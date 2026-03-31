US lifts partial asylum freeze: Processing resumes for screened applicants from select countries

The United States has begun restoring parts of its asylum system after a months-long freeze triggered by a shooting involving an asylum seeker, marking a limited rollback of a broader immigration crackdown.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said it will resume processing certain asylum applications, but only for applicants who meet stricter screening standards.

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"USCIS has lifted the adjudicative hold for thoroughly ⁠screened asylum seekers from non-high-risk countries," an agency spokesperson said, adding that maximum screening and vetting for immigrants will continue.

Partial restart after blanket suspension

The decision follows a complete halt on asylum processing imposed in November after an Afghan immigrant was accused of shooting two National Guard members, one of whom later died.

The Trump administration had attributed the incident to what it described as lapses in vetting during the previous administration, prompting a sweeping pause on asylum claims.

The suspension formed part of a wider immigration crackdown ordered by President Donald Trump in response to the attack.

Stricter filtering remains in place

While processing has resumed, the new approach introduces a more selective system.

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USCIS did not specify which countries fall under the “non-high-risk” category, leaving uncertainty around eligibility for many applicants.

Officials said the emphasis will remain on tighter screening and background checks, even as some cases move forward.

Part of broader immigration measures

The partial reopening comes amid a broader set of immigration restrictions that had already been expanding before the November incident.

In July, the United States imposed a travel ban on citizens from 12 countries, a list that was later expanded by seven more countries following the shooting.

The latest move signals a calibrated approach, reopening parts of the asylum system while maintaining stricter controls introduced after the attack.

(With inputs from Reuters)