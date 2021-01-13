Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty turn volatile; Maruti, Bajaj twins, RIL, Dr Reddy top losers

Jan 13, 2021 12:16 (IST) Global markets



Asian markets are trading mixed as investors look for details on coronavirus front. Japan to expand state of emergency to more areas.



US markets closed slightly higher as weakness in tech stock blocked big gains. Investors expect more positivity ahead as vaccine rollout and more govt. spending could boost economy. European markets closed on a mixed note as investors remained concerned over spike in coronavirus cases and political developments in US.





Jan 13, 2021 12:00 (IST) Outlook for Real Estate sector





Raman Gupta, Director-Branding and Construction, GBP Group says, "We are looking at the upcoming Budget with great expectations as it might turn out to be a day when profound policy decisions can be announced to smoothen the functioning of the real estate sector. This year's budget is going to be laying the roadmap for developments as per the prevalent new normal. Real estate, being the second largest employer in the country, is currently undergoing a sensitive time, as buyers are interested, developers want to deliver timely but some policies need quick addressal to give timely possession of the properties to their customers. Single window clearance, issues related to Input Tax Credit being some prominent ones. The construction raw materials have reported a spike in their prices due to the disrupted supply chain, which if subsidized will resolve multiple roadblocks for construction and real estate industries."

Jan 13, 2021 11:57 (IST) Market turns muted after hitting highs After a positive start, market indices turned volatile by the afternoon session and traded tad lower on Wednesday, amid mixed global equities. Erasing early gains, Sensex was trading 30 points lower at 49,484 and Nifty fell by 2 points to 14,560.



In today's session, Sensex and Nifty hit new lifetime highs of 49,776 and 14,645, respectively.

Jan 13, 2021 11:33 (IST) Market techical outlook Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"The decline in CPI inflation to 4.59% is a big positive for markets. But the steady rise in crude is an area of concern. Looks like Sensex is headed for 50000. But there are bumps ahead. The market is likely to turn highly volatile during the budget. Since valuations are high and investors are sitting on good profits, partial profit booking can be considered at every rise. It is impossible to time the market"





Jan 13, 2021 11:23 (IST) Nifty technical outlook On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"We have achieved the 14600 level. The key resistance patch is now between 14650-14750. It needs to be seen how markets react here. Is it going to resist or fly out of those levels like all other resistance levels have been treated over the past couple of months? If we can get past the 14750 level on a closing basis, we should be headed towards 15000. The current support range for the Nifty is 14200-14250."





Jan 13, 2021 10:58 (IST) Oil prices rise as US crude gains for seventh day Oil prices rose on Wednesday, with US crude gaining for a seventh day, after an industry report showed a further drop in inventories and investors shrugged off worsening developments in the pandemic. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 40 cents, or 0.8%, at $53.61 a barrel by 0128 GMT after gaining nearly 2% on Tuesday. Brent crude was up 47 cents, or 0.8%, at $57.05, having risen 1.7% in the previous session.



Both benchmarks are trading at the highest since February, before the coronavirus outbreak in China began spreading across the world and billions of people went into lockdowns to prevent a pandemic that is now in a deadlier second wave. Prices are shrugging off the latest developments in Europe and the United States where death tolls and new infections keep rising, with the focus on rollouts of vaccines, however patchy, but risks to the market remain.



Stocks to watch today on January 13: SBI, Wipro, Tata Motors, Tata Elxsi, Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Wednesday's trading session



Jan 13, 2021 10:43 (IST) Gold outlook for today Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking said," Today Gold price corrected by 0.54% and trading at 49075 levels on the back of strength of Dollar and increase in US Bond yields. Traders are expecting stability in US economy as Biden won the US election and over optimism on US economy. Silver trading at 0.11% higher and trading at 65585 levels. It is expecting that gold may fade out its safe haven demand as people looking towards US Dollar for investment.







Investors pulled money from the gold as safe haven to plow into Treasuries as U.S. 10-year note yields surged to March highs. People may also sell their Gold ETF holding as they are expecting stability in US Politics with President-elect Biden and as the U.S. begins to speed up their vaccine rollout.







As of now traders can go for sell in Gold at 49200 levels with the stop loss of 49550 for the target of 48700 levels. Also sell silver at 65800 levels with the stop loss of 66300 levels for the target of 64500 levels."

Jan 13, 2021 10:30 (IST) IIP data On the macro front, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) contracted 1.9% for November 2020, data released on Tuesday showed. The factory output in the country had grown at 3.6% in October. India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased to 4.59% in December from 6.93% in November.







Jan 13, 2021 10:11 (IST) Global markets

Geojit Financial said in its note,"Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Wednesday morning trade as investors watch for developments on the coronavirus front. In corporate news, Hong Kong-listed shares of Lenovo jumped after the firm announced Tuesday a proposed issuance and admission of Chinese depositary receipts on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Science and Technology Innovation Board.



The Japanese government is set to expand the state of emergency to more areas on Wednesday, as per reports. That comes after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga recently declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas in a bid to stem a rise in coronavirus infections. Meanwhile, local Chinese authorities in regions near Beijing are reportedly stepping up restrictions on social activity following a rise in new coronavirus cases.



In US, stocks closed along the flatline on Tuesday as traders weighed higher rates, possible stimulus and political turmoil.



Investors will watch for developments from Washington, with the U.S. House set to push ahead with efforts to remove President Donald Trump from office over his role in sparking last week's deadly attack on the Capitol. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, however, said Tuesday night he will not remove Trump from office. The developments came just days ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20."

