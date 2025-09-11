India embassy in China issues fresh advisory for Kailash Yatra pilgrims stranded amid Nepal unrest

The Embassy of India in Beijing has issued an advisory for Indian citizens stranded in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China while undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nepal. The advisory comes after violent unrest in Nepal disrupted travel plans and left hundreds of pilgrims stuck.

“The prevailing situation in Nepal has impacted the planned travel arrangements of Indian citizens undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra organised by private tour operators via Nepal,” the embassy said. It added: “In view of ongoing developments, Indian citizens presently in the Tibet Autonomous Region, People’s Republic of China are advised to exercise due caution. Given the high altitude and challenging terrain, they are advised to take the necessary care and precautions for their health and well-being.”

Advisory for Indian citizens currently stranded in Tibet Autonomous Region, People’s Republic of China while undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra organized by private tour

operators via Nepal. pic.twitter.com/HlqYYPeeGo — India in China (@EOIBeijing) September 10, 2025

The embassy urged citizens to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities and Indian missions. “They are also advised to follow advisories from local authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Beijing and Embassy of India, Kathmandu,” it noted.

Helplines have been made available for assistance. The Embassy of India in Beijing has listed +0086 185 1428 4905 (calls only) and +0086 135 2065 7602 (WhatsApp and calls), while the Embassy in Kathmandu has shared +977 980 860 2881 and +977 981 032 6134 (WhatsApp and calls).

Meanwhile, in Nepal, Indian tourists remain stranded as flights out of Kathmandu were cancelled following the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli after violent protests over corruption and a social media ban. Gauri K, a Chennai resident working in Bengaluru, told PTI she was stuck in a hotel with more than 150 Indian nationals. “Today we had a flight, but due to unrest in Kathmandu, all airline companies have cancelled their services. I am now held up in this hotel,” she said.

She described the capital as gripped by chaos: “There was absolute anarchy everywhere. Smoke was billowing from buildings torched by mobs. Though a curfew was in place, youths were roaming freely, and we also heard gunshots intermittently.”

Hotel staff advised tourists not to venture outside as mobs roamed the streets. With extended stays adding to costs and ticket prices to New Delhi soaring, many pilgrims are waiting anxiously for flights to resume. “We are praying for the resumption of flight services,” Gauri said.

The unrest has already claimed at least 19 lives, with government offices, Parliament, and senior leaders’ homes set ablaze. The Nepal Army has since taken charge of security in Kathmandu.