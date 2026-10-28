Travelling to UAE? Indian embassy advises tourists to secure medical insurance before departure

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The missions urged Indians travelling to the UAE for tourism or other visits to obtain appropriate medical insurance before starting their journey. The policy should provide sufficient coverage for medical expenses and include cashless treatment facilities, where available, as well as medical repatriation to India in the event of an unforeseen emergency.

The advisory also emphasised the importance of checking insurance coverage before departure to avoid financial difficulties arising from unexpected healthcare expenses during the stay.

Advisory for Indian Nationals Travelling to or Residing in the UAE: Ensure Adequate Medical Insurance Coverage https://t.co/0wjtlnhBd7 — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) October 27, 2026

Indian residents in UAE advised to review insurance policies

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The advisory also covers Indian nationals residing in the UAE on employment visas, as well as their dependants. They have been advised to verify whether their existing medical insurance provides adequate coverage for medical expenses incurred in the UAE.

The Indian missions specifically highlighted the need to ensure that insurance policies cover medical repatriation to India, where required. Residents have been urged to review the terms of their policies and confirm that the coverage is sufficient to meet potential healthcare costs.

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Medical emergencies can lead to high expenses

Medical treatment abroad can place a significant financial burden on individuals and families, particularly when hospitalisation or emergency care is required. Inadequate insurance may leave patients responsible for substantial out-of-pocket expenses.

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The advisory serves as a reminder to Indian nationals to assess their medical insurance arrangements before travelling to the UAE or while continuing to reside there. Travellers should check policy limits, exclusions and the availability of cashless treatment, while also confirming whether emergency medical transportation is covered.