SEBI NRI onboarding reform may unlock more foreign capital for Indian markets, says Nithin Kamath

NRI capital could support Indian markets

Kamath said NRIs tend to represent an important pool of capital because they often invest larger amounts and have a longer-term investment horizon.

“At Zerodha, we have over 50,000 NRIs investing with us today,” Kamath said. He added that around 80% of these investors are active, a figure he described as surprising.

According to Kamath, NRI investors also appear to be “much stickier” than regular investors, suggesting that simplifying access could encourage sustained participation rather than short-term flows.

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I've spoken many times about the need to make it easier for NRIs to invest in India. Finally, some great news. SEBI just released a consultation paper proposing a fully digital onboarding process for NRIs, without needing them to be physically present in India! Kudos to SEBI for… pic.twitter.com/MAAm9Hkobo — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) August 18, 2026

For Indian equities, a larger NRI investor base could provide an additional source of domestic market demand. Unlike foreign institutional investors whose allocations can change sharply in response to global interest rates, currency movements and risk sentiment, individual NRI investors may have different investment objectives and longer holding periods.

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Physical onboarding remains a hurdle

Kamath said the process of investing as an NRI has already become considerably easier following earlier regulatory changes.

NRIs can generally invest through NRO Non-PIS accounts without the earlier requirement of setting up the entire Portfolio Investment Scheme (PIS) arrangement. Kamath said these accounts now offer access to several market segments, including intraday trading, BTST and futures and options, subject to applicable rules.

However, he identified account onboarding as the remaining major obstacle.

“Even today, to open an account digitally, an NRI has to be physically in India,” Kamath said, adding that overseas applicants otherwise face extensive physical documentation and international courier delays.

Faster onboarding could expand the investor base

The proposed framework could allow documents to be digitally signed from an investor’s country of residence. Kamath said this could substantially reduce the time required to open an account.

A process that can currently take two to three weeks or even months, according to him, could potentially be completed within one to two days if the proposed changes are implemented.

Kamath believes removing this friction could expand the NRI investor base several times over.

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Why foreign inflows matter

For India, greater NRI participation could mean a broader pool of foreign capital entering domestic financial markets. Increased inflows into Indian assets can support demand for equities and other securities, while foreign currency entering the country can also contribute to the supply of dollars in the domestic foreign-exchange market.

Kamath said making it easier for overseas Indians to invest in India “helps the rupee and the larger India story.”

However, the impact on the rupee would depend on the scale and consistency of such inflows relative to India's overall balance of payments and other foreign currency flows.

SEBI’s proposal is currently at the consultation stage. If finalised, the digital onboarding framework could mark another step towards reducing regulatory and operational friction for NRIs investing in Indian markets.

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