Airports of Thailand (AOT) has announced a new international departure passenger service charge (PSC) of 1,120 baht (S$45.60), set to take effect from June 20 at all six of its airports, according to Bangkok Post. This includes Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai. Meanwhile, the domestic PSC remains unchanged at 130 baht per passenger.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The increase follows a December 2025 resolution by the Civil Aviation Board, which approved AOT’s request to raise the international departure PSC from 730 baht (Rs 2,100 approx) to 1,120 baht (Rs 2,200 approx), a hike of 390 baht, an increase of 53%.

According to AOT, this adjustment will align the fee with actual costs and is expected to generate an additional 10 billion baht annually, which will be reinvested into improving airport services and infrastructure.

AOT stressed that the PSC is not a tax but a charge directly related to airport operations. The revenue will be earmarked for continuous upgrades to airport infrastructure, including projects like the Satellite Terminal 1 at Suvarnabhumi and improvements to the passenger terminal at Don Mueang. The PSC is also intended to support long-term investments in safety, service quality, and increased capacity to accommodate future passenger growth.

Advertisement

Ms Paweena Jariyathitipong, AOT president, assured that the fee increase would not affect passenger travel decisions, as surveys found most passengers consider the new PSC reasonable. Airlines have generally agreed with the fee adjustment, though they have encouraged AOT to enhance service quality alongside the hike.

In addition, AOT plans to seek approval to charge the PSC for transit or transfer passengers, a move already adopted by over 90% of airports worldwide. This change would better reflect costs and help generate additional revenue for further operational improvements.