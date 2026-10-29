Want Canada PR? Ontario reopens REDI programme for skilled workers in 6 regions

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Canada REDI initiative: List of six eligible regions

The latest phase of the initiative includes six participating communities and districts: Greater Sudbury, Kenora District, Nipissing District, Rainy River District, Renfrew County and Thunder Bay.

These areas were selected based on their need for skilled workers and their ability to attract and support newcomers. The selection process also considered labour shortages, employer engagement, economic diversification and the availability of settlement services.

Who can apply under the REDI initiative?

The REDI initiative is intended for skilled foreign workers interested in living and working in one of the participating regions. However, choosing an eligible location does not automatically qualify a candidate for permanent residence.

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Applicants must meet the eligibility requirements of the relevant OINP immigration pathway. Their eligibility will depend on the applicable stream, employment circumstances, qualifications and other criteria prescribed by the province.

There is no separate REDI application process. Candidates must apply through the regular OINP process and satisfy the requirements of the relevant immigration stream. Prospective applicants should check the latest provincial guidelines before submitting an application.

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How does the Canada PR process work?

The OINP allows Ontario to nominate eligible foreign nationals who can contribute to the province’s economy and labour market. A provincial nomination can support an application for Canadian permanent residence, subject to the applicable federal immigration requirements.

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The REDI initiative is designed to connect regional employers with skilled foreign workers while encouraging newcomers to settle outside major urban centres. Participating communities receive dedicated support from the OINP, including employer information sessions and assistance in understanding provincial immigration options.

The initiative builds on Ontario’s earlier regional immigration efforts. According to the provincial government, the programme has supported the nomination of nearly 1,000 workers across seven partner communities since its initial rollout and subsequent expansion.