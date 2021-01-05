Share Market Live News: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; Axis Bank, TCS, HDFC, Titan, Nestle top gainers

Jan 05, 2021 11:43 (IST) YES Bank share falls 2% today



YES Bank share was trading 2% lower in early trade of Tuesday, in line with other private and public banking indices and major indices Sensex and Nifty.



Extending losses for the second session, the stock price of YES Bank opened lower at Rs 17.95 today and fell to day's low of Rs 17.70, down 1.9% against the last close of Rs 18.05. Later, the stock to rose to a high of Rs 18.25 on BSE.



In today's update, YES Bank announced that it has registered 1.3% growth on a sequential basis in loans and advances to Rs 1.69 lakh crore during the December quarter. Lender's deposits grew 7.7% to Rs 1.46 lakh crore in the quarter, compared to Rs 1.36 lakh crore in the September quarter.



The gross retail disbursements during the December quarter stood at Rs 7,563 crore, up 109% compared with Rs 3,764 crore in the September quarter.

Jan 05, 2021 11:37 (IST) This Tata Group stock gave 180% returns in 9 months Shares of Tata Steel rallied nearly 9 per cent in intraday trade to Rs 699.45 on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday after the steel major said it transferred its stake in two companies to Tata Steel Downstream Products Ltd (TSDPL), a wholly- owned subsidiary of the firm, as part of reorganising its India footprint. The shares of Tata Group company have soared 180 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 250.90 as on March 30, 2020, while it gained 14 per cent over the last one month.



Earlier today, Tata Steel share price opened marginally higher at Rs 646.55 against the previous closing price of Rs 643.10 on the BSE. During the day's trade, the stock hit 52-week high of Rs 699.45, before settling at Rs 692.75, up 7.72 per cent. The market cap of the large cap stock increased to Rs 79,382.18 crore. Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark SENSEX ended at 48,176, up 307 points or 0.64 per cent.



Jan 05, 2021 11:25 (IST) Top losers and gainers ONGC, M&M, NTPC, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were among the top gainers on Sensex pack. On the other hand, Axis Bank, HDFC, TCS and HUL were among the gainers.





Jan 05, 2021 11:23 (IST) Multiplex stocks rally on approval of vaccine



Keshav Lahoti-Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking said,"The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) last Sunday approved the Oxford coronavirus vaccine and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, making it India's first vaccines against the pandemic. India is set to begin the world's biggest Covid-19 vaccination programme. Due to optimism around vaccines, revenue visibility of sectors such as multiplex is improving. Due to this, multiplex stocks such as Inox Leisure & PVR closed up by 5.9% and 4.4% respectively. Secondly, due to Covid-19 entire theatre industry has suffered heavy losses, this has led to closure of many single screens. In the long run, Covid-19 will lead to consolidation in the industry benefitting multiplex players like Inox Leisure & PVR. From an investment point of view, we are bullish on PVR and Inox Leisure as due to Covid-19 these stocks have corrected ~40% and long term fundamentals are still intact. We prefer Inox Leisure over PVR as Inox has better financial condition than PVR and it is available at lower valuation than PVR."

Jan 05, 2021 11:07 (IST) PMI manufacturing for Dec Jyoti Roy - DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking said,"Indian manufacturing PMI for December came in at 56.4 as compared to 56.3 in November and marks the fifth continuous month of expansion. The expansion for the month of December was driven by improvement in factory orders which led to firms increasing production. The PMI numbers reflect solid expansion in the manufacturing sector which has led the economic recovery since the Covid lows. The services PMI too has now been above 50 for two months in a row since October. Markets will be keenly awaiting the services PMI numbers for December which is also expected to point to another month of solid expansion for December."

Jan 05, 2021 10:50 (IST) Bajaj Auto sales for Dec Jyoti Roy - DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking said: "Bajaj Auto total sales for December 2020 were up 11% YoY to 372,532 units. Domestic sales were down by 9.0% YoY to 139,606 units while exports registered strong growth of 27% YoY to 232,926 units. Two wheeler sales were up by 19.0% YoY at 338,584 units with domestic and exports registering growth of 4% and 31% YoY respectively. Commercial vehicles sales continue to remain under pressure, down by 34% YoY at 33,948 units. Domestic commercial vehicles sales were down by 62% YoY to 10,964 units while exports grew by 3.0% YoY to 22,984 units. Bajaj Auto’s numbers reflect the slowdown in the domestic two wheeler industry post the festive season. However exports continue to register strong growth driven by two wheeler exports. Domestic CV segment continues to remain under pressure and is expected to recover only in FY22."

Jan 05, 2021 10:44 (IST) Tesla shares open 2021 at record high Tesla Inc shares rose to a record high in the first trading session of 2021, extending last year's more than eight-fold surge that helped it become the world's most valuable carmaker.



The company on Saturday beat Wall Street targets for annual vehicle deliveries, but missed by 450 units Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's target of half a million cars in 2020.



The stock's meteoric rise was supported by five straight quarters of profit, which helped the electric-car maker stand out in the global auto industry that has been witnessing a slump in sales, quarterly losses and supply chain disruptions.



Jan 05, 2021 10:40 (IST) Bitcoin rally wavers, falls over 17% from record high of $34,800 Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, plunged sharply on Monday, after soaring to record high of $34,800 (roughly Rs 25.4 lakh) on Sunday, as traders resorted to selling on grounds of volatility in highly leveraged futures markets.



The digital currency declined as much as 17 per cent in intra-day to slip below $30,000 levels, the biggest slump since March, before recovering to $31,227, down 7 per cent, as of 12:59 PM in London.



The fall in the cryptocurrency, however, was much smaller as compared to a 50 per cent rally in the month of December alone, when it breached $20,000 for the first time.



Jan 05, 2021 10:39 (IST) Bharat Electronics outlook Reliance Research gave a Buy rating to Bharat Electronics (BEL) and said," The company is well-placed to leverage its expertise in growing defence capex led by strong execution track record with large manufacturing base, preferred vendor of the GoI (being a PSU), innovative products, collaboration with foreign partners and R&D focus. BEL is amongst few defence PSUs having a debt-free balance sheet, efficient working capital management, adequate R&D spend, technology absorption, track record of executing large projects, strong cash flow and prudent capital allocation. We initiate coverage on BEL with BUY and a 2-Year Target Price of Rs170, valuing the stock at 15x of FY23E earnings (discount to its long-term average of 16x).





Jan 05, 2021 10:33 (IST) BEML outlook



Reliance Research gave a Buy rating to BEML and said,"We believe BEML is well-placed to capitalize on the imminent opportunities in mining, defence and Railway & Metro space. The mining sector, which is now open for private sector participation, is likely to boost domestic production and reduce imports. Further, initiatives i.e. “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, “Make in India”, import ban on 101 items and hike in FDI limit in defence to 74% along with strong ordering activities in railways and metro rail augur well for BEML. As BEML is a potential divestment candidate, we believe higher multiple is likely to sustain given improving earnings profile. We initiate coverage on BEML with BUY and a 2-Year Target Price of Rs1,335, valuing the stock at 40x of FY23E EPS (discount to its long-term average of ~60x)."

