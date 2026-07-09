Why NRIs are rushing to lock in FCNR deposits before RBI's September 30 deadline

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) special policy window for Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank [FCNR(B)] deposits is generating strong interest among Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), with higher interest rates and simplified digital onboarding encouraging overseas investors to park funds in India. Industry participants say the time-bound measure has created a unique opportunity for NRIs, while banks and fintech platforms are working to ensure investors can complete the process before the September 30, 2026 deadline.

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Onboarding delays

Dharmendra Maurya, Founder of Rupeeflo, said one of the biggest barriers to NRI investments has traditionally been the lengthy and fragmented onboarding process. According to him, many prospective investors lose momentum soon after encountering the first major hurdle, particularly when physical documentation, multiple verification stages and limited customer support delay account opening.

"Even when someone pushes past the initial hurdle due to high intent, the multiple physical touchpoints and lack of a unified experience often break the momentum," Maurya said.

He explained that investment decisions are often linked to specific triggers such as attractive interest rates, bonuses or favourable market conditions. If paperwork remains incomplete after those triggers pass, many NRIs simply abandon the process.

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"They don't lose interest in India; they lose patience with the process," he said.

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To address these challenges, Rupeeflo has partnered with leading Indian banks to simplify NRI onboarding through digital documentation and execution, reducing manual intervention and paperwork for customers across major Indian diaspora markets.

A limited-time opportunity

Maurya described the RBI's latest FCNR(B) initiative as one of the most attractive opportunities for NRIs in over a decade. Under the special window running from June 8 to September 30, 2026, the RBI is absorbing the foreign exchange hedging cost on fresh three- to five-year FCNR(B) dollar deposits.

According to him, this has materially improved the economics of FCNR deposits by allowing banks to pass on a significant portion of the cost savings to depositors through higher interest rates.

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Banks are currently offering approximately 5.5% to 7% on US dollar FCNR(B) deposits. Besides higher returns, these deposits continue to provide tax-free interest income in India while eliminating currency depreciation risk, as both the principal and interest remain denominated in the original foreign currency.

Maurya said the policy window resembles the special FCNR measures introduced in 2013, when similar incentives were used to attract overseas capital into India.

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Higher rates spark strong NRI demand

According to Maurya, the RBI's decision has already translated into stronger customer interest.

"Earlier, banks had to absorb the cost of hedging foreign currency exposure, which meant a significant portion of the return never reached the depositor. With the RBI taking on that hedging cost, banks now have much greater flexibility to offer more competitive rates," he said.

Several banks have responded by announcing FCNR(B) deposit rates of up to 7% on US dollar deposits, making the product considerably more attractive than before.

Rupeeflo has also witnessed a significant jump in enquiries since the RBI announced the special window. Maurya said many NRIs are evaluating deposits ranging from USD 250,000 to USD 500,000, while some are considering even larger investments before the scheme closes.

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Speed of execution will determine inflows

Maurya believes the next challenge is ensuring interested investors can complete the process before the deadline.

Since the RBI's special facility ends on September 30, 2026, delays arising from documentation, physical paperwork or courier-based verification could prevent investors from taking advantage of the higher rates.

"A faster, fully digital onboarding process means more of that demand actually converts into funded deposits before the deadline rather than getting stuck in documentation and execution delays," Maurya said.

He added that attractive interest rates alone may not be enough to maximise inflows. Banks, fintech firms and digital platforms will also need to deliver a seamless customer experience that enables NRIs to act quickly during this limited policy window.

According to Maurya, combining competitive FCNR(B) rates with frictionless digital onboarding can help channel overseas capital into India more efficiently while strengthening the role of the global Indian diaspora in India's financial ecosystem.

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