Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 300 points, Nifty at 14,150; Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech top gainers

09:34 IST: Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services, a subsidiary of State Bank of India, rose over 3 per cent, extending its winning streak for the eleventh straight session, to hit fresh record high of Rs 1,001.5 in intraday trade on Thursday on the back of strong volume. The stock breached its previous high of Rs 918.60 attained on October 15, 2020. SBI Cards delivered a return of 102.2 per cent over the last seven months, from its 52-week low of Rs 495.25 as on May 22, 2020.



The stock has rallied 51 per cent since its March 16 listing price of Rs 661. The market capitalisation (m-cap) of SBI Cards surged to Rs 91,804.69 crore, nearly 35 per cent of the market value of SBI, which stood at Rs 2.56 lakh crore.



Market indices opened on a bullish note on Friday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 90 points, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex rose 350 points to 48,445 and Nifty was rising by 105 points to 14,240.

09:16 IST: Asian stocks are trading mixed on Friday. In US, stocks rose to all-time highs on Thursday.



A day after supporters of Donald Trump invaded the U.S. Capitol, the outgoing US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that there will be an "orderly" transfer of power to Joe Biden on January 20. Trump's remarks came minutes after a Joint Session of the US Congress formally certified the Electoral College victory of Biden as the next US President and Kamala Harris as the Vice President in the November 3 election. Biden, 78, and Harris, 56, are scheduled to be sworn in as the President and Vice President of the country on January 20.



Traders continued to focus on the possibility for additional fiscal aid after the Democratic party secured a slim majority in the Senate, giving it control of both congressional chambers.







Presidential elections were held on November 3. Biden and Harris won a record number of popular votes, more than 80 millions and earned as many as 306 Electoral College votes.

09:14 IST: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 382.30 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 989.50 crore in the Indian equity market on 7 January, provisional data showed.







09:11 IST: Ruchit Jain (Senior Analyst - Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking): said," In last couple of sessions ,the Nifty has consolidated within a range but the real action lies within the midcap and small cap basket. There are no signs of reversal yet and hence the broader trend continues to be positive. However, traders now need to focus more on stock specific opportunities where better trading opportunities are seen. For the coming session, the support for Nifty are placed around 14088 and 14040 whereas resistances are seen around 14250 and 14300. As the trend remains positive, traders are advised to look for buying opportunities in intraday declines.”

09:09 IST: On the currency front, Indian rupee, the domestic currency plunged 20 paise to end at 73.31 against US dollar, tracking weak domestic equities and rebound in American currency.

Jan 08, 2021 09:09 (IST) Closing Yesterday, in a volatile trading session, market indices reversed trend on Thursday and closed lower for the second straight session, in line with weak global equities. Sensex ended 80 points lower at 48,093 and Nifty fell by 8 points to 14,137.