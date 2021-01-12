Share Market News Live: Sensex down 100 points, Nifty at 14,460; Nestle, SBI, NTPC, HDFC, HUL top losers

10:20 IST:



Stocks to watch today on January 12: GAIL, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy, M&M, HUL, Force Motors, Sunteck Realty among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session



Stocks in news: GAIL, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy, M&M, HUL, Force Motors, Sunteck Realty

Jan 12, 2021 10:17 (IST) Global markets today Asian markets are steady this morning as US markets came off the record highs. Malaysia declared state of emergency in the country due to rise in covid-19 cases. US markets came off the record highs as investors grew cautious regarding regulations being tied to Tech stocks. House of Democrats moved a resolution to impeach Donald Trump. European markets closed lower as rising coronavirus cases in many EU countries weighed as vaccination drive accelerates.

Jan 12, 2021 09:53 (IST) Market opening session outlook On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"The markets are feeling toppish at 14500. While we feel the Nifty can go up to 14600, traders should exercise caution and book profits at regular intervals. We have a good support at 14200-14250 levels. On an intraday basis if we can keep above 14500, we should be able to achieve 14600 sooner than later.

Jan 12, 2021 09:51 (IST) Automobile & Auto Ancillary results preview Reliance Research said in its report," We expect the automobile industry volume to witness steady improvement across the segment in FY22E, while strong YoY improvement would be seen in 4QFY21E due to low base. We expect volume to continue to get benefited from strong rural economy amid healthy agri output and favorable monsoon along with recovering urban markets. From this level, we believe that CV segment would outperform the industry, while within the very segment, M&HCV would stage strong bounce back with ~150% YoY growth in FY22E. Therefore, we remain constructive on the automobile sector and remain very positive on M&HCV segment within auto space.



We expect Bajaj Auto (BAL) to report double-digit PAT growth due to strong exports, favourable exchange rate and effective tax rate (ETR). We also expect Mahindra & Mahindra (MM) and Escorts (ESC) to deliver decent performance due to better tractor volume. We except Hero MotoCorp (HMCL), Apollo Tyres (APTY) and Bharat Forge (BHFC) to report lower double-digit growth in net profit in 3QFY21, while Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) and CEAT are expected to report higher growth in net profit due to better rural traction. All other companies within our coverage universe like TTMT, Ashok Leyland (ALL), JK Tyre (JKTL) and RK Forgings (RKFL) are expected to report healthy double-digit growth in net profit. TTMT is expected to report Rs32bn net profit (vs. Rs6bn net loss in 2QFY21) due to JLR’s strong sales performance across geographies. While TTMT is expected to see sizable financial improvement on account of margin improvement at JLR, noticeable improvement in standalone CV volume and healthy PV sales at India operations would also result in healthy operating margin for the standalone entity as well."



Jan 12, 2021 09:48 (IST) Market outlook Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said," Two important developments are: bond yields rising in the US and the dollar index again rising above 90. Both these are negatives from the emerging market perspective, but FII inflows continue to be robust, pushing markets higher.



Meanwhile the RBI in its Financial Stability Report expressed concern about high potential NPAs of the banking system which may rise above 14%. PSU banks are likely to be under strain. The well capitalized large private sector banks are strong and are likely to gain from the woes of the PSU banks."

Jan 12, 2021 09:46 (IST) Market technical outlook Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking) said,"The second week of the new calendar year started with a good bump up at fresh record high tad below the 14500 mark. The gravity defying move continues and although, it has turned into a bit of euphoria, markets are not willing to give any correction at all. Only god knows when it's going to happen, but till then it's better to participate through stock centric approach by following a money as well as risk management. As a technician, it's becoming tougher day by day to project upward levels as we are located in an uncharted territory. Beyond 14500, next psychological level would come around 14600 and on the flipside, 14350 - 14300 becomes the immediate support. We reiterate that even if one remains with the flow, avoid becoming complacent and too aggressive. Hence, as a short term trader, it's advisable not to create leveraged positions."

Jan 12, 2021 09:40 (IST) Global markets in red today Overseas, Asian stocks were trading mixed on Tuesday after shares on Wall Street pulled back overnight from all-time highs.



US stocks fell on Monday as investors assessed equity valuations and the outlook for more Covid-19 relief stimulus, along with ongoing political turmoil.



Tensions were high in Washington again to start the week as House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment on Monday against President Donald Trump for inciting the mob attack at the Capitol. The lower chamber plans to vote on the article sometime this week. Multiple Cabinet-level officials have quit since the riot, with President-elect Joe Biden set to be inaugurated on January 20.

Jan 12, 2021 09:20 (IST) FII data Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,138.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,610.13 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 January, provisional data showed.







Jan 12, 2021 09:19 (IST) Opening session In a volatile trading session, market indices reversed trend on Tuesday and opened lower after two straight sessions, in line with weak global equities. Sensex traded 80 points lower at 48,093 and Nifty fell by 8 points to 14,137.

Jan 12, 2021 09:16 (IST) Rupee outlook On the currency front, Indian rupee, the domestic currency plunged 16 paise to end at 73.40 against US dollar, tracking weak Asian currencies and rebound in American currency.



Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking said," We are witnessing a reversal in the dollar index, while political stability in the U.S. and the probability of a further fiscal stimulus package has pushed the long-term U.S. yields higher. Moreover, there is a possibility that the Fed may reduce its bond-buying plan towards the end of this year, which could further push U.S. yields higher and consequently hurt the rupee. Back home, with RBI mopping up dollar inflows, the local currency can test 73.80 to 74 levels in the coming sessions. We expect the rupee to trade in a broad range of 73 to 74.20 levels for the rest of this month."

Jan 12, 2021 09:16 (IST) Nifty technical outlook Reliance Research said in its note," NSE-NIFTY begun week on a strong note as the index recorded new high of 14,498-level. Yesterday, positive global cues and strength across frontline major supported the up-move. IT and Auto space remained in focus with positive momentum. Major technical indicators are in favour of bulls. Reiterating our bullish stance on the index, we believe that undergoing positive momentum will continue. This could lead the index towards 14,650-level. In case of decline, the index will find support at 14,250 level initially and 14,100 mark subsequently.



As for the day, support is placed at around 14,413 and then at 14,340 levels, while resistance is observed at 14,528 and then at 14,570 levels."

