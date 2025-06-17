'70–80 applications in 15 mins': Indian graduate in Canada slams offshore Indian applicants on ‘resume spam’ 

A Reddit post by a foreign student in Canada has sparked fierce debate over what some say is a broken job market for new graduates, and the role that fellow Indians may be playing in making it worse.

Posted on r/Indians_StudyAbroad under the title “YSK (you should know), Indians making it tough for other Indians,” the user shared a personal account of relentless job hunting, only to find hundreds of applicants flooding entry-level postings within minutes of them going live.

"One thing I noticed that every midnight (Pacific Standard Time) as a new job was posted, in barely 15–20 mins it would have 70–80 applications. Like how?!?" the post reads. Upon digging deeper with friends in HR, the poster claims to have learned that job-seekers based in India and neighboring Asian countries—many of whom lack the legal right to work in North America—are applying en masse. “What do they have to lose?” the user writes. “If it hits, it fits kinda situation.”

The post also took aim at newly arrived PR holders and spousal work permit holders who, despite years of experience in India, apply to junior-level jobs in Canada.

"One other massive problem that irritates me and other new grads(no work ex) as well is that these hypocrites( mostly new PR’s and spousal wp holders) who have like 7-12 years work ex who won’t work for a role anything under a manager or senior manager back in India are flooding the junior and entry level roles here in Canada. I mean I understand the situation is dire but come on get something in your own experience level."

“Stop messing around with balance of the society,” the user adds, expressing frustration over being rejected in favor of overqualified applicants.

Reactions to the post were mixed but pointed. One commenter noted: “Canadian employers don’t believe non-Canadian experience… Indians are known for using AI to write amazing resumes of fiction.”

Others emphasized structural issues. “2025 Summer is the worst job market for young graduates in Canada in 3+ decades… you’re barking up the wrong tree with these insane allegations,” wrote another.

Still, many agreed on a hard truth: in Canada, foreign experience carries little weight. “This isn’t new news,” one user remarked. “Everyone used to tell me this from like all the way back in 2000s.”