, we upgrade rating to BUY on the stock, with a revised target price of Rs. 3,960 based on 46x FY22E adj EPS."





Dec 31, 2020 10:12 (IST) Global markets mixed today Geojit Financial in its morning report said," Markets in Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong are set to close earlier than usual on Thursday due to New Year's Eve. Markets in Japan and South Korea are closed on Thursday for a holiday.



On the coronavirus front, the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca received authorization on Wednesday for emergency use in the U.K. Still, the U.K. government outlined plans on Wednesday to impose stricter coronavirus restrictions on millions of people across England as a new strain of the virus spreads across the country.



In US, stocks closed higher on Wednesday, as investors looked towards an improving economic outlook in 2021 on the back of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and hopes for even more fiscal support."

Dec 31, 2020 09:59 (IST) Nifty technical outlook On market opening,-Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"The Nifty is trading very close to the 14000 level - if it can sustain above this on a closing basis, we should anticipate it to go up further to levels closer to 14100-14150. The overall market remains bullish with a good support at the 13550-13600 zone. Traders must trail positions with strict stop losses."





Please see the morning view on the market from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"As 2020 draws to a close, the Nifty, Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 are up 14.9%, 21.4% and 21.9 % respectively for the year. More importantly, the Nifty is up 83% from the March lows. This is a spectacular rally. As we welcome in 2021, it is hard to predict how the market will behave in 2021. The twists & turns in the pandemic, the vaccine, recovery in growth & earnings, the coming budget, monetary policy, the monetary stance of the Fed.... all will influence and impact the market. Investors may partially book some profit but remain invested in high-quality names, particularly in private sector banking, IT, telecom, pharma & consumer goods. An undesirable recent trend is a slight decline in SIPs. In a market like this, it is important to continue with SIPs"

Dec 31, 2020 09:24 (IST) Opening bell Market indices reversed from six straight sessions of gain and traded tad negative on Thursday, the expiry day for F&O segment, amid mixed global equities. In a volatile trade, Sensex was falling by 2 points to 47,743 and Nifty traded 1 point higher at 13,983. The December 2020 F&O contracts expire today, 31 December 2020. Yesterday, Sensex hit a lifetime high of 47,807 and Nifty touched 13,990 for the first time.

Dec 31, 2020 09:18 (IST) FII action Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,824.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 587.43 crore in the Indian equity market on 30 December, provisional data showed.



Dec 31, 2020 09:17 (IST) Market outlook S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities said,"Bulls stepped on the Accelerator in Wednesday Trade to end the day just shy of the 14k mark led by Cement & Steel stocks on hopes of higher spend on Infrastructure. Vaccine Approval in the UK and hopes of approval back home led strength to the rally despite profit booking seen across several stocks"

Dec 31, 2020 09:06 (IST) Market closing on Wednesday Market indices continued to surge for the sixth straight session on Wednesday and ended at record highs in line with positive global equities. After hitting lifetime highs in the early trade, Sensex ended 133 points higher at 47,746 and Nifty gained 49 points to 13,981. During early trade, Sensex hit a lifetime high of 47,807 and Nifty touched 13,990 for the first time.



On the currency front, the rupee appreciated by 11 paise to close at 73.31 against the US dollar on Wednesday, supported by positive domestic equities and unabated foreign fund inflows.