Share Market Live News: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; Axis Bank, TCS, HDFC, Titan, Nestle top gainers

Bitcoin rally wavers, falls over 17% from record high of $34,800
Stocks in news: HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Edelweiss Financial, Sun Pharma, NBCC, L&T
YES Bank share was trading 2% lower in early trade of Tuesday, in line with other private and public banking indices and major indices Sensex and Nifty.
Extending losses for the second session, the stock price of YES Bank opened lower at Rs 17.95 today and fell to day's low of Rs 17.70, down 1.9% against the last close of Rs 18.05. Later, the stock to rose to a high of Rs 18.25 on BSE.
In today's update, YES Bank announced that it has registered 1.3% growth on a sequential basis in loans and advances to Rs 1.69 lakh crore during the December quarter. Lender's deposits grew 7.7% to Rs 1.46 lakh crore in the quarter, compared to Rs 1.36 lakh crore in the September quarter.
The gross retail disbursements during the December quarter stood at Rs 7,563 crore, up 109% compared with Rs 3,764 crore in the September quarter.
Shares of Tata Steel rallied nearly 9 per cent in intraday trade to Rs 699.45 on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday after the steel major said it transferred its stake in two companies to Tata Steel Downstream Products Ltd (TSDPL), a wholly- owned subsidiary of the firm, as part of reorganising its India footprint. The shares of Tata Group company have soared 180 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 250.90 as on March 30, 2020, while it gained 14 per cent over the last one month.
Earlier today, Tata Steel share price opened marginally higher at Rs 646.55 against the previous closing price of Rs 643.10 on the BSE. During the day's trade, the stock hit 52-week high of Rs 699.45, before settling at Rs 692.75, up 7.72 per cent. The market cap of the large cap stock increased to Rs 79,382.18 crore. Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark SENSEX ended at 48,176, up 307 points or 0.64 per cent.
ONGC, M&M, NTPC, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were among the top gainers on Sensex pack. On the other hand, Axis Bank, HDFC, TCS and HUL were among the gainers.
Keshav Lahoti-Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking said,"The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) last Sunday approved the Oxford coronavirus vaccine and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, making it India's first vaccines against the pandemic. India is set to begin the world's biggest Covid-19 vaccination programme. Due to optimism around vaccines, revenue visibility of sectors such as multiplex is improving. Due to this, multiplex stocks such as Inox Leisure & PVR closed up by 5.9% and 4.4% respectively. Secondly, due to Covid-19 entire theatre industry has suffered heavy losses, this has led to closure of many single screens. In the long run, Covid-19 will lead to consolidation in the industry benefitting multiplex players like Inox Leisure & PVR. From an investment point of view, we are bullish on PVR and Inox Leisure as due to Covid-19 these stocks have corrected ~40% and long term fundamentals are still intact. We prefer Inox Leisure over PVR as Inox has better financial condition than PVR and it is available at lower valuation than PVR."
Jyoti Roy - DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking said,"Indian manufacturing PMI for December came in at 56.4 as compared to 56.3 in November and marks the fifth continuous month of expansion. The expansion for the month of December was driven by improvement in factory orders which led to firms increasing production. The PMI numbers reflect solid expansion in the manufacturing sector which has led the economic recovery since the Covid lows. The services PMI too has now been above 50 for two months in a row since October. Markets will be keenly awaiting the services PMI numbers for December which is also expected to point to another month of solid expansion for December."
Jyoti Roy - DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking said: "Bajaj Auto total sales for December 2020 were up 11% YoY to 372,532 units. Domestic sales were down by 9.0% YoY to 139,606 units while exports registered strong growth of 27% YoY to 232,926 units. Two wheeler sales were up by 19.0% YoY at 338,584 units with domestic and exports registering growth of 4% and 31% YoY respectively. Commercial vehicles sales continue to remain under pressure, down by 34% YoY at 33,948 units. Domestic commercial vehicles sales were down by 62% YoY to 10,964 units while exports grew by 3.0% YoY to 22,984 units. Bajaj Auto’s numbers reflect the slowdown in the domestic two wheeler industry post the festive season. However exports continue to register strong growth driven by two wheeler exports. Domestic CV segment continues to remain under pressure and is expected to recover only in FY22."
Tesla Inc shares rose to a record high in the first trading session of 2021, extending last year's more than eight-fold surge that helped it become the world's most valuable carmaker.
The company on Saturday beat Wall Street targets for annual vehicle deliveries, but missed by 450 units Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's target of half a million cars in 2020.
The stock's meteoric rise was supported by five straight quarters of profit, which helped the electric-car maker stand out in the global auto industry that has been witnessing a slump in sales, quarterly losses and supply chain disruptions.
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, plunged sharply on Monday, after soaring to record high of $34,800 (roughly Rs 25.4 lakh) on Sunday, as traders resorted to selling on grounds of volatility in highly leveraged futures markets.
The digital currency declined as much as 17 per cent in intra-day to slip below $30,000 levels, the biggest slump since March, before recovering to $31,227, down 7 per cent, as of 12:59 PM in London.
The fall in the cryptocurrency, however, was much smaller as compared to a 50 per cent rally in the month of December alone, when it breached $20,000 for the first time.
Reliance Research gave a Buy rating to Bharat Electronics (BEL) and said," The company is well-placed to leverage its expertise in growing defence capex led by strong execution track record with large manufacturing base, preferred vendor of the GoI (being a PSU), innovative products, collaboration with foreign partners and R&D focus. BEL is amongst few defence PSUs having a debt-free balance sheet, efficient working capital management, adequate R&D spend, technology absorption, track record of executing large projects, strong cash flow and prudent capital allocation. We initiate coverage on BEL with BUY and a 2-Year Target Price of Rs170, valuing the stock at 15x of FY23E earnings (discount to its long-term average of 16x).
Reliance Research gave a Buy rating to BEML and said,"We believe BEML is well-placed to capitalize on the imminent opportunities in mining, defence and Railway & Metro space. The mining sector, which is now open for private sector participation, is likely to boost domestic production and reduce imports. Further, initiatives i.e. “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, “Make in India”, import ban on 101 items and hike in FDI limit in defence to 74% along with strong ordering activities in railways and metro rail augur well for BEML. As BEML is a potential divestment candidate, we believe higher multiple is likely to sustain given improving earnings profile. We initiate coverage on BEML with BUY and a 2-Year Target Price of Rs1,335, valuing the stock at 40x of FY23E EPS (discount to its long-term average of ~60x)."
Kshitij Purohit, Lead Commodity & Currency at CapitalVia Global Research Ltd. - Investment Advisor said: Gold futures closed around 25 percent higher last year, with most of the gains between March 16 and August 7 arising as aggressive monetary and fiscal stimulus plans were still being announced and enforced by central banks and governments. The Fed gave dollars to anyone that wanted them, and gold prices rose according since at that time, investors were still operating under “weak dollar, strong gold” cruise control. So, starting out 2021, trader reaction to 50% to 61.8% of last year’s range at $1780.50 to $1705.20 will set the tone for the year, at least technically.
Strategy For the upcoming week, traders should go for buy-on-dips strategy for Comex Gold. The ideal range for buy position is lies around the previous week’s support level around $1870 by maintaining strict stoploss level at $1855 - $1850.
In MCX gold, traders should go for buying at a level of 49900, by keeping a target level of 51260 and parallelly set a stop loss level of 49675.
Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said," BEML promoter of the company has decided to disinvest 26% of total equity share capital. BEML Limited is a Mini Ratna company of the Government of India, government of India holds a controlling stake of 54.03% of total equity share capital of the company. Government of India has decided to disinvest 26% of paid up share capital of the company through strategic disinvestment along with transfer of management control of the company. The Company operates under 3 major business verticals - viz. Mining & Construction, Defence, and Rail & Metro. Gol has appointed SBI Capital Markets Limited (SBICAP) as its Transaction Advisor to advise and manage the strategic disinvestment process. The disinvestment process will be implemented through an open competitive bidding route and any global or domestic company can place their bid for the control stake in the company. BEML has fixed 1st of march 2021 as the last date for submitting EOI. We expect this process to take a long time to implement and as the government of India has not chosen the route of Offer for Sales so the price will not be offered by the promoter. We expect BEML will get some good investors or Company as GOI of India has decided to transfer management control also."
Market indices reversed trend today and turned bearish after nine sessions of straight gains on Tuesday, in line with weak global equities. Sensex traded 100 points lower at 48,037 and Nifty fell by 57 points to 14,032.
Sneha Seth (Derivatives Analyst, Angel Broking) said: In F&O space, we saw addition of fresh long positions in Nifty and mixed positions were formed in case of banking index. Long positions formed in last series have been rolled over to January series and are still intact. Stronger hand too preferred rolling over longs and now their index futures ‘Long Short Ratio’ stands at 75%. Today, despite sharp profit booking in the early morning trade put writers of 14000 and 14100 strikes preferred holding their positions strongly and this resulting V-shaped recovery. On the flip side, decent open interest addition was visible in 14100, 14200 and 14400 call options and we believe these are longs. Maximum open interest concentration remains intact in 14000 put and 14200 call options. Considering the above data points, we expect further upside towards 14200-14250 in the coming session. On the downside, 13900-14000 is a very strong demand zone.”
Stocks to watch today on January 5: HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Edelweiss Financial, Sun Pharma, NBCC, L&T among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,843.22 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 715.21 crore in the Indian equity market on 4 January, provisional data showed.
Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed in Tuesday trade following an overnight drop on Wall Street amid concerns about global coronavirus cases and the Georgia runoff elections.
In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a national lockdown on England to curb the spread of the new coronavirus variant.
On the currency front, the Indian rupee opened 21 paise higher at 72.90 and later closed 9 paise higher at 73.02 against the US dollar on Monday, supported by sustained foreign fund inflows and weakness of the American currency in the overseas market. Positive domestic equities and news on COVID-19 vaccine also improved sentiments. On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.11 against the American currency.
Reliance Research in its report said," NSE-NIFTY begun week on a strong note, wherein the index witnessed V-shape recovery after a sharp decline and closed on a record high. Yesterday, buying across the board, especially IT, Metal and frontline majors supported the up-move. Overall market remained positive and FII continued their buying trend. This could lead the index towards 14,300-14,500 level. In case of decline, the index will find support at 13,950 level initially and 13,800 mark subsequently.
As for the day, support is placed at around 13,937 and then at 13,893 levels, while resistance is observed at 14,026 and then at 14,069 levels."
On Monday, market indices continued to surge to new record highs on Monday for the ninth straight session, after Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted restricted emergency use authorisation for the Serum Institute of India (SII)'s 'Covishield' and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' vaccines against COVID-19 in India.
Sensex ended 307 points higher at 48,176 and Nifty gained by 114 points higher at 14,132. During yesterday's session, Sensex hit a lifetime high of 48,220 and Nifty rose to a new high of 14,147