Budget 2021: FM announces PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana to strengthen health systems

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her third Budget speech on Monday announced that the Centre will roll out a Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana to strengthen health systems in the country. The scheme will have an outlay of Rs 64,181 crore over the next six years.

The Finance Minister added that the investment on healthcare in Union Budget 2021-22 has increased substantially. Progressively, as institutions absorb more, we shall commit more, she added.

The PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana will develop the capacities of primary, secondary and tertiary care health systems, strengthen existing institutions and create new institutions to cater to detection and cure of new and emerging diseases. This scheme will be in additions to National Health Mission (NHM).

The scheme will support 17,000 rural and 11,000 urban health and wellness centres, and help set up integrated public health labs in all districts and 3,382 block public health units in 11 states. The fund for the scheme will also be used for establishing critical care hospital blocks in 602 districts and 12 central institutions.

The PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana will oversee strengthening of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), its 5 regional branches and 20 metropolitan health surveillance units. Under the initiatve Integrated Health Information Portal will be expanded to all states and UTs to connect all public health labs.

The government will also operationalise 17 new public health units and strengthen 33 existing public health units at Points of Entry, which include 32 airports, 11 seaports and 7 land crossings.

As part of PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana, Centre will also set up 15 health emergency operation centers and 2 mobile hospitals. It will also establish a national institution for One Health, a Regional Research Platform for WHO South East Asia Region, 9 Bio-Safety Level III laboratories and 4 regional National Institutes for Virology.

