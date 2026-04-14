Is Greece the new Dubai? Why HNI Indians are shifting their investments

Greece is increasingly emerging as a second residency destination for wealthy Indians, with interest in its Golden Visa programme witnessing a steady uptick. The programme, which offers residency through a minimum real estate investment of €250,000 (around ₹2.7 crore), is drawing attention from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) looking to expand their global footprint.

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Recent trends indicate that Indian nationals are now among the leading applicants for Greece’s residency scheme, with enquiries rising in recent quarters. The appeal is largely driven by visa-free access to the Schengen region, relatively lower investment thresholds, and the flexibility of no mandatory physical stay.

What's working for Greece

The shift is also being shaped by changes in competing global residency programmes. Portugal’s removal of real estate as a qualifying route and the high cost of the US EB-5 visa have reduced accessible options, positioning Greece as a more viable entry point into Europe.

At the same time, broader geopolitical factors—including tensions in West Asia—are prompting investors to diversify risk geographically and build optionality across jurisdictions.

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However, despite the rising interest, the scale and nature of investments in Greece remain far from challenging Dubai’s long-standing position as a global financial and business hub.

“It is not a matter of substitution but rather of diversifying investments,” said Abhishek Raj, Founder and CEO, Jenika Ventures.

He noted that Dubai continues to attract Indian capital due to its world-class infrastructure, proximity to India, and strong business ecosystem. Greece, in contrast, is gaining traction for entirely different reasons—primarily as a tool for geographic diversification and global mobility.

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Investing in Greece and Dubai

Industry experts broadly agree that the motivations behind investing in Greece and Dubai are fundamentally different. Manav Agarwal, Data Chief & Operations Officer at NKlusive, said Greece is being viewed more as a lifestyle and mobility play, driven by lower entry costs and access to Europe.

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In contrast, Dubai remains a business-centric destination, offering tax efficiency, financial depth, and a conducive environment for wealth creation. Experts point out that Greece functions more as a passive investment avenue, with limited scope for employment or active business participation.

From a real estate perspective, Greece is also attracting attention for its investment potential. Vijay Kumar Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman of Yugen Infra, said the country offers a combination of attractive property valuations, rental yields, and an aspirational Mediterranean lifestyle.

He added that Greece is increasingly being seen as a strategic asset for lifestyle enhancement, legacy planning, and wealth preservation among Indian investors.

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Tax regimes comparison

The UAE and Greece offer contrasting tax residency regimes for high-net-worth individuals. The UAE provides a 0% personal tax environment, with no income, capital gains, or inheritance tax, and no reporting requirements. Corporate tax is 9% above AED 375,000, though many Free Zone firms enjoy 0%. It also offers a 10-year Golden Visa with high flexibility and minimal compliance.

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Greece’s non-dom regime applies a flat €100,000 annual tax on global income, regardless of earnings. It requires a €500,000 investment in Greek assets and is valid for 15 years. Benefits include no tax on foreign inheritance or gifts and EU residency access, with family members included for €20,000 annually.

In comparison, the UAE is ideal for zero-tax efficiency and flexibility, while Greece suits those seeking EU residency, regulatory stability, and predictable taxation despite higher costs.

West Asia conflict

Meanwhile, ongoing geopolitical uncertainties are also influencing investor sentiment across markets. Vikas Jain, CEO of Labdhi Lifestyle, noted that tensions in West Asia could lead to short-term caution in markets like Dubai, although its structural strengths remain intact.

Similarly, Deep Vadodaria, CEO of Nila Spaces, highlighted that global disruptions are impacting construction costs and supply chains, indirectly shaping real estate investment decisions.

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Despite these near-term factors, experts underline that Dubai’s core advantages—its business-friendly policies, connectivity, and established ecosystem—continue to anchor its position as a primary hub for Indian HNIs.

The emerging pattern suggests that investors are no longer choosing one destination over another. Instead, they are adopting a multi-jurisdictional approach—leveraging Dubai for business and income generation, while using Greece for residency diversification, lifestyle benefits, and global mobility.

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In that context, Greece is not becoming the “new Dubai.” Rather, it is carving out a complementary role in the global investment strategies of wealthy Indians—serving as a hedge against uncertainty while Dubai continues to drive core economic activity.