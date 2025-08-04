‘I miss home so much...’: NRI woman's viral post stirs debate on moving back to India

A heartfelt Reddit post by a 28-year-old Indian woman working as a software engineer at Google has struck a chord with desis abroad, reigniting the perennial question: Should I move back to India?

The woman, who moved to the US in 2021 for a Master’s degree, shared a deeply personal account of her dilemma. Initially hesitant to leave home, she made the move during the COVID years, leaving behind a high-paying job at Apple and a close-knit relationship with her mother.

Now on an H-1B visa and settled in with her boyfriend — a fellow Indian and data scientist who is firm about staying in the US — she’s caught between two worlds: a fulfilling life in the US and a growing emotional pull back to India.

“I work at Google as a software developer and feel confident that I could transfer to a team in India when I want to,” she wrote. “Most days I’m content here. But sometimes, I miss home so much... I’m not sure I want to live far away from my family forever.”

The post drew widespread responses from the diaspora community, many of whom shared their own experiences navigating similar cross-continental choices.

“Moving back to India or staying in the US is a very personal choice,” one Redditor commented. “I’ve been in the US for 16 years and still don’t feel like I belong here. I’m moving back next month... My parents are ageing, and I want to be closer to them.”

Another user recounted moving back to India after failing to secure an H1B visa. “I used to cry myself to sleep... I was missing my family so much, and the US never really felt like home... Luckily, my employer in the US let me continue as a contractor.”

Many commenters acknowledged the complexity of balancing family, career, visa uncertainty, and personal happiness. While some advocated for staying in the US to maximise financial and professional opportunities, others stressed the irreplaceable value of family proximity, especially as parents age.