‘Ambitious, industrious...’: German ambassador courts Indian students amid Trump's clampdown on international students 

As the United States tightens its grip on student visa policies, turning away even high-performing international students, Germany is stepping up to fill the vacuum. With zero tuition at public universities, a thriving job market for STEM graduates, and an education system built on structure and support, Germany is not just opening its doors — it’s rolling out the red carpet for Indian students.

German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, underscored this shift in conversation with ANI, saying, “We have 50,000 Indian students in Germany, which is the biggest non-German group at German universities and we want to increase this number specifically in one area, namely in the top universities area.”

Acknowledging the high-calibre talent from India, Ackermann added, “Our experience with Indian students is excellent. We have a very good experience with an ambitious, industrious and very courageous bunch of people from this country who really make it or will make it after graduation and also have the opportunity to get jobs after graduation...The university's fees are very low now...I would encourage every student in India to look first and foremost at the state-owned and state-run universities in Germany to check whether they have something which interests them...”

In the 2023/2024 academic year, Indian students made up the largest international student group in Germany, with 49,008 enrolled across universities. The country’s low-cost, high-quality education system — particularly strong in engineering, technology, and sciences — continues to attract students seeking global credentials without crushing debt.

According to LeapScholar, 60% of Indian students in Germany are studying engineering and technology. Law, management, and social sciences account for another 21%, while 13% are in mathematics and natural sciences, and 5% pursue humanities, agriculture, or architecture.

Germany’s appeal goes beyond academics. With an emphasis on mental well-being, work-life balance, and post-graduation employment pathways, the country offers a compelling alternative to students facing increasingly inhospitable conditions in the US. Structured schedules, 30 days of annual leave, and a 35–40 hour workweek help students maintain mental equilibrium throughout their studies.

Meanwhile, the US risks losing its educational edge. Stringent visa regulations, prolonged processing times, and political volatility are discouraging international talent. Once a magnet for the world’s best minds, America is now losing billions in potential revenue and innovation as countries like Germany, Canada, and Australia welcome these students with open arms and clear paths to residency.