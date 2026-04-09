India flies home 7.88 lakh nationals via alternate routes from West Asia since conflict began: MEA

India has flown nearly 7.88 lakh passengers back from West Asia since February 28, after the conflict began in the region following Israeli-US strikes. As hostilities continue to escalate, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday that Indian missions are now rerouting stranded nationals through neighbouring countries, because the direct path home is no longer open.

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Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on the situation in West Asia, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said flights are still operating from countries where airspace remains accessible, but restrictions and closures in Israel, Iraq, Kuwait and Bahrain have forced India to chart alternative routes.

"Flights continue to operate from the region to India from countries where airspace is open. Since February 28th, around 7,88,000 passengers have travelled from the region to India. Due to flight restrictions and airspace closure in Israel, Iraq, Kuwait and Bahrain, we continue to facilitate the movement of Indian nationals from Iran through Armenia and Azerbaijan to India; from Israel through Jordan and Egypt to India; from Iraq through Jordan and Saudi Arabia to India; and from Kuwait and Bahrain through Saudi Arabia to India," Jaiswal stated.

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With an estimated 7,500 Indians still inside Iran, Jaiswal issued a direct appeal for them to leave without delay. As of Tuesday, the Embassy had already facilitated the exit of 1,864 nationals — including 935 students and 472 fishermen — through land borders with Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"We are urging Indian nationals who are there in Iran to expeditiously exit the country in coordination with the embassy and as per the route advised by our embassy. We are given to understand that we have around 7,500 Indian nationals who continue to remain in Iran and therefore this particular advisory was issued for them to take advantage of the present situation. As of yesterday, our embassy facilitated 1,864 Indian nationals to exit Iran through the land border with Armenia and Azerbaijan. This includes 935 Indian students and 472 Indian fishermen," he stated.

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The spokesperson also highlighted the government's round-the-clock Special Control Room, which is coordinating with state governments, local communities, and businesses across the Gulf and West Asia to assist stranded nationals.

2-week ceasefire

Late on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, citing military objectives met and a viable Iranian proposal on the table.

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!" Trump said.

He added that Washington had received a ten-point proposal from Tehran that could serve as the foundation for a permanent agreement.