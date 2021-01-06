Share Market Live News: Sensex, Nifty trade tad lower; Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, HDFC twins top losers

Jan 06, 2021 11:08 (IST) Can Fin Homes outlook Geojit Financial Services said in its report ," Can Fin Homes Ltd is the housing finance arm of Canara bank. The company has dominance in South India with focus on Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. We expect Can fin to grow it’s share in the affordable housing segment as company has higher liquidity and strong asset quality. Consolidation in the industry will enable Can fin to smoothly capture more business going forward. Hence, we value at 2.5x FY22E Adj BVPS, with a target price of Rs 550 and recommend Buy rating on the stock."







11:08 IST: Geojit Financial Services said in its report ," Can Fin Homes Ltd is the housing finance arm of Canara bank. The company has dominance in South India with focus on Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. We expect Can fin to grow it’s share in the affordable housing segment as company has higher liquidity and strong asset quality. Consolidation in the industry will enable Can fin to smoothly capture more business going forward. Hence, we value at 2.5x FY22E Adj BVPS, with a target price of Rs 550 and recommend Buy rating on the stock."







Jan 06, 2021 10:50 (IST) Market outlook: Nifty support at 13950-14000 On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"14200-14250 can pose as a resistance patch for the Nifty. If we can keep above 14250, we could travel to 14350. Since we are in unchartered territory, traders should trade cautiously and update their stops on a continuous basis. 13950-14000 is a good support."





10:50 IST: On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"14200-14250 can pose as a resistance patch for the Nifty. If we can keep above 14250, we could travel to 14350. Since we are in unchartered territory, traders should trade cautiously and update their stops on a continuous basis. 13950-14000 is a good support."





Jan 06, 2021 10:38 (IST) Cement sector - monthly update





Reliance Research said in its report," Strong pick-up in execution of infrastructure projects and sudden up-tick in real estate activities in several cities supported the demand momentum, which also negated volume loss from retail segment due to agitation over the new Farm Bills. Barring Eastern region, the dealers in other regions stated that there has been no communication so far about any price hike, which seems to be difficult in Jan’20. However, they believe that the cement demand is likely to remain healthy in the coming months.

10:38 IST:





Reliance Research said in its report," Strong pick-up in execution of infrastructure projects and sudden up-tick in real estate activities in several cities supported the demand momentum, which also negated volume loss from retail segment due to agitation over the new Farm Bills. Barring Eastern region, the dealers in other regions stated that there has been no communication so far about any price hike, which seems to be difficult in Jan’20. However, they believe that the cement demand is likely to remain healthy in the coming months.

Jan 06, 2021 10:26 (IST) Auto sector monthly update





Reliance Research said in its report," Indian automobile companies reported YoY sales volume growth across segments in Dec’20 (barring LCV and 3W segments) due to demand recovery in urban markets and continued healthy demand in rural markets, channel refilling post-festivities and higher dealer incentives. In most segments, wholesale volume was broadly in line with the retail volume. Inventory level at the end of Dec’20 across segment rose by 0-1 weeks due to channel refilling by few players.





Looking ahead, we expect positive volume traction to continue in 4QFY21E as well due to improved economic activities across the country. We believe increasing positive sentiment, improved footfalls and higher enquiry levels coupled with steadily opening of the urban markets would help the automobile volume, going forward. Moreover, recent corona vaccination drive would lead to healthy volume across segments. We expect the industry volume to record double-digit volume decline in FY21E barring tractor segment. In addition to ongoing positive momentum in tractor, 2W and PV segments, we expect strong rebound in M&HCV segment in 4QFY21E. We remain positive on automobile sector and Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge and M&M continue to remain our top picks.

10:26 IST:





Reliance Research said in its report," Indian automobile companies reported YoY sales volume growth across segments in Dec’20 (barring LCV and 3W segments) due to demand recovery in urban markets and continued healthy demand in rural markets, channel refilling post-festivities and higher dealer incentives. In most segments, wholesale volume was broadly in line with the retail volume. Inventory level at the end of Dec’20 across segment rose by 0-1 weeks due to channel refilling by few players.





Looking ahead, we expect positive volume traction to continue in 4QFY21E as well due to improved economic activities across the country. We believe increasing positive sentiment, improved footfalls and higher enquiry levels coupled with steadily opening of the urban markets would help the automobile volume, going forward. Moreover, recent corona vaccination drive would lead to healthy volume across segments. We expect the industry volume to record double-digit volume decline in FY21E barring tractor segment. In addition to ongoing positive momentum in tractor, 2W and PV segments, we expect strong rebound in M&HCV segment in 4QFY21E. We remain positive on automobile sector and Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge and M&M continue to remain our top picks.

Jan 06, 2021 09:59 (IST) Global markets today

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Wednesday, taking cues from overnight trading in Wall Street. US stock closed higher on Tuesday in choppy trading, as investors anxiously awaited the outcome of the Senate runoff elections in the battleground state of Georgia, which will determine the balance of power in Washington.



Further weak economic data out of China and US also kept sentiments down. Where a private survey showed services sector activity in China expanding at a slower pace in December, US manufacturing index rose to 60.7 in December — its highest level since August 2018 — from 57.5 in November.

09:59 IST:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Wednesday, taking cues from overnight trading in Wall Street. US stock closed higher on Tuesday in choppy trading, as investors anxiously awaited the outcome of the Senate runoff elections in the battleground state of Georgia, which will determine the balance of power in Washington.



Further weak economic data out of China and US also kept sentiments down. Where a private survey showed services sector activity in China expanding at a slower pace in December, US manufacturing index rose to 60.7 in December — its highest level since August 2018 — from 57.5 in November.

09:45 IST: During the session, Sensex hit a lifetime high of 48,616 and Nifty rose to a new high of 14,244.

Jan 06, 2021 09:41 (IST) Market outlook Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.



"Banks, which underperformed the Nifty in 2020, are staging a comeback. Data regarding deposit growth and loan growth for Q3 for HDFC Bank is very positive. This trend is likely to be repeated for other top private sector banks too. The high volume of delivery based buying in these stocks is an important indicator. While macroeconomic news continues to be positive, the rising crude is a dampener. Higher crude means higher cost-push inflation, which, in turn, might force the RBI to depart from the accommodative policy stance"

09:41 IST: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.



"Banks, which underperformed the Nifty in 2020, are staging a comeback. Data regarding deposit growth and loan growth for Q3 for HDFC Bank is very positive. This trend is likely to be repeated for other top private sector banks too. The high volume of delivery based buying in these stocks is an important indicator. While macroeconomic news continues to be positive, the rising crude is a dampener. Higher crude means higher cost-push inflation, which, in turn, might force the RBI to depart from the accommodative policy stance"

09:33 IST:

Stocks to watch today on January 6: HDFC, HDFC Bank, RIL, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, Godrej Consumer among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Wednesday's trading session



Stocks in news: HDFC, HDFC Bank, RIL, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, Godrej Consumer

Jan 06, 2021 09:26 (IST) FII action on Tuesday Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 986.30 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 490.03 crore in the Indian equity market on 5 January, provisional data showed.







09:26 IST: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 986.30 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 490.03 crore in the Indian equity market on 5 January, provisional data showed.







Jan 06, 2021 09:26 (IST) Opening session: Market trades higher for 11nth day Market indices opened at record highs on Wednesday, amid mixed global equities. Rising for the eleventh straight session, Sensex was gaining by 190 points to 48,592 and Nifty gained by 41 point to 14,240.

09:26 IST: Market indices opened at record highs on Wednesday, amid mixed global equities. Rising for the eleventh straight session, Sensex was gaining by 190 points to 48,592 and Nifty gained by 41 point to 14,240.

Jan 06, 2021 09:17 (IST) Nifty outlook Reliance Securities said in its report," NSE-NIFTY extended gain post a strong start for the week. Yesterday, buying across the board, especially Private Bank, IT and frontline majors supported the up-move. Overall market remained positive and FII continued their buying trend. Major technical indicators are positively poised. This could lead the index towards 14,300-14,500 level. In case of decline, the index will find support at 13,950 level initially and 13,800 mark subsequently."



As for the day, support is placed at around 14,093 and then at 13,987 levels, while resistance is observed at 14,261 and then at 14,322 levels.