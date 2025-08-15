India raises strong concern with Ireland over attacks on its nationals

India on Thursday said it has strongly taken up with Irish authorities a series of violent incidents targeting Indian nationals in Ireland. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that Irish President Michael D Higgins and Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris had publicly condemned the attacks.

At his weekly media briefing, Jaiswal said, "There have been several cases of violence against Indian nationals in Ireland. We have strongly taken up this matter with the Irish authorities in Dublin as well as with the embassy here."

He added, "We note that both the president of Ireland as also the deputy prime minister and foreign minister have publicly condemned these deplorable acts of violence."

Several incidents targeting Indians have been reported in recent weeks. The Indian embassy in Dublin remains in touch with the victims and the broader Indian community, providing "all possible support," Jaiswal said. The embassy also issued an advisory urging Indian nationals to take "reasonable precautions" for their personal safety and to avoid deserted areas, especially at odd hours.

On a related query regarding the harassment of an Indian couple in Canada, Jaiswal said, "Our mission as well as our consulates are in close touch with the community members and as and when there is an issue which needs to be flagged as far as security is concerned, we take it to the local law enforcement authorities for appropriate action."

India continues to stress the safety and security of its citizens abroad, engaging with local authorities whenever incidents occur.