'$1.6k for insurance, yet $14k extra spent in US': Expert warns why NRIs need Indian health policies

In an insightful post on X, the expert revealed the story of an NRI couple who, after living in the US for 17 years, returned to India due to the overwhelming burden of healthcare costs.

Sonali
  • Updated Nov 26, 2025 4:07 PM IST
Healthcare drain in the US forces NRI couple's return — why NRIs need Indian insurance

 

As rising healthcare costs continue to strain the finances of many expatriates, a recent post by a life insurance expert has sparked a conversation about the challenges faced by Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) living abroad. In an insightful post on X, @NikhilJha revealed the story of an NRI couple who, after living in the US for 17 years, returned to India due to the overwhelming burden of healthcare costs.

The couple’s shocking experience of paying $1,600 a month for insurance, only to spend an additional $14,000 out-of-pocket for basic healthcare, illustrates a reality many NRIs overlook. "Healthcare here feels quicker, cheaper, and more human," the couple said after returning to India, a sentiment many expats can relate to, according to Jha.

Jha emphasised the importance of NRIs maintaining an Indian health insurance policy. While the couple's story highlighted the extreme costs in the US, Jha pointed out that having an Indian health policy provides coverage for unexpected emergencies, even if life changes unexpectedly.

The key advice? "Please keep a separate health policy in India," said Jha. “Not because you’re planning to return today... but because life changes suddenly.” He stresses that India’s insurance system works on waiting periods. If NRIs return after 5–10 years, a new policy may come with a waiting period of 2–4 years, something that could be dangerous during emergencies.

Jha’s post received a wide range of reactions from readers

One commenter said, "Early morning I was pulling an American’s leg by quoting some of our medical costs and easy & accessible treatment. A few minutes ago I read this and totally vindicated. Frankly, if you don’t have insurance abroad, you are poor." Another added, "I know at least half a dozen friends who came back, most of them are back in the US, one staying in a small town in Rajasthan!"

Others echoed the sentiment, with one commenting, "Healthcare abroad can be excellent, but it can also be unpredictable, expensive, and emotionally draining. Having a backup health policy in India is not just smart... it’s basic preparedness. India’s healthcare system may have its challenges, but it offers accessibility, affordability, and humanity."

