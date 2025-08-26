Thailand’s tourism declines: 7.14% drop in foreign arrivals amid reduced forecast

Thailand’s foreign tourist arrivals from January 1 to August 24 saw a significant drop of 7.14% from the same period last year, the Tourism Ministry reported on Tuesday. This decline reflects challenges in the recovery of the tourism sector, despite China maintaining its position as the largest source market with 3.03 million visitors.

From January 1 to August 24, approximately 21.37 million foreign visitors arrived in Thailand, a noticeable drop from the previous year’s figures. China remained the largest source of tourists, contributing 3.03 million visitors to the country’s tourism numbers.

The state planning agency, responding to the ongoing decline, revised its forecast for foreign tourist arrivals for the year. It now expects 33 million visitors, down from the previously projected 37 million. This marks a significant shortfall when compared to the record nearly 40 million foreign visitors Thailand welcomed in 2019, before the pandemic disrupted global travel.

Despite the challenges, Thailand's tourism authorities continue to focus on rebuilding international visitor numbers, with hopes of recovery, though cautious, looking ahead.

(With Reuters inputs)