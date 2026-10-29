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Denmark to launch new work permit scheme in 2027: What it means for Indian jobseekers

Denmark to launch new work permit scheme in 2027: What it means for Indian jobseekers

The new Collective Agreement Scheme is designed to help eligible Danish companies recruit workers from abroad at a lower salary threshold than some existing work permit routes, provided the job meets specific employment conditions

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 9:56 PM IST
Denmark to launch new work permit scheme in 2027: What it means for Indian jobseekersIndia is among the 16 countries whose citizens are eligible to apply under the new scheme

Denmark is set to introduce a new work permit pathway from January 1, 2027, allowing eligible foreign nationals, including Indians, to take up jobs with qualifying Danish employers under a scheme that sets a minimum annual salary of DKK 322,000 (approximately Rs 47 lakh at indicative exchange rates).

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The new Collective Agreement Scheme is designed to help eligible Danish companies recruit workers from abroad at a lower salary threshold than some existing work permit routes, provided the job meets specific employment conditions. Denmark’s Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) confirmed that the scheme will come into effect on January 1, 2027. The salary threshold is based on 2026 figures and may be revised.

READ THIS: South Korea targets 4 lakh international students with proposed visa, employment reforms

For Indian professionals exploring employment opportunities in Europe, the scheme could provide an additional route to Denmark’s labour market. However, eligibility will depend on the applicant’s nationality, the job offer, salary and the employer’s certification status.

Can Indians apply for Denmark’s new work permit?

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Yes. India is among the 16 countries whose citizens are eligible to apply under the new scheme. The list also includes the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil and Malaysia, alongside several European countries.

However, being an Indian citizen or meeting the salary requirement alone will not guarantee a work permit. Applicants must secure an eligible job with an employer certified by SIRI, and the position must be covered by a relevant collective agreement governing employment conditions.

Minimum salary requirement

The scheme sets a minimum annual salary of DKK 322,000 at the 2026 level, equivalent to approximately Rs 47 lakh using an indicative exchange rate. This works out to around DKK 26,833 per month before taxes.

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The actual amount received by an employee will depend on Danish income taxes and other applicable deductions. The figure should therefore not be treated as take-home pay.

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For Indian applicants, the salary threshold provides a benchmark when evaluating job offers. However, the final eligibility assessment will also consider the employment arrangement and the other conditions prescribed under the scheme.

What must Danish employers do?

Employers must obtain certification from SIRI before hiring foreign workers through this route. The scheme is linked to collective agreements, which establish employment conditions through negotiations between employers and worker representatives.

SIRI has said companies are expected to be able to apply for certification from early December 2026, while work permit applications under the scheme will be processed from January 1, 2027.

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Published on: Oct 29, 2026 9:56 PM IST
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