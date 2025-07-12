Indian passport expiring soon? Documents checklist, step-by-step guide for online, offline renewal

Your passport is your lifeline to the world—and when it’s about to expire, even the best travel plans can come crashing to a halt. For millions of Indians, including NRIs scattered across the globe, renewing that little blue book is crucial to avoid last-minute stress and ensure hassle-free journeys.

If your Indian passport is nearing its 10-year expiry mark, here’s how to navigate the renewal process smoothly, whether you prefer the convenience of online applications or the traditional offline route.

How to Renew an Indian Passport Online

Register on the Passport Seva website: Create an account on the official Passport Seva website with basic details like your name, birthdate, and contact information. Click “new user register” if you’re signing up for the first time. Login and apply for renewal: Log in using your credentials. Select “apply for fresh passport/re-issue of passport,” then choose the “renew passport” option. Fill in the application form: Complete all required details carefully. Double-check your personal information to avoid errors that could delay processing. Click “submit” when finished. Advertisement Book the appointment: Pick a convenient date and time to visit your nearest Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) for document verification. Pay the passport renewal fee: Pay online via SBI challan, credit/debit cards, or net banking. After payment, select “print application receipt.” The online renewal fee is ₹1,500 for adults and ₹1,000 for minors. Visit Passport Seva Kendra for document verification: Carry all necessary documents and your application receipt on your scheduled date. Biometric data will be collected, and documents verified. Track the application status: Monitor your application by entering your 15-digit application number on the Passport Seva website. Click “track application status” and enter your file number and date of birth.

Documents Required for Passport Renewal

When visiting the Passport Seva Kendra or District Passport Cell, you typically need:

Original expired or expiring passport

Self-attested copies of the first and last two pages of the passport

Proof of current address (Aadhaar card, voter ID, utility bill, etc.)

Proof of date of birth (birth certificate, school leaving certificate, etc.)

Passport-size photographs as per specifications

Marriage certificate (if applicable for name/spouse change)

Annexures or affidavits, if required for specific changes (like a change of name)

Always check the official Passport Seva website or with the local office for updated document requirements before your appointment.

How to Renew an Indian Passport Offline

Download the application form: Collect the form from your local District Passport Cell for ₹10 or download it from the Passport Seva website. Fill out the application form: Complete it carefully and attach the required documents. Submit documents and make payment: Submit the form and documents at the District Passport Cell, pay the renewal fee via a demand draft, and collect your acknowledgement slip. Track your application: A reference number will let you monitor your application’s progress.

Renewing your passport on time and ensuring every document is in order can help you avoid delays or rejections and keep your travel plans on track.