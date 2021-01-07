Share Market Live News: Sensex up 250 points, Nifty at 14,215; M&M, ONGC, Bajaj twins, SBI, L&T top gainers

Jan 07, 2021 10:04 (IST) Lodha Group plans to file IPO Macrotech Developers (formerly Lodha Developers), known for its prominent luxury offerings such as the Trump Towers in Mumbai and Grosvenor Square in London, is reportedly planning another attempt to launch an initial public offering (IPO). The decision has been taken in the backdrop of recent spurt in residential sales as well as improved investor sentiment and demand.



This would be the third attempt by the Mumbai-based real estate developer to list its shares at the bourses. The firm made failed attempts to launch an IPO in 2009 and 2018, but dropped plans citing challenging times for the realty sector.



Lodha Group plans to file IPO: Will it be third time lucky?

Jan 07, 2021 09:46 (IST) Market morning view Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.



"The infamy in the US Capitol has been brushed aside by the markets. The Biden Presidency with democratic senate might push for higher fiscal stimulus pushing the dollar down further. The dollar index has slipped to less than 0.85. The US tech stocks are likely to be impacted since valuations are hard to justify. In our markets too valuations are getting stretched. Profit bookings are likely as reflected in the sell figures in cash market from both FIIs & DIIs"

Jan 07, 2021 09:42 (IST) Nifty outlook Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said," 14250 worked as a stiff resistance and we did see a sharp fall in the market. Although we did rebound from the lows, I would advise caution as sharp movements cannot be ruled out. Hence strict stops should be maintained and traders should initiate long positions only on dips or corrections."



Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said,"Market is experiencing volatility due to weak Asian market and profit booking owing to rich valuation. Banking stocks are supportive, led by good loan growth data for Q3FY21, announced by key private banks. In the near-term, trend of the broad market will depend a lot on FII inflows while stock specific actions will be based on Q3 result, which is about to pick up."





Jan 07, 2021 09:42 (IST) This small cap stock gave 1,800% return in 9 months Shares of Tanla Platforms hit an upper circuit of 5 per cent at Rs 936.6 on Wednesday, extending its winning streak for the third consecutive session, after the homegrown cloud communications provider said it is set to launch a new digital platform in association with Microsoft later this month. Previously known as Tanla Solutions, the stock delivered a massive return of 1,838 per cent over the last nine months, from its 52-week low of Rs 38 as on March 24, 2020, and 878 per cent in six months. In the calendar year 2020, Tanla shares rose as much as 867 per cent, one of the highest in the small cap space. The reason behind its massive rally is robust quarterly results, inclusion into MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index, and stake purchase by foreign investors.



Jan 07, 2021 09:38 (IST) Opening session Market indices opened on a bullish note on Thursday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 90 points, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex rose 250 points to 48,416 and Nifty was rising by 75 points to 14,215.

Jan 07, 2021 09:22 (IST) Global markets today Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Thursday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged to an all-time high overnight despite unrest in Washington.



In US, the Dow and the S&P 500 ended higher, soaring to all-time highs on Wednesday, as investors piled into financial and industrial stocks on bets a Democratic sweep in Georgia would lead to more fiscal stimulus and infrastructure spending.

Jan 07, 2021 09:21 (IST) FII action Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 483.64 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 380.41 crore in the Indian equity market on 6 January, provisional data showed.



Jan 07, 2021 09:20 (IST) Closing on Wednesday Yesterday, Sensex fell by 263 points to 48,174 and Nifty closed 53 points lower at 14,146. During early session, Sensex hit a lifetime high of 48,616 and Nifty rose to a new high of 14,244. On the currency front, Indian rupee appreciated 3 paise to 73.14 against the US dollar on Wednesday's opening trade, tracking most Asian currencies amid concerns about more lockdowns in major economies.