Share Market News Live: Sensex rises above 48K for first time, Nifty at 14,100; SBI, M&M, ONGC top gainers

Jan 04, 2021 10:30 (IST) GTPL Hathway share trades tad lower



GTPL Hathway share was trading tad lower after the company sold its entire 51% stake in GTPL Shiv Network for Rs 20 lakh share transfer agreement.



GTPL Hathway share trades 2.05% away from 52 week high of Rs 139.6. Stock has fallen after 3 days of consecutive gain. GTPL Hathway is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages

10:30 IST:



GTPL Hathway share was trading tad lower after the company sold its entire 51% stake in GTPL Shiv Network for Rs 20 lakh share transfer agreement.



GTPL Hathway share trades 2.05% away from 52 week high of Rs 139.6. Stock has fallen after 3 days of consecutive gain. GTPL Hathway is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages

Jan 04, 2021 10:20 (IST) Power Finance Corporation share rises 2%







Power Finance Corporation share was trading 2% higher today after the company said its borrowing plan for FY21 has been revised from Rs 90,000 crore to Rs 1,18,000 crore to accommodate the moratorium granted to borrowers as per RBI guidelines.



Stock has been gaining for the last 2 days and has risen 2.14% returns in the period. The stock has traded in a narrow range of Rs 1.15. Power Fin.Corpn. is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages



10:20 IST:







Power Finance Corporation share was trading 2% higher today after the company said its borrowing plan for FY21 has been revised from Rs 90,000 crore to Rs 1,18,000 crore to accommodate the moratorium granted to borrowers as per RBI guidelines.



Stock has been gaining for the last 2 days and has risen 2.14% returns in the period. The stock has traded in a narrow range of Rs 1.15. Power Fin.Corpn. is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages



Jan 04, 2021 10:11 (IST) Dilip Buildcon share up 1% Dilip Buildcon share was trading 1% higher at Rs 402 today after the company announced that its highway project in Karnataka has been provisionally completed and it is entitled to receive the bonus of Rs 8.84 crore in lieu of early completion.



Stock has been gaining for the last 2 days and has risen 1.66% returns in the period. Dilip Buildcon is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages

10:11 IST: Dilip Buildcon share was trading 1% higher at Rs 402 today after the company announced that its highway project in Karnataka has been provisionally completed and it is entitled to receive the bonus of Rs 8.84 crore in lieu of early completion.



Stock has been gaining for the last 2 days and has risen 1.66% returns in the period. Dilip Buildcon is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages

Jan 04, 2021 09:55 (IST) Nifty technical outlook

On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said," 14100 can pose a resistance for the Nifty. Traders should consider booking profits at the current juncture and trail thereafter. We have a good support at 13900 and if we close below this level, there could be a correction. Hence it is advised to be cautiously long with strict stops."





09:55 IST:

On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said," 14100 can pose a resistance for the Nifty. Traders should consider booking profits at the current juncture and trail thereafter. We have a good support at 13900 and if we close below this level, there could be a correction. Hence it is advised to be cautiously long with strict stops."





Jan 04, 2021 09:47 (IST) Market outlook Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"Positive economic data like all-time record GST collections (Rs 1.15 lakh crores) and impressive auto numbers particularly in crucial segments like HCVs & MCVs in December augur well for the markets. The low-interest-rate has become a major tailwind for the economy. Indian economy can grow by above 10 % in FY 22. This means around 16 % increase in nominal GDP and impressive growth in corporate profits. Low-interest rate regime in the developed world and the declining dollar are positives for capital inflows into EMs like India. The risk is something triggering capital outflows which can cause a sharp correction in markets.

09:47 IST: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"Positive economic data like all-time record GST collections (Rs 1.15 lakh crores) and impressive auto numbers particularly in crucial segments like HCVs & MCVs in December augur well for the markets. The low-interest-rate has become a major tailwind for the economy. Indian economy can grow by above 10 % in FY 22. This means around 16 % increase in nominal GDP and impressive growth in corporate profits. Low-interest rate regime in the developed world and the declining dollar are positives for capital inflows into EMs like India. The risk is something triggering capital outflows which can cause a sharp correction in markets.

09:45 IST: Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, RCF, Cadila, BEML, TVS Motors among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session



Stocks in news: Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, RCF, Cadila, BEML, TVS Motors





Jan 04, 2021 09:44 (IST) Opening session Market indices continued to surge to new record highs on Monday in line with positive global equities. Extending gains for the ninth consecutive session, Sensex was trading 250 points higher at 48,129 and Nifty gained by 80 points higher at 14,100. During today's session, Sensex hit a lifetime high of 48,168 and Nifty rose to a new high of 14,107. Market opened at new highs today, following news that Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on January 3 reportedly granted restricted emergency use authorisation for the Serum Institute of India (SII)'s 'Covishield' and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' vaccines against COVID-19.

09:44 IST: Market indices continued to surge to new record highs on Monday in line with positive global equities. Extending gains for the ninth consecutive session, Sensex was trading 250 points higher at 48,129 and Nifty gained by 80 points higher at 14,100. During today's session, Sensex hit a lifetime high of 48,168 and Nifty rose to a new high of 14,107. Market opened at new highs today, following news that Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on January 3 reportedly granted restricted emergency use authorisation for the Serum Institute of India (SII)'s 'Covishield' and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' vaccines against COVID-19.

Jan 04, 2021 09:10 (IST) Market outlook Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "With a hope that 2021 will be a year of economic recovery, the market is touching all-time highs on a daily basis. Stocks across sectors cheered with mid & small caps at the forefront. The combined effect of foreign inflows and real earnings growth can keep the market rallying going forward"





S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities said,"Markets ended in the Green on the First Day of the New Year buoyed by record GST collections and we saw a host of stocks buzzing around in the broader market weeks ahead of the Earnings Season. TCS led the rally with the Auto numbers providing the momentum as a number of companies announced price hikes today.

09:10 IST: Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "With a hope that 2021 will be a year of economic recovery, the market is touching all-time highs on a daily basis. Stocks across sectors cheered with mid & small caps at the forefront. The combined effect of foreign inflows and real earnings growth can keep the market rallying going forward"





S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities said,"Markets ended in the Green on the First Day of the New Year buoyed by record GST collections and we saw a host of stocks buzzing around in the broader market weeks ahead of the Earnings Season. TCS led the rally with the Auto numbers providing the momentum as a number of companies announced price hikes today.

Jan 04, 2021 09:08 (IST) COVID vaccine

Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on January 3 reportedly granted restricted emergency use authorisation for the Serum Institute of India (SII)'s ‘Covishield' and Bharat Biotech's ‘Covaxin' vaccines against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The ‘Covishield' vaccine, developed by University of Oxford and pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, is being produced in the country by the Serum Institute. Bharat Biotech has developed ‘Covaxin' – India's first indigenous vaccine against COVID-19.









09:08 IST:

Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on January 3 reportedly granted restricted emergency use authorisation for the Serum Institute of India (SII)'s ‘Covishield' and Bharat Biotech's ‘Covaxin' vaccines against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The ‘Covishield' vaccine, developed by University of Oxford and pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, is being produced in the country by the Serum Institute. Bharat Biotech has developed ‘Covaxin' – India's first indigenous vaccine against COVID-19.









Jan 04, 2021 09:07 (IST) FII action Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 506.21 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 69.40 crore in the Indian equity market on 1 January, provisional data showed.



09:07 IST: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 506.21 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 69.40 crore in the Indian equity market on 1 January, provisional data showed.



Jan 04, 2021 09:05 (IST) Closing on Friday Market indices closed on a positive note on Friday, the first session of the year amid robust buying in IT, auto and FMCG stocks. Extending gains for the eighth consecutive session, Sensex ended 117 points higher at 47,868 and Nifty closed 36 points higher at 14,018. During today's session, Sensex hit a lifetime high of 47,980 and Nifty rose to a new high of 14,049.



On the currency front, after rising for six straight sessions, the Indian rupee traded in a narrow range and depreciated by 4 paise to close at 73.11 against the US dollar in the first session 2021. Market participants remained on the sidelines due to lack of fresh cues. Forex traders said the momentum for the currency is likely to stay low as no major economic data is expected to release on the domestic as well as on the global front.



