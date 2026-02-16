22-year-old Indian student in the US found dead days after going missing: What we know so far

Nearly a week after he was reported missing, 22-year-old Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a master’s student at University of California, Berkeley, has been found dead, the Indian Consulate in San Francisco confirmed on Sunday.

“The Consulate deeply regrets to inform that local police have confirmed the recovery of the body of the missing Indian student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time,” the mission said in a post on X.

It added, “The Consulate stands ready to provide all necessary assistance to the family, including coordination with local authorities and arrangements for the repatriation of mortal remains to India at the earliest. Our consular officers are in direct contact with the family and will support them with all required formalities and services.”

Consulate General of India in San Francisco is deeply concerned about the disappearance of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, an Indian post-graduate student of UC Berkeley, hailing from the State of Karnataka. The Consulate is in touch with the family and also is in contact with the… — India in San Francisco (@CGISFO) February 14, 2026

What is known so far

Before he went missing on February 9, Sreenivasaiah was last seen near Lake Anza in the Berkeley hills. A local media report said his backpack, containing his passport and laptop, was later discovered on a doorstep in the neighbourhood.

Originally from Karnataka, he held a BTech in Chemical Engineering from IIT Madras, graduating in 2025, and was pursuing a master’s degree in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at UC Berkeley.

Search efforts before recovery

Following his disappearance, his roommate Baneet Singh appealed for help online.

“Hey all, my roommate, Saketh Sreenivasaiah, has been missing since Monday the 9th, last seen near Lake Anza in the Berkeley hills. If anyone of my connects knows people in the area who has seen him recently, please reach out to me with any information. I'm working with the police dept desperately to make sure we find him. It's a hard time for us right now. Please provide any information that could help,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh also wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs seeking diplomatic assistance while local police conducted search operations. The Indian Consulate remained in touch with authorities during the search.