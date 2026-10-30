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Air India, Air India Express extend Saudi Arabia flight cancellations till November 14

Air India, Air India Express extend Saudi Arabia flight cancellations till November 14

The suspension comes amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, with reports of attacks on infrastructure facilities in Saudi Arabia, including airports, raising concerns over aviation safety and operations

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 10:16 PM IST
Air India, Air India Express extend Saudi Arabia flight cancellations till November 14Air India and Air India Express have announced a one-time complimentary rebooking facility for eligible travellers

Air India and Air India Express have extended the suspension of flights connecting Saudi Arabia with India until November 14, 2026, citing the prevailing security situation in West Asia. The announcement was made on Friday, October 30, as geopolitical tensions in the region continue to disrupt air travel.

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The airlines had previously cancelled flights to Riyadh and Dammam until November 7, while services to Jeddah were suspended until October 31. The latest decision extends the restrictions across all three Saudi Arabian destinations.

READ THIS: Foreign airlines resist Navi Mumbai shift, Adani Airports seeks transition plans by Nov 3

“Due to the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 14 November 2026 (inclusive),” Air India said in a post on X.

The suspension comes amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, with reports of attacks on infrastructure facilities in Saudi Arabia, including airports, raising concerns over aviation safety and operations.

Air India announces rebooking and refund options

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To minimise inconvenience to affected passengers, Air India and Air India Express have announced a one-time complimentary rebooking facility for eligible travellers.

Passengers holding confirmed bookings issued on or before October 30 for travel scheduled up to November 14 can rebook their tickets, subject to seat availability. The revised travel date can be up to November 29, 2026. Alternatively, passengers can opt for a full refund if they decide to cancel their bookings.

ALSO READ: 'No Googling!' Air India passenger shares brain teaser at 35,000 feet, challenges internet to solve

Air India passengers can rebook flights to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia. Air India Express customers can choose any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain, subject to the airline's applicable arrangements.

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IndiGo, Akasa Air also suspend Saudi Arabia flights

Air India and Air India Express are not the only Indian carriers affected by the situation. IndiGo has cancelled flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until November 14.

Meanwhile, Akasa Air has suspended services connecting Riyadh until November 30 and Jeddah until November 10.

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Published on: Oct 30, 2026 10:16 PM IST
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