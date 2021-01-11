Share Market News Live: Sensex crosses 49K for first time, Nifty scales 14,400 mark; TCS, HUL top gainers

Jan 11, 2021 12:10 (IST) Nifty Outlook

Geojit Financial Services said in its morning note, "Nifty is poised towards an expansion in trading range. This would mean that 14540 objective discussed last week, could be achieved in the early part of the week, bringing in 15200 in the picture. Meanwhile 14000 looks to have emerged as a strong base, atleast for the interim, but a break of the same could open flood gates towards 13300."

12:10 IST:

Jan 11, 2021 11:58 (IST) Global markets today Asian markets are trading mixed with Korean shares moving up led by Auto stocks on the back of news that Hyundai and Apple are set to sign partner deal.



US markets closed higher as investors looked more confident looking past political unrest and weak economy and focused more on prospects of further fiscal stimulus. European markets closed higher on Friday on back of expectation that new US government would come out with bigger fiscal support to help economy.

Jan 11, 2021 11:37 (IST) Nifty technical outlook On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments



We have achieved our next level of target and resistance which is 14450. If we can keep above this, the next target should be 14600. Since we are in unchartered territory, the target levels are getting smaller. We have a new support for the Nifty between 14200-14250. Intra day dips can be utilised to enter the index for higher targets. Stops must be placed and strict caution should be practiced.





Jan 11, 2021 11:23 (IST) Sobha reports 29% rise in sales bookings Realty firm Sobha Ltd's sales bookings rose 29 per cent year-on-year to Rs 887.6 crore in the third quarter this fiscal on better housing demand during the festive season. In an operational update for October-December quarter of this fiscal, the Bengaluru-based firm reported a sales bookings of Rs 887.6 crore as against Rs 689.9 crore in the same period previous year.



The company's sales booking increased on account of rise in volume as well as price realisation. As per the data, Sobha sold 11,33,574 sq ft area in the third quarter of 2020-21 as against 8,91,700 sq ft in the year-ago period. The average price realisation improved to Rs 7,830 from Rs 7,737 per sq ft during the period under review.



Jan 11, 2021 11:22 (IST) This agri stock gave 250% returns in 9 months Shares of Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) hit upper circuit of 20 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday amid strong volume. A PSU under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers, the company's shares have rallied 253 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 21.55 as on March 13, 2020, on the back of strong demand for fertilisers due to record Kharif and Rabi crop sowing. Investors' appetite for agri-related stocks have increased, thanks to rebound in rural demand despite the coronavirus pandemic and macroeconomic uncertainty.



Jan 11, 2021 10:39 (IST) Cipla recalls 5.8 lakh packets of gastric ulcer treatment drug Drug major Cipla is recalling over 5.8 lakh packets of a drug for the reduction in the occurrence of gastric ulcers from the US market, as per a report by the US Food and Drug Administration. The drug major is recalling esomeprazole magnesium for delayed-release oral suspension in unit dose packets in strengths 10 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg in the US market, the latest Enforcement Report by the USFDA said.



The drug firm has manufactured the affected lot at its Kurkumbh facility in Maharashtra and then supplied to its New Jersey-based subsidiary. The USFDA cited "cross-contamination with other products" as the reason for the company recalling the product. "The excipient, Crospovidone, NF is contaminated with theophylline," it added.



10:06 IST: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as the biggest gainer on Dalal Street last week, which saw seven of the top-ten most valued Indian firms add 1,37,396.66 crore to their market valuation.



During the week under consideration, along with TCS, the HDFC twins, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Infosys, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel featured among gainers. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance saw erosion in their market valuation during the week.



TCS added Rs 72,102.07 crore to its market capitalisation (m-cap) during the peiod, taking it to Rs 11,70,875.36 crore. Rival Infosys added Rs 21,894.28 crore to its market valution, which rose to Rs 5,58,772.73 crore.



10:05 IST:



Stocks to watch today on January 11: TCS, Tata Steel, Avenue Supermarts, Airtel, SAIL, PVR, Cipla among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session



Jan 11, 2021 10:05 (IST) Investor wealth shoots to Rs 195 lakh crore as Sensex, Nifty hit new peaks Market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached a fresh lifetime high of Rs 195.66 lakh crore as benchmark indices snapped two sessions of losses on Friday. Today's rally took the market cap on BSE higher by Rs 2.48 lakh crore. In 2020, market wealth of investors rose by Rs 32.49 lakh crore led by a massive rally in the equity market amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Sensex gained 15.75% in 2020 despite falling to its multiyear low in March when coronavirus threat roiled the Indian equity market.



Investor wealth scaled fresh high today as strong buying in IT stocks ahead of TCS' Q3 earnings propelled benchmarks to fresh lifetime highs amid a bullish trend overseas.



Jan 11, 2021 09:56 (IST) Gold price plummets by Rs 2,000 Precious metals tumbled in line with the international market on Friday and traded near the key psychological level of Rs 48K.



Besides gold, other precious metals like silver and palladium also suffered sharp drops for the second consecutive day, as easing political concerns over the US Senate election in Georgia and a bounce back in dollar dented appeal for the safe-haven commodities.



Prices further weakened after the 10 years US Treasury yield increased above 1%, its highest levels since March as Democrat control of the US Senate raised the prospects of large stimulus measures.



On Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), gold futures for February slumped 4% or Rs 2,086 to Rs 48,818 per 10 gram while silver futures tanked Rs 6,112 or 8.8% to Rs 63,850 per kg.



Jan 11, 2021 09:48 (IST) Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-20211(Series X) The government in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India will issue its tenth series of Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 (Series X). The issue will open for subscription from January 11 to January 15, 2021 with 19 January 2021 as its settlement date.



The issue price for the sovereign gold bond has been fixed at Rs 5,104 per gram of gold



As per the RBI's directive, buyers of sovereign gold bond applying online and making payment through digital mode will get a discount of Rs 50 per gram. For such investors, the issue price of the sovereign gold bond will be Rs 5,054 per gram of gold.



The issue price for the bonds (Series IX), which were open for subscription from December 28, 2020, to January 1, 2021, was Rs 5,000 per gram of gold.



Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-2021: All you need to know about tenth tranche