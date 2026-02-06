Over 3,800 Indians deported from US in 2025, govt flags 'Dunki route' crackdown in Rajya Sabha

More than 3,800 Indian nationals were deported from the United States in 2025, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, as it outlined steps taken to tackle illegal migration routes and crack down on fraudulent recruitment networks.

The figures include 3,414 Indians deported by the US till mid-December, according to data presented in tabular form in a written reply by Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs.

The disclosure came in response to a question from Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, who sought details on deportations over the last five years, measures to protect vulnerable youth, and whether any targets or timelines have been set to curb illegal migration through the so-called “Dunki route,” a term used for irregular migration pathways, largely in the North American context.

Where deportations occurred

The data also breaks down deportations by Indian consular jurisdictions in the US during 2025: Houston (234) recorded the highest number, followed by San Francisco (49), New York (47), Atlanta (31) and Seattle (31).

Beyond the US, the government reported significant deportations from the Gulf and Southeast Asia. In Saudi Arabia, 4,335 Indians were deported through the embassy in Riyadh and 8,921 through the consulate in Jeddah in 2025. From the UAE, 1,662 deportations were recorded via Abu Dhabi and 7,896 via Dubai last year. Myanmar accounted for 1,605 deportations in 2025.

Govt flags coordination, ‘humane treatment’

Singh told the House that India works in close coordination with the US and other governments on deportations. “Such deportations are subject to an unambiguous verification of their Indian nationality,” he said.

He added that New Delhi remains in constant dialogue with Washington on the need for “humane treatment” during deportation operations. “We have registered our concerns with the US authorities, particularly with respect to the use of restraints on the deportees, especially women and children,” the MoS said.

Based on accounts from returnees, the Centre and state governments, along with law enforcement agencies, have registered multiple cases and are pursuing investigations against illegal recruitment agents, criminal facilitators and human trafficking syndicates involved in such rackets.

Surjewala later shared screenshots on X from the 15-page written response.

Action on fake recruiters and safeguards

The government reiterated that protecting Indians going abroad for employment is a priority. Under the Emigration Act, 1983, no individual or agency can function as a recruiting agent without a valid licence issued by the Protector General of Emigrants.

Advisories warning against fake job rackets are issued through the eMigrate portal, social media and other channels. Till December 2025, “a total of 3,505 unregistered agents in the country have been notified on the eMigrate portal,” Singh said.

(With inputs from PTI)