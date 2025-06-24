Jaishankar announces Passport Seva Program 2.0 rollout, e-Passports on Passport Seva Divas- Key highlights of new initiative

Marking the 13th Passport Seva Divas, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday unveiled a series of transformative steps in India’s passport services, including the full-scale rollout of the Passport Seva Programme (PSP) Version 2.0 and the nationwide implementation of e-Passports.

The initiatives, he said, reflect the government's broader push toward citizen-centric governance and a more connected global India.

In a post on X, Jaishankar lauded passport authorities in India and overseas, commending their contribution to what he described as a “dramatic shift” in service delivery over the past decade.

"Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan are three key pillars of governance that would lead us to a Viksit Bharat. They are all reflected with prominence in our Passport Seva Programme," he wrote.

According to the minister, passport issuance in India has surged from 91 lakh in 2014 to 1.46 crore in 2024, demonstrating improved efficiency and wider access.

Among the key highlights:

PSP Version 2.0 has now been deployed across the country, using advanced technologies to streamline services.

e-Passports, equipped with contactless chips for faster immigration and enhanced security, are being introduced nationwide.

The mPassport Police App has helped cut police verification time to 5–7 days in 25 states and union territories.

Ten new Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) were opened in the past year, including the 450th POPSK in Kushinagar in April 2025.

Mobile van facilities have extended passport services to remote and underserved areas.

Jaishankar also highlighted the wider impact of these initiatives: “We have empowered workers and professionals to access global opportunities, strengthening India’s global workforce footprint.”

Greetings to all Passport Authorities in India and abroad on the occasion of the 13th Passport Seva Divas.



Your commendable efforts, guided by ‘Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan’, are instrumental to ensuring ease of travel, deepening access to global workplace and empowering the… pic.twitter.com/pDn53sjyyJ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 24, 2025

He concluded with a note of appreciation, “I take this opportunity to congratulate everyone at Passport Offices (PO), Passport Seva Kendras (PSK), Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK) and all partners… for their dedication.”

