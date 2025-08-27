Thailand travel boost 2025: International visitors may get 200,000 free local flights

Thailand is preparing to make 2025 travel plans more adventurous for international visitors. In a bid to ease overcrowding in major tourist hubs and spread tourism benefits to lesser-known regions, the Thai government is planning a campaign that will provide 200,000 free domestic flights to international travellers later this year.

Advertisement

The initiative, titled “Buy International, Free Thailand Domestic Flights,” is slated to run from August to December 2025, with operations expected between September and November. International visitors flying into Thailand could receive free domestic flight tickets to explore destinations beyond Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong confirmed that the proposal will be submitted to the Cabinet for approval, with funding coming via the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). The scheme aims to encourage tourists to visit lesser-known regions such as Isaan, Sukhothai, and Ayutthaya, rich in culture, heritage, and natural beauty, yet often overlooked by travellers.

If approved, six national airlines will participate, offering subsidised round-trip tickets (typically priced at 1,750 baht one-way and 3,500 baht return) with a 20kg baggage allowance. Each visitor would receive two domestic tickets, or one-way if preferred.

Advertisement

For travellers, the program offers a chance to experience Thailand beyond its beaches and nightlife. Authorities estimate the scheme could generate at least 8.8 billion baht (€200 million) in direct spending, with a wider economic impact exceeding 21 billion baht.

The push comes amid a revised forecast for 2025 international arrivals, now expected at 33 million, down from 39 million, influenced by weaker markets in China and Europe and broader global uncertainties. The free-flight scheme complements other measures, including visa relaxations and waived entry fees, designed to attract visitors while ensuring sustainable tourism growth.

Thailand’s focus is clear: disperse tourists, protect fragile destinations, and ensure local communities benefit from travel. If the Cabinet approves the plan, international travellers booking inbound flights through Thai Airways, Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air, or online travel agents (OTAs) could be flying free to Thailand’s hidden gems by late 2025.