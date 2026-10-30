Air India, Air India Express extend Saudi Arabia flight cancellations till November 14

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“Due to the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 14 November 2026 (inclusive),” Air India said in a post on X.

The suspension comes amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, with reports of attacks on infrastructure facilities in Saudi Arabia, including airports, raising concerns over aviation safety and operations.

#TravelAdvisory Due to the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 14 November 2026 (inclusive). Guests holding confirmed bookings issued on or before 30 October 2026 for travel up to 14 November 2026 may avail a one-time complimentary rebooking, subject to availability, for travel up to 29 November 2026, or opt for a full refund upon cancellation of their booking. Air India guests may rebook to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia, while Air India Express guests may rebook to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain. Our teams remain available to assist guests with rebooking and refund requests through our contact centres (Air India: +91 11 69329333 / +91 11 69329999; Air India Express: +91 124 6935600) and city booking offices. — Air India (@airindia) October 30, 2026

Air India announces rebooking and refund options

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To minimise inconvenience to affected passengers, Air India and Air India Express have announced a one-time complimentary rebooking facility for eligible travellers.

Passengers holding confirmed bookings issued on or before October 30 for travel scheduled up to November 14 can rebook their tickets, subject to seat availability. The revised travel date can be up to November 29, 2026. Alternatively, passengers can opt for a full refund if they decide to cancel their bookings.

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Air India passengers can rebook flights to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia. Air India Express customers can choose any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain, subject to the airline's applicable arrangements.

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IndiGo, Akasa Air also suspend Saudi Arabia flights

Air India and Air India Express are not the only Indian carriers affected by the situation. IndiGo has cancelled flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until November 14.

Meanwhile, Akasa Air has suspended services connecting Riyadh until November 30 and Jeddah until November 10.