BT Study Abroad | Beyond pizza and art: Why Italy’s education system is winning over India's brightest minds

Italy has long been a preferred destination for international students, blending world-class education with rich history, culture, and a lifestyle that attracts students from all corners of the globe. In recent years, Italy’s appeal has surged among Indian students, who are drawn not only by the country’s prestigious universities but also by its affordable tuition fees and vibrant culture.

As Mayank Maheshwari, Co-Founder & COO of University Living, notes, "Italy has long been celebrated as a captivating study-abroad destination, offering a blend of history, cultural richness, and academic strength."

Italy is home to some of the world’s oldest and most renowned universities, including the University of Bologna, founded in 1088. The Bologna Process, born here, redefined higher education across Europe, setting standards for degree recognition and quality, which in turn helps Indian students gain recognition for their qualifications worldwide.

Today, Italian universities offer a wide range of courses across art, architecture, engineering, business, and design, with more than 600 programs now taught in English. This makes Italy an attractive choice for students seeking international opportunities.

According to University Living's European Student Landscape report, Italy has nearly 2.2 million students enrolled in higher education institutions, of whom over 100,000 are international students. Among them, India remains one of the largest contributors, with over 6,100 Indian students currently studying in Italy.

Top Universities in Italy

Among Italy's higher education institutions, several stand out in global rankings and continue to attract international students. For 2026, universities such as Politecnico di Milano, Sapienza University of Rome, and the University of Bologna dominate the rankings.

Politecnico di Milano – This university ranks at the top for engineering, architecture, and design, making it a leading choice for students in these fields. Sapienza University of Rome – Known for its academic reputation, Sapienza is one of Europe’s largest universities and a hub for diverse academic disciplines. University of Bologna – As the world’s oldest university, it holds a special place in the academic world, offering exceptional programs across various fields. University of Padua – Renowned for its research in medicine, science, and humanities, Padua offers an excellent environment for international students. Advertisement Politecnico di Torino – A top choice for those pursuing education in engineering and technical disciplines.

Other prominent institutions, such as the University of Milan, the University of Pisa, and the University of Naples Federico II, offer a well-rounded education across numerous fields and are also popular among international students.

Policy Changes and Opportunities for Indian Students

Italy continues to evolve to accommodate international students, introducing updated visa rules aimed at simplifying the application process while ensuring security.

Starting January 2025, international students will need to schedule appointments at the Italian consulate and submit biometric information, such as fingerprints, to complete their student visa applications. While this might increase the overall cost of obtaining a visa, Italy maintains its commitment to allowing international students to stay up to 12 months after graduation for academic or professional training.

Living Costs and Accommodation

While Italy offers a wealth of academic opportunities, the cost of living can vary significantly by city. Rome and Milan are the most expensive, with accommodation ranging from €700 (Rs 75,000 approx) to €1,200 (Rs 1.29 lakhs approx) per month in Rome and slightly higher in Milan. On average, students in these cities spend about €1,050 (Rs 1.12 lakhs) per month, with accommodation being the largest expenditure. However, smaller cities like Pisa, Padua, and Naples provide a more affordable living experience, with monthly costs between €600 (Rs 64,500 approx) and €900 (Rs 97,000 approx).

In terms of accommodation, Italy offers a variety of options, from homestays and Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) to private rentals. While on-campus housing is available and affordable, it is limited in major cities. Private rentals provide more independence but can be expensive. PBSAs have gained popularity for their modern amenities and all-inclusive pricing, though they often have high occupancy rates due to demand.

Attracting Talent and Innovation

In line with its commitment to boosting its global appeal, Italy is also working to attract highly skilled professionals and innovators through targeted visa policies. The Italian government has introduced reforms to streamline visa processes for students, researchers, and entrepreneurs, ensuring the country remains a top destination for global talent. The updated visa rules focus on easing procedures for start-up founders and those involved in research and innovation, giving Italy an edge over other European destinations.