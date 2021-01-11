Share Market News Live: Sensex crosses 49K for first time, Nifty scales 14,400 mark; TCS, HUL top gainers
January 11,2021 12:10 IST
Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on January1: Market indices opened on a bullish note on Monday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 90 points, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex was rising 407 points higher at 49,190 and Nifty gained by 104 points to 14,451. In today's session, Sensex and Nifty have hit new lifetime highs of 49,260 and 14, 474, respectively. Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today
Geojit Financial Services said in its morning note, "Nifty is poised towards an expansion in trading range. This would mean that 14540 objective discussed last week, could be achieved in the early part of the week, bringing in 15200 in the picture. Meanwhile 14000 looks to have emerged as a strong base, atleast for the interim, but a break of the same could open flood gates towards 13300."
12:10 IST: Geojit Financial Services said in its morning note, "Nifty is poised towards an expansion in trading range. This would mean that 14540 objective discussed last week, could be achieved in the early part of the week, bringing in 15200 in the picture. Meanwhile 14000 looks to have emerged as a strong base, atleast for the interim, but a break of the same could open flood gates towards 13300."
Asian markets are trading mixed with Korean shares moving up led by Auto stocks on the back of news that Hyundai and Apple are set to sign partner deal.
US markets closed higher as investors looked more confident looking past political unrest and weak economy and focused more on prospects of further fiscal stimulus. European markets closed higher on Friday on back of expectation that new US government would come out with bigger fiscal support to help economy.
11:58 IST: Asian markets are trading mixed with Korean shares moving up led by Auto stocks on the back of news that Hyundai and Apple are set to sign partner deal.
US markets closed higher as investors looked more confident looking past political unrest and weak economy and focused more on prospects of further fiscal stimulus. European markets closed higher on Friday on back of expectation that new US government would come out with bigger fiscal support to help economy.
On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
We have achieved our next level of target and resistance which is 14450. If we can keep above this, the next target should be 14600. Since we are in unchartered territory, the target levels are getting smaller. We have a new support for the Nifty between 14200-14250. Intra day dips can be utilised to enter the index for higher targets. Stops must be placed and strict caution should be practiced.
11:37 IST: On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
We have achieved our next level of target and resistance which is 14450. If we can keep above this, the next target should be 14600. Since we are in unchartered territory, the target levels are getting smaller. We have a new support for the Nifty between 14200-14250. Intra day dips can be utilised to enter the index for higher targets. Stops must be placed and strict caution should be practiced.
Realty firm Sobha Ltd's sales bookings rose 29 per cent year-on-year to Rs 887.6 crore in the third quarter this fiscal on better housing demand during the festive season. In an operational update for October-December quarter of this fiscal, the Bengaluru-based firm reported a sales bookings of Rs 887.6 crore as against Rs 689.9 crore in the same period previous year.
The company's sales booking increased on account of rise in volume as well as price realisation. As per the data, Sobha sold 11,33,574 sq ft area in the third quarter of 2020-21 as against 8,91,700 sq ft in the year-ago period. The average price realisation improved to Rs 7,830 from Rs 7,737 per sq ft during the period under review.
11:23 IST: Realty firm Sobha Ltd's sales bookings rose 29 per cent year-on-year to Rs 887.6 crore in the third quarter this fiscal on better housing demand during the festive season. In an operational update for October-December quarter of this fiscal, the Bengaluru-based firm reported a sales bookings of Rs 887.6 crore as against Rs 689.9 crore in the same period previous year.
The company's sales booking increased on account of rise in volume as well as price realisation. As per the data, Sobha sold 11,33,574 sq ft area in the third quarter of 2020-21 as against 8,91,700 sq ft in the year-ago period. The average price realisation improved to Rs 7,830 from Rs 7,737 per sq ft during the period under review.
Shares of Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) hit upper circuit of 20 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday amid strong volume. A PSU under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers, the company's shares have rallied 253 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 21.55 as on March 13, 2020, on the back of strong demand for fertilisers due to record Kharif and Rabi crop sowing. Investors' appetite for agri-related stocks have increased, thanks to rebound in rural demand despite the coronavirus pandemic and macroeconomic uncertainty.
11:22 IST: Shares of Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) hit upper circuit of 20 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday amid strong volume. A PSU under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers, the company's shares have rallied 253 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 21.55 as on March 13, 2020, on the back of strong demand for fertilisers due to record Kharif and Rabi crop sowing. Investors' appetite for agri-related stocks have increased, thanks to rebound in rural demand despite the coronavirus pandemic and macroeconomic uncertainty.
Cipla recalls 5.8 lakh packets of gastric ulcer treatment drug
Drug major Cipla is recalling over 5.8 lakh packets of a drug for the reduction in the occurrence of gastric ulcers from the US market, as per a report by the US Food and Drug Administration. The drug major is recalling esomeprazole magnesium for delayed-release oral suspension in unit dose packets in strengths 10 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg in the US market, the latest Enforcement Report by the USFDA said.
The drug firm has manufactured the affected lot at its Kurkumbh facility in Maharashtra and then supplied to its New Jersey-based subsidiary. The USFDA cited "cross-contamination with other products" as the reason for the company recalling the product. "The excipient, Crospovidone, NF is contaminated with theophylline," it added.
10:39 IST: Drug major Cipla is recalling over 5.8 lakh packets of a drug for the reduction in the occurrence of gastric ulcers from the US market, as per a report by the US Food and Drug Administration. The drug major is recalling esomeprazole magnesium for delayed-release oral suspension in unit dose packets in strengths 10 mg, 20 mg and 40 mg in the US market, the latest Enforcement Report by the USFDA said.
The drug firm has manufactured the affected lot at its Kurkumbh facility in Maharashtra and then supplied to its New Jersey-based subsidiary. The USFDA cited "cross-contamination with other products" as the reason for the company recalling the product. "The excipient, Crospovidone, NF is contaminated with theophylline," it added.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as the biggest gainer on Dalal Street last week, which saw seven of the top-ten most valued Indian firms add 1,37,396.66 crore to their market valuation.
During the week under consideration, along with TCS, the HDFC twins, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Infosys, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel featured among gainers. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance saw erosion in their market valuation during the week.
TCS added Rs 72,102.07 crore to its market capitalisation (m-cap) during the peiod, taking it to Rs 11,70,875.36 crore. Rival Infosys added Rs 21,894.28 crore to its market valution, which rose to Rs 5,58,772.73 crore.
10:06 IST: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as the biggest gainer on Dalal Street last week, which saw seven of the top-ten most valued Indian firms add 1,37,396.66 crore to their market valuation.
During the week under consideration, along with TCS, the HDFC twins, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Infosys, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel featured among gainers. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance saw erosion in their market valuation during the week.
TCS added Rs 72,102.07 crore to its market capitalisation (m-cap) during the peiod, taking it to Rs 11,70,875.36 crore. Rival Infosys added Rs 21,894.28 crore to its market valution, which rose to Rs 5,58,772.73 crore.
Investor wealth shoots to Rs 195 lakh crore as Sensex, Nifty hit new peaks
Market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached a fresh lifetime high of Rs 195.66 lakh crore as benchmark indices snapped two sessions of losses on Friday. Today's rally took the market cap on BSE higher by Rs 2.48 lakh crore. In 2020, market wealth of investors rose by Rs 32.49 lakh crore led by a massive rally in the equity market amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Sensex gained 15.75% in 2020 despite falling to its multiyear low in March when coronavirus threat roiled the Indian equity market.
Investor wealth scaled fresh high today as strong buying in IT stocks ahead of TCS' Q3 earnings propelled benchmarks to fresh lifetime highs amid a bullish trend overseas.
10:05 IST: Market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached a fresh lifetime high of Rs 195.66 lakh crore as benchmark indices snapped two sessions of losses on Friday. Today's rally took the market cap on BSE higher by Rs 2.48 lakh crore. In 2020, market wealth of investors rose by Rs 32.49 lakh crore led by a massive rally in the equity market amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Sensex gained 15.75% in 2020 despite falling to its multiyear low in March when coronavirus threat roiled the Indian equity market.
Investor wealth scaled fresh high today as strong buying in IT stocks ahead of TCS' Q3 earnings propelled benchmarks to fresh lifetime highs amid a bullish trend overseas.
Precious metals tumbled in line with the international market on Friday and traded near the key psychological level of Rs 48K.
Besides gold, other precious metals like silver and palladium also suffered sharp drops for the second consecutive day, as easing political concerns over the US Senate election in Georgia and a bounce back in dollar dented appeal for the safe-haven commodities.
Prices further weakened after the 10 years US Treasury yield increased above 1%, its highest levels since March as Democrat control of the US Senate raised the prospects of large stimulus measures.
On Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), gold futures for February slumped 4% or Rs 2,086 to Rs 48,818 per 10 gram while silver futures tanked Rs 6,112 or 8.8% to Rs 63,850 per kg.
09:56 IST: Precious metals tumbled in line with the international market on Friday and traded near the key psychological level of Rs 48K.
Besides gold, other precious metals like silver and palladium also suffered sharp drops for the second consecutive day, as easing political concerns over the US Senate election in Georgia and a bounce back in dollar dented appeal for the safe-haven commodities.
Prices further weakened after the 10 years US Treasury yield increased above 1%, its highest levels since March as Democrat control of the US Senate raised the prospects of large stimulus measures.
On Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), gold futures for February slumped 4% or Rs 2,086 to Rs 48,818 per 10 gram while silver futures tanked Rs 6,112 or 8.8% to Rs 63,850 per kg.
The government in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India will issue its tenth series of Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 (Series X). The issue will open for subscription from January 11 to January 15, 2021 with 19 January 2021 as its settlement date.
The issue price for the sovereign gold bond has been fixed at Rs 5,104 per gram of gold
As per the RBI's directive, buyers of sovereign gold bond applying online and making payment through digital mode will get a discount of Rs 50 per gram. For such investors, the issue price of the sovereign gold bond will be Rs 5,054 per gram of gold.
The issue price for the bonds (Series IX), which were open for subscription from December 28, 2020, to January 1, 2021, was Rs 5,000 per gram of gold.
09:48 IST: The government in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India will issue its tenth series of Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 (Series X). The issue will open for subscription from January 11 to January 15, 2021 with 19 January 2021 as its settlement date.
The issue price for the sovereign gold bond has been fixed at Rs 5,104 per gram of gold
As per the RBI's directive, buyers of sovereign gold bond applying online and making payment through digital mode will get a discount of Rs 50 per gram. For such investors, the issue price of the sovereign gold bond will be Rs 5,054 per gram of gold.
The issue price for the bonds (Series IX), which were open for subscription from December 28, 2020, to January 1, 2021, was Rs 5,000 per gram of gold.
Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst, Samco Securities said," Markets extended its stride towards all-time highs with unwavering support from broader indices and this excitement is likely to continue till the Budget. While equity markets were enjoying the rally, there was another asset class which zoomed above $40,000 for the first time ever! The recent take off in Bitcoin is luring market participants who are feeling FOMO but this lightening rally in cryptocurrencies also signals that our world is marching towards an inflationary price increase across real (tangible) assets. It is probable that down the line as inflation rises people’s liquid assets will start eroding in value and there will be a decline in purchasing power which then instils the need for alternative real assets such as the Bitcoin. And the cycle from building of inflationary tendencies to erosion in purchasing power could last for atleast 3-5 years. This brings out an opportunity for investors who can focus on companies in the metals and mining, industrial, cement and real estate sectors. Currently, there is buying conviction in the FMCG, IT and pharma stocks but if inflation continues to rise then they may not perform well in the future. Also, if the movement in Bitcoin is any precursor for equity markets then one can expect a massive rally in metals, mining and real estate, industrials and cyclical stocks. The uncertain nature of the pandemic has disrupted many businesses; therefore, some traditional principles of investing are demanding a careful relook. Extended years of underperformance in cyclical, industrial and capital intensive industries may come out as winners for the next few years. Investors are therefore advised to bet on these themes in the equity market.
Nifty now seems to be heading towards 14500 as it is lacking any significant negative events. On the downside 13950 has been established as an immediate support and a break of the same may trigger a profit-booking move in the short term. The market continues to remain overbought in the short-term and we maintain a cautiously bullish outlook unless the market breaks below 13950."
09:40 IST: Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst, Samco Securities said," Markets extended its stride towards all-time highs with unwavering support from broader indices and this excitement is likely to continue till the Budget. While equity markets were enjoying the rally, there was another asset class which zoomed above $40,000 for the first time ever! The recent take off in Bitcoin is luring market participants who are feeling FOMO but this lightening rally in cryptocurrencies also signals that our world is marching towards an inflationary price increase across real (tangible) assets. It is probable that down the line as inflation rises people’s liquid assets will start eroding in value and there will be a decline in purchasing power which then instils the need for alternative real assets such as the Bitcoin. And the cycle from building of inflationary tendencies to erosion in purchasing power could last for atleast 3-5 years. This brings out an opportunity for investors who can focus on companies in the metals and mining, industrial, cement and real estate sectors. Currently, there is buying conviction in the FMCG, IT and pharma stocks but if inflation continues to rise then they may not perform well in the future. Also, if the movement in Bitcoin is any precursor for equity markets then one can expect a massive rally in metals, mining and real estate, industrials and cyclical stocks. The uncertain nature of the pandemic has disrupted many businesses; therefore, some traditional principles of investing are demanding a careful relook. Extended years of underperformance in cyclical, industrial and capital intensive industries may come out as winners for the next few years. Investors are therefore advised to bet on these themes in the equity market.
Nifty now seems to be heading towards 14500 as it is lacking any significant negative events. On the downside 13950 has been established as an immediate support and a break of the same may trigger a profit-booking move in the short term. The market continues to remain overbought in the short-term and we maintain a cautiously bullish outlook unless the market breaks below 13950."
Market indices opened on a bullish note on Monday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 90 points, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex was rising 407 points higher at 49,190 and Nifty gained by 104 points to 14,451. In today's session, Sensex and Nifty have hit new lifetime highs of 49,260 and 14, 474, respectively.
09:38 IST: Market indices opened on a bullish note on Monday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 90 points, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex was rising 407 points higher at 49,190 and Nifty gained by 104 points to 14,451. In today's session, Sensex and Nifty have hit new lifetime highs of 49,260 and 14, 474, respectively.
Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Monday, with South Korean stocks surging again on the back of big gains last week. Shares in South Korea's auto sector surged again on Monday following reports that Hyundai Motor and Apple are set to sign a partnership deal on autonomous electric cars. Markets in Japan are closed on Monday for a holiday.
In US, Wall Street scaled new highs on Friday as hopes of more stimulus from Washington were bolstered after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said his economic package will be in the trillions of dollars.
In economic data, the US economy shed jobs for the first time in eight months in December.
09:24 IST: Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Monday, with South Korean stocks surging again on the back of big gains last week. Shares in South Korea's auto sector surged again on Monday following reports that Hyundai Motor and Apple are set to sign a partnership deal on autonomous electric cars. Markets in Japan are closed on Monday for a holiday.
In US, Wall Street scaled new highs on Friday as hopes of more stimulus from Washington were bolstered after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said his economic package will be in the trillions of dollars.
In economic data, the US economy shed jobs for the first time in eight months in December.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 6,029.83 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,372.54 crore in the Indian equity market on 8 January, provisional data showed.
09:24 IST: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 6,029.83 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,372.54 crore in the Indian equity market on 8 January, provisional data showed.
Reliance Research in its note said," Continuing its weekly rising trend, NSE-NIFTY ended on a positive note. In the last week, the index twice closed in loss out of five trading sessions and reported gain of 2.4%. On Friday, the index bounced after a flat move and recorded new high of 14,367-level. Major technical indicators are in favour of bulls. We believe that the index will extend its northward journey and will test higher level. This could lead the index towards 14,500-14,650 level. In case of decline, the index will find support at 14,100 level initially and 13,950 mark subsequently.
As for the day, support is placed at around 14,088 and then at 14,039 levels, while resistance is observed at 14,221 and then at 14,305 levels.
09:24 IST: Reliance Research in its note said," Continuing its weekly rising trend, NSE-NIFTY ended on a positive note. In the last week, the index twice closed in loss out of five trading sessions and reported gain of 2.4%. On Friday, the index bounced after a flat move and recorded new high of 14,367-level. Major technical indicators are in favour of bulls. We believe that the index will extend its northward journey and will test higher level. This could lead the index towards 14,500-14,650 level. In case of decline, the index will find support at 14,100 level initially and 13,950 mark subsequently.
As for the day, support is placed at around 14,088 and then at 14,039 levels, while resistance is observed at 14,221 and then at 14,305 levels.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said,"This week witnessed the markets reaching fresh record highs on a daily basis which was fuelled by positive global cues, optimism on vaccine rollout, healthy business figures reported by banking and auto companies and hopes of strong quarterly outcomes. The global markets, showcased an upbeat movement owing to the democratic control of the US Senate and hopes of speedy economic rebound due to the vaccine, set the trends for the domestic markets which followed suit. Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices contributing to the rally.
The focus of the Indian markets have currently shifted to third quarter earnings. Healthy business figures reported by banking and auto sectors have led to a better quarterly outlook which is likely to continue in the coming week keeping the sectors in the limelight. The outcome of the TCS quarterly result which is to be released today will dictate the opening mood of the IT index next week. In the coming week, the market also awaits major data points like inflation rate, industrial production data etc to define momentum for the manufacturing sector
09:16 IST: Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said,"This week witnessed the markets reaching fresh record highs on a daily basis which was fuelled by positive global cues, optimism on vaccine rollout, healthy business figures reported by banking and auto companies and hopes of strong quarterly outcomes. The global markets, showcased an upbeat movement owing to the democratic control of the US Senate and hopes of speedy economic rebound due to the vaccine, set the trends for the domestic markets which followed suit. Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices contributing to the rally.
The focus of the Indian markets have currently shifted to third quarter earnings. Healthy business figures reported by banking and auto sectors have led to a better quarterly outlook which is likely to continue in the coming week keeping the sectors in the limelight. The outcome of the TCS quarterly result which is to be released today will dictate the opening mood of the IT index next week. In the coming week, the market also awaits major data points like inflation rate, industrial production data etc to define momentum for the manufacturing sector
Market indices touched new highs on Friday amid positive global equities with IT stocks, HDFC Bank and RIL leading the rally
Reversing two days of fall, Sensex rose 740 points to 48,813 and Nifty gained 213 points to 14,350. During the session, Sensex hit a new high of 48,854 and Nifty reached a lifetime high of 14,366.
Tech Mahindra, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid Corporation of India, NTPC, Sun Pharma, HCL technologies were among top gainers. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India (SBI), ITC, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Bajaj Finance were among the top laggards.
09:15 IST: Market indices touched new highs on Friday amid positive global equities with IT stocks, HDFC Bank and RIL leading the rally
Reversing two days of fall, Sensex rose 740 points to 48,813 and Nifty gained 213 points to 14,350. During the session, Sensex hit a new high of 48,854 and Nifty reached a lifetime high of 14,366.
Tech Mahindra, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid Corporation of India, NTPC, Sun Pharma, HCL technologies were among top gainers. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India (SBI), ITC, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Bajaj Finance were among the top laggards.