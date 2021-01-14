Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty trade tad higher; TCS, L&T, ITC, Bajaj twins, HUL, RIL top gainers

Stocks in news: Infosys, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Indian Bank, SAIL, NHPC
Strong earnings, stable outlook have driven this stock to new high
Pharmaceuticals sector Q3FY21 results preview, accelerated growth
Jyoti Roy - DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking said," Wipro reported a 3.9% qoq growth in IT services revenues to USD 2.07bn which was slightly ahead of market expectations. In rupee terms consolidated revenue increased by 3.7% qoq to Rs 16,670 crore. Operating profit for the quarter was up by 20.2% qoq to Rs. 3381.3 crore while operating margins were up by ~300bps qoq to 21.7%. Operating margins for the IT services business improved by 250bps qoq to 21.7% while net profit for the quarter was up by 20.3% qoq to Rs 2,967 crore. While a 3.4% constant currency QoQ growth which was slightly ahead of street estimates, the sharp increase in operating margins have come as a pleasant surprise to the markets. Management revenue growth guidance of 1.5%-3.5% for IT services in Q4FY2021 is also in line with street estimates and reaffirms continued improvement in the demand environment.
Bengaluru-based IT major Infosys posted a strong growth in Q3 FY21 and raised its full year revenue guidance on expected lines. The company posted a 5.3 per cent sequential dollar revenue growth in constant currency and 6.6 per cent on year-on-year basis. Digital revenues also crossed the 50 per cent mark of the total revenue with digital growing at 31.3 per cent on a year-on-year in constant currency terms.
The operating margin for the quarter stood at 25.4 per cent an expansion of 350 basis points on a year-on-year comparison. Terming the quarter to be exceptional on all fronts and focus being largely being on digital and cloud, CEO Salil Parekh said that it had signed the highest ever large deal wins in the company's history at around $7.13 billion.
Half of Infosys' revenues now from digital, co expects 4.5-5% growth in FY21
Indian rupee, the domestic currency opened on a flat note and depreciated by 3 paise to 73.18 per dollar on Thursday's opening trade, tracking the muted opening in domestic equities and weak Asian currencies. However, FPI inflows kept the losses capped.
The domestic unit opened at 73.18 per dollar at the interbank forex market, falling 3 paise over its previous close.
Reliance Securities said in a research note said,"FPI flows into the domestic equity markets could lift sentiments. RBI's presence could cap gains."
Meanwhile, the dollar index, rose marginally by 0.04 per cent to 90.39 against a basket of six currencies.
Rupee slips 3 paise to 73.18 amid strong US dollar, weak Asian currencies
Stocks to watch today on January 14: Infosys, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Indian Bank, SAIL, NHPC among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Thursday's trading session
In a volatile trading session, market indices reversed trend and turned positive on Thursday, amid heavy selling pressure in IT and metal stocks, tracking cues from mixed global equities. Sensex was up by 14 points at 49,500 and Nifty gained by 3 points to 14,568.
Shares of Bajaj Electricals jumped over 17 per cent in intra-day trade to hit a fresh record high of Rs 838 on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday amid hopes of a robust revenue growth in the consumer products segment in near-term. The Bajaj Group company shares were trading higher for the ninth consecutive session. It has gained as much as 222 per cent over the last nine months, from its 52-week low of Rs 260 as on April 3, 2020, and 37 per cent thus far in the month of January 2021. The reason behind its massive rally is healthy quarterly results, stable rating outlook and strong performance of consumer durables business.
Strong earnings, stable outlook have driven this stock to new high; should you subscribe
Amarjeet Maurya - AVP - Mid Caps, Angel Broking said,"During the 3QFY21,CESE Ltd (PIL) reported revenue of ~Rs2,539cr (up ~8% YoY). On the EBITDA front, the company has reported Rs730cr and EBITDA margin at 28.8% (improved by 85 bps yoy). On the bottom-line front, CESE reported ~25% growth yoy of Rs328cr due to operating margin improvement, higher other income and lower taxes. The company has announced a Rs45 dividend, which is ~6.5% dividend yield on the current share price."
Kshitij Purohit, Lead – International & Commodity at CapitalVia Global Research Limited said,"International Gold and Silver prices traded with marginal gains this morning. The reports of strong bond yields in U.S. has led to stronger dollar. U.S. fiscal stimulus has boosted the metal's appeal as an inflation hedge. Spread of new Covid-19 strain may lead the investors to look at safe haven investments which may increase the prices of Gold. Technically, International Gold is trading on a flat note where support is at $1840-$1835 levels which when broken could lead the prices to test the psychological levels of $1800. Resistance is at $1865-$1870 levels below which bearish momentum is likely to continue."
He added," On the domestic front, MCX Gold February is resisting below 49500-49600 levels. If these levels are breached with heavy volume prices could test the levels of 50000 on the upside. Domestic Gold opened on a flat note today and has been trading with marginal gains. For the evening session if resistance levels are not broken then bearish momentum is likely to continue and test the support levels of 48950-48600."
Market indices traded on a bearish note on Thursday, amid heavy selling pressure in IT and metal stocks, tracking cues from mixed global equities. Extending losses for the second trading session, Sensex was down 99 points to 49, 393 and Nifty fell by 31 points to 14,533.
The Rs 4,634-crore Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) initial public offer (IPO) is scheduled to open on January 18, and close on January 20, 2021. Price band of the issue is Rs 25-26 per share. The shares of IRFC are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.
As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the issue will comprise up to 178.20 crore shares with fresh issue of up to 118.80 crore shares and offer for sale of up to 59.40 crore shares by the government. IRFC received Sebi's approval for its public issue on 25 February 2020. The issue will constitute up to 13.64% of the post issue paid-up equity share capital of the company.
The bids for the issue can be made for a minimum of 575 equity shares and in multiples thereafter.
IRFC IPO: First share sale of 2021 opens next week; all you need to know
Centrum Broking sai in its note,"We maintain our positive stance on the sector and remain optimistic about further earnings upward revision even in the earnings season. We hold on to our top large-cap picks as Aurobindo, Dr Reddys and Sun Pharma. We continue to like Biocon as the only story in the Biosimilars space. MNCs we maintain our bias on Abbott and Pfizer. And in APIs we continue to like Aarti Drugs along with Granules and FDC in the mid-caps levels.
We expect Cipla and Lupin to continue reaping higher benefits from the generic albuterol launch in the US market. Stable pricing environment in the US generic market is expected to benefit all the players. Specialty sales for Sun Pharma have started looking up amid pandemic along with recovery in injectable sales for Aurobindo. ARBP results would not be directly comparable on account of Natrol divestment (December month). Also, DRL has exceptional income in base quarter meanwhile DRL expected to continue receiving benefits of niche launches in the US. Biocon biosimilar sales are expected to be better than the 1H while we look forward to improved market share in trastuzumab and other products."
Overseas, Asian stocks were trading mixed on Thursday as investors await the release of Chinese trade data for December.
In US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed slightly higher on Wednesday, led by tech shares, as traders kept an eye on interest rates, the political uncertainty coming out of Washington and a still raging pandemic. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to release details on his economic plan on Thursday. Meanwhile, turmoil in Washington continues with the House on Wednesday impeaching U.S. President Donald Trump for inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week.
Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said," Yesterday, Noifty index closed a day with mild loss at14556 forming a hanging man sort of candle pattern on the daily chart. The index has formed a good base near 14500-14430 zone any break below said levels can emerge in more profit booking so longs can use said levels as there trail stop loss level; strong hurdle zone is formed near 14650-14700 zone where one can start booking profits".
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,879.06 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,370.17 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 January, provisional data showed.
Market indices opened on a bearish note on Thursday, amid mixed global equities. Sensex was down 58 points to 49, 432 and Nifty fell by 11 points to 14,553.
Reliance REsearch said in its note today,"NSE-NIFTY reversed from its new high of 14,653-level due to subdued global markets and profit booking across frontline majors. Mix trend observed across the sectors and overall market breadth turned negative. Major technical indicators on the near-term timeframe chart reversed from their higher levels and negatively poised. In case the index fails to attract fresh buying interest, near-term decline or consolidation cannot be ruled out. On the lower side, the index will continue to find support at 14,250 level initially and 14,100 mark subsequently. However on the other hand, its life-time-high of 14,653-level will cap the up-move.
As for the day, support is placed at around 14,449 and then at 14,334 levels, while resistance is observed at 14,667 and then at 14,769 levels."
Den Networks, HFCL, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Tata Steel Long Products, Websol Energy System and Digicontent will announce their quarterly earnings.
In the currency market, the domestic currency gained for the second straight day and closed 10 paise higher at 73.15, supported by weakness in the greenback overseas, continued FPI inflows and recovery in other Asian currencies.
Ashis Bisas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research said," As of now, the short-term technical condition of the market shows that the expected range of the market is likely to be between 14380 and 14680. While it is subject to further price action evolution, our research suggests it is prudent to wait for a decisive breakout above 14680 and technical factors to improve before going long in the market. As such we retain our cautious stance and advise the traders to refrain from building a fresh buying position, until we see further improvement and breakout above 14680."
Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivative at Kotak Securities said,"Nifty has achieved a long range target of 14640 and is now expected to witness increased volatility going ahead. For Traders, 15100 can be expected on the higher side with momentum support seen at 14280. Aggressive buying is advisable below the 14000 mark. Banking and Energy stocks are expected to outperform in the near term."
After a positive start, market indices turned volatile by the afternoon session and closed muted on Wednesday, amid mixed global equities. Erasing early gains, Sensex ended 24 points lower at 49,494 and Nifty closed 1point higher at 14,564. Sensex and Nifty hit new lifetime highs of 49,795 and 14,653, respectively.