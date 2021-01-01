Share Market News Live: Sensex nears 48K, Nifty at 14,032 for first time; M&M, ONGC, SBI, L&T top gainers

Jan 01, 2021 11:30 (IST) Market outlook Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"The 14.9 % returns from Nifty & 15.75 % returns from Sensex during 2020 conceals a lot of info like: Nifty recovered 84 % from the lows of March; Pharma index and IT index returned 61% & 55% respectively while the banking index delivered - 4 % returns with the PSU banking index delivering -30 % returns. As we start the 2021 journey two facts are important: One, abundant liquidity, low-interest rates & continuing capital flows are likely to support markets. Two, since valuations are at record highs, markets are vulnerable to corrections. Managing this contradiction would be the major challenge, going forward"





11:30 IST: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"The 14.9 % returns from Nifty & 15.75 % returns from Sensex during 2020 conceals a lot of info like: Nifty recovered 84 % from the lows of March; Pharma index and IT index returned 61% & 55% respectively while the banking index delivered - 4 % returns with the PSU banking index delivering -30 % returns. As we start the 2021 journey two facts are important: One, abundant liquidity, low-interest rates & continuing capital flows are likely to support markets. Two, since valuations are at record highs, markets are vulnerable to corrections. Managing this contradiction would be the major challenge, going forward"





11:29 IST:



Stocks to watch today on January 1: Antony Waste Handling Cell, Future Enterprises, RIL, M&M, IDBI Bank among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Friday's trading session



Stocks in news: Antony Waste Handling Cell, Future Enterprises, RIL, M&M, IDBI Bank

Jan 01, 2021 10:51 (IST) Top stocks to buy in 2021 Indian share markets staged a smart recovery in the calendar year 2020 and ended the year at record highs, on the back of positive global news flow and continued foreign fund inflows.



On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, broader indices delivered 15% returns, after staging a smart recovery of 84% from the March lows. In terms of YTD, Nifty Pharma topped the rank among other sectors, growing 60%, followed by an almost 55% rise in the Nifty IT index. Nifty metal grew by 16%, while Nifty FMCG was up 15% since the start of the year 2020



Top stocks to buy in 2021: Here's what brokerages say

10:51 IST: Indian share markets staged a smart recovery in the calendar year 2020 and ended the year at record highs, on the back of positive global news flow and continued foreign fund inflows.



On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, broader indices delivered 15% returns, after staging a smart recovery of 84% from the March lows. In terms of YTD, Nifty Pharma topped the rank among other sectors, growing 60%, followed by an almost 55% rise in the Nifty IT index. Nifty metal grew by 16%, while Nifty FMCG was up 15% since the start of the year 2020



Top stocks to buy in 2021: Here's what brokerages say

Jan 01, 2021 10:50 (IST) Raymond outlook



LKP Securities said in its note,"Raymond has been able to achieve double digit growth in its revenue in six out of the last ten years with introduction of newer products and business segments. Covid-19 pandemic has significantly affected the companies operations in the first half of FY21, however we expect a recovery in the revenue on back of ongoing wedding season for the second half of FY21. The long term borrowing ratio to total borrowings has also been significantly brought down from 51% in FY18 to 27% in FY20. The land sale by its associate company has further helped the company to repay its long term borrowings."



The report added,"The company since lockdown has increased its focus on optimizing costs across verticals. In the first half of 2020, the company saved around Rs 500 crores as compared to last year with rationalization in employee cost, A&SP, rentals and other fixed expenses. We value Raymond on SOTP basis considering each individual business vertical as a separate growth driver. The stock has appreciated 26% post our coverage in September and we continue to remain optimistic on the prospects going forward with a price objective of Rs485."

10:50 IST:



LKP Securities said in its note,"Raymond has been able to achieve double digit growth in its revenue in six out of the last ten years with introduction of newer products and business segments. Covid-19 pandemic has significantly affected the companies operations in the first half of FY21, however we expect a recovery in the revenue on back of ongoing wedding season for the second half of FY21. The long term borrowing ratio to total borrowings has also been significantly brought down from 51% in FY18 to 27% in FY20. The land sale by its associate company has further helped the company to repay its long term borrowings."



The report added,"The company since lockdown has increased its focus on optimizing costs across verticals. In the first half of 2020, the company saved around Rs 500 crores as compared to last year with rationalization in employee cost, A&SP, rentals and other fixed expenses. We value Raymond on SOTP basis considering each individual business vertical as a separate growth driver. The stock has appreciated 26% post our coverage in September and we continue to remain optimistic on the prospects going forward with a price objective of Rs485."

Jan 01, 2021 10:21 (IST) FIIs infuse Rs 65,246 crore in 2020 Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) poured in a record Rs 1.13 lakh crore in last two months of 2020, equalling the highest ever inflows logged by them in 2013 into Indian equity market. In 2019, FIIs infused Rs 1 lakh crore-the second highest ever inflows in the history.



For the year 2020, FIIs infused Rs 65,246.26 crore into the Indian market. The inflow of funds in the last two months rose after the end of election in the United States and weakness in the dollar index. Strong corporate earnings at home also raised sentiment on Dalal Street.



Powered by FII inflows, Sensex gained a huge 8,137 points in the last two months compared to a rise of 6,497 points in 2020.



Nifty too rose 2,339 points in November-December compared to gain of 1,813 points in this year.



FIIs infuse Rs 65,246 crore in 2020, equal 2013 record in November-December

10:21 IST: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) poured in a record Rs 1.13 lakh crore in last two months of 2020, equalling the highest ever inflows logged by them in 2013 into Indian equity market. In 2019, FIIs infused Rs 1 lakh crore-the second highest ever inflows in the history.



For the year 2020, FIIs infused Rs 65,246.26 crore into the Indian market. The inflow of funds in the last two months rose after the end of election in the United States and weakness in the dollar index. Strong corporate earnings at home also raised sentiment on Dalal Street.



Powered by FII inflows, Sensex gained a huge 8,137 points in the last two months compared to a rise of 6,497 points in 2020.



Nifty too rose 2,339 points in November-December compared to gain of 1,813 points in this year.



FIIs infuse Rs 65,246 crore in 2020, equal 2013 record in November-December

Jan 01, 2021 10:14 (IST) Gold price rose 28% in 2020; check out targets for next year Gold prices have rallied 28% in rupee terms in 2020, making the less risky asset, one of the most preferred ones by investors this year. Spot gold overseas is positioned to end the year 20% higher year-to-date.



The coronavirus pandemic and the unprecedented flow of money supply by government stimulus triggered sharp buying in the bullion metal in both domestic and global markets in 2020, taking the gold price to an all-time high.



Led by risk aversion, safe-haven buying, and uncertainty caused by COVID-19 disruptions, Gold Futures moved to an all-time high of Rs 56,191 per 10 grams at MCX, rising by almost 43% in the year, while silver had edged closer to Rs 80,000 per 10 gram. Spot gold hit $2,075 an ounce in the international market in August.



Gold price rose 28% in 2020; check out targets for next year



10:14 IST: Gold prices have rallied 28% in rupee terms in 2020, making the less risky asset, one of the most preferred ones by investors this year. Spot gold overseas is positioned to end the year 20% higher year-to-date.



The coronavirus pandemic and the unprecedented flow of money supply by government stimulus triggered sharp buying in the bullion metal in both domestic and global markets in 2020, taking the gold price to an all-time high.



Led by risk aversion, safe-haven buying, and uncertainty caused by COVID-19 disruptions, Gold Futures moved to an all-time high of Rs 56,191 per 10 grams at MCX, rising by almost 43% in the year, while silver had edged closer to Rs 80,000 per 10 gram. Spot gold hit $2,075 an ounce in the international market in August.



Gold price rose 28% in 2020; check out targets for next year



Jan 01, 2021 09:52 (IST) Global markets today

Overseas, Asian stocks are shut today on account of New Year. Markets in Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong are set to close earlier than usual on Thursday, while markets in Japan and South Korea are closed for a holiday.



In US, Wall Street advanced on Thursday as investors closed the book on a turbulent year of pandemic, recession and recovery. Traders said investors looked towards an improving economic outlook in 2021 on the back of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and hopes for even more fiscal support. US markets will be closed today for New Year's holiday.



European markets closed with minor negativity even after UK lawmakers approved Brexit trade deal and investors reacted to fresh covid vaccine news after UK authorized Astra's covid-19 vaccine.

09:52 IST:

Overseas, Asian stocks are shut today on account of New Year. Markets in Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong are set to close earlier than usual on Thursday, while markets in Japan and South Korea are closed for a holiday.



In US, Wall Street advanced on Thursday as investors closed the book on a turbulent year of pandemic, recession and recovery. Traders said investors looked towards an improving economic outlook in 2021 on the back of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and hopes for even more fiscal support. US markets will be closed today for New Year's holiday.



European markets closed with minor negativity even after UK lawmakers approved Brexit trade deal and investors reacted to fresh covid vaccine news after UK authorized Astra's covid-19 vaccine.

Jan 01, 2021 09:47 (IST) Expectation on listing of Antony Waste handling Keshav Lahoti-Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking said,"We don't expect Antony Waste Handling Cell to do bumper listings like the last few IPOs like Mrs Bectors Food, Burger King India. We believe at good listing gain investors can book profit. Business of Antony is dependent on municipal authorities for a substantial proportion of the revenue, which is a major inherent risk in the business model. This business involves receivables risk from municipalities, which can lead to financial instability for the company. So considering the risk-reward ratio, we believe there are better options available in the market from a long investment point of view."





09:47 IST: Keshav Lahoti-Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking said,"We don't expect Antony Waste Handling Cell to do bumper listings like the last few IPOs like Mrs Bectors Food, Burger King India. We believe at good listing gain investors can book profit. Business of Antony is dependent on municipal authorities for a substantial proportion of the revenue, which is a major inherent risk in the business model. This business involves receivables risk from municipalities, which can lead to financial instability for the company. So considering the risk-reward ratio, we believe there are better options available in the market from a long investment point of view."





09:34 IST: M&M, ONGC, NTPC, ITC, SBI, L&T, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and HDFC were among the top gainers today

Jan 01, 2021 09:32 (IST) Market rises further, hits new high Extending gains for the eighth trading session, Sensex rose 105 points higher to 47,874 and Nifty was trading 42 points higher at 14,012. During today's session, Sensex hit a lifetime high of 47,916 and Nifty rose to a new high of 14,023 today.

09:32 IST: Extending gains for the eighth trading session, Sensex rose 105 points higher to 47,874 and Nifty was trading 42 points higher at 14,012. During today's session, Sensex hit a lifetime high of 47,916 and Nifty rose to a new high of 14,023 today.

Jan 01, 2021 09:27 (IST) Opening session Market indices opened tad bullish on Friday, the first session of the year amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 20 points, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Extending gains for the eighth consecutive session, Sensex was trading higher by 25 points to 47,780 and Nifty traded 0.55 points higher at 13,982.