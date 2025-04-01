'Avoid Tier 2 and Tier 3 universities': Expert's reality check for study abroad aspirants, says can’t time the job market

As the global job market continues to evolve post-pandemic, a Redditor has issued a stark warning to aspiring students looking to pursue higher education abroad. According to the author's post, the landscape for international students has changed significantly over the past few years, and those considering overseas education must proceed with caution.

The Redditor, who claims to be an experienced study-abroad counsellor who has mentored over 200,000 students for IELTS and study abroad guidance, outlined the shifting trends in foreign education, emphasizing how the once-booming job market for international students is now under immense strain.

The post traces the journey of studying abroad from 2010 to the post-COVID boom. The 'expert', who is a former international student themselves, recalls how, a decade ago, studying abroad was primarily an option for the upper-middle class, with education loans being a rare choice. However, the post-pandemic era witnessed an explosion in overseas education applications, fueled by social media influencers and dissatisfaction with the Indian education system during COVID-19.

“Millions of people flocked abroad with hopes of their ‘American, Canadian, or British Dream,’” the counsellor wrote. “Working for a few years abroad, saving a crore rupees, and coming back to India.”

However, by 2023, economic slowdowns, rising interest rates, and the increasing influence of AI on job automation drastically changed the landscape. “Tech companies realized, ‘Oh damn, we hired too much,’ and the tables started to turn.” By 2024, stricter immigration policies, rising costs of living, and tougher job markets had begun to deter many students.

With Canada and the UK reaching saturation points, students have started shifting their focus elsewhere. “Oh, Canada has become saturated... let me go to the UK. Oh, but the UK has no jobs... let me go to Germany. Oh, but even Germany has no jobs... let me go to Ireland. No language barrier there... but Ireland has a housing crisis... Hey Australia, here I come,” the author noted, capturing the growing uncertainty among students.

Key advice for 2025 aspirants

The expert provided critical advice to students considering studying abroad in the coming years:

Expect a tough job market: “The job market was tough. Will continue to be tough. The Indian middle class will continue to go abroad, keeping job markets competitive across the globe. Elbows up. Toughen up.”

Referrals matter more than ever: “Western job markets work a hell lot on referrals. Stop destination hopping and go to a place where you have some connections. Choose a destination aligning with your long-term goals.”

Avoid Tier 2 and Tier 3 universities: “Each entry-level role receives 1,000+ applicants. Holding a degree from a top-tier university signals stronger aptitude and skill development potential.”

Networking is key: “This is how people used to get jobs back then. This is how they get them today. This is how you will get jobs in the future.”

Choose specialized courses wisely: “I have seen so many people opting for horrible general courses that have no value. ‘Master’s in Global Business Development’... Like what? ‘Master’s in International Business Management’... Oh god. We don’t need 100,000 of them anywhere. Please avoid them.”

The post urges students to work with educated counsellors with international experience rather than relying on agencies that may not fully understand the job market abroad.

While studying abroad remains a valuable opportunity, the warning serves as a reality check for students hoping for easy job placements and financial stability post-graduation. As economies tighten and competition intensifies, the message is clear: plan strategically, network effectively, and choose your path wisely.

“Those who went during COVID enjoyed the best job markets of 2021 and 2022. They got lucky. The ones who went in 2022 are in a brutal job market. You can’t time the job market. Be prepared for the grind.”

