Now NRIs can use UPI in India with their foreign mobile numbers, no Indian SIM needed- Details here

India’s digital payments network has taken a major leap forward, with a move that’s proving to be a game-changer for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). Thanks to recent updates from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and private banks like IDFC First, NRIs can now use their international mobile numbers to make UPI payments in India, even without an Indian SIM.
This means NRIs can now pay rent, send money to family, or settle bills in India with apps like Google Pay and PhonePe, just like any resident Indian.
What changed?
In January 2023, the RBI allowed UPI access for NRIs holding NRE (Non-Resident External) or NRO (Non-Resident Ordinary) accounts linked to international mobile numbers. This policy was further implemented by banks and payment apps in the months that followed.
IDFC First Bank became one of the first private banks to fully roll out this feature. As per a press release on June 25, 2025, the bank confirmed that NRI customers from 12 countries, including the USA, UK, UAE, Australia, and Singapore, can now link their accounts to UPI apps using their foreign mobile numbers.
Who is eligible?
To activate UPI as an NRI, you must:
Hold an NRE or NRO account with an Indian bank
Use a mobile number with a country code from the approved list (e.g., +1 for USA, +971 for UAE)
Ensure your bank and UPI app support international number onboarding
Which countries are supported?
As of now, NRIs from the following countries can use UPI with their international numbers:
🇺🇸 USA, 🇬🇧 UK, 🇦🇺 Australia, 🇨🇦 Canada, 🇸🇬 Singapore, 🇭🇰 Hong Kong, 🇶🇦 Qatar, 🇲🇾 Malaysia, 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia, 🇫🇷 France, 🇴🇲 Oman, 🇦🇪 UAE
More countries may be added over time as banks expand support.
How to set it up (Step-by-Step Guide)
Open an NRE or NRO account with a UPI-enabled Indian bank (e.g., IDFC First)
Register your international mobile number with the bank
Download a UPI app like PhonePe, Google Pay (India version), BHIM, or Paytm
Complete UPI registration using your international number (OTP/biometric required)
Start transacting — pay bills, scan QR codes, or send money in India
Which Apps Support NRIs?
According to Mint and NPCI data, the following apps currently support UPI onboarding for international numbers:
PhonePe
Google Pay (India version)
BHIM
Paytm (for select banks)
Amazon Pay (in limited rollout)
For NRIs, this is not just a convenience; it’s a financial upgrade.
Tax & Compliance Notes
NRE accounts are tax-free, but NRO accounts are taxable in India
TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) applies to NRO earnings
PAN linking is essential to avoid higher TDS under Section 206AA
All UPI transactions are traceable by Indian authorities